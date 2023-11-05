Bron Yr Aur Brewing
PIZZA
Small Classic Pizzas (10")
- Sm Build Your Own 3-Top$17.00
A classic red sauce pizza with 3 toppings of your choice
- Sm Little Bald Cheese$13.50
Another one bites the crust. Pair with an IPA
- Sm Pepperoni$14.50
Pepperoni and cheese. Pair with a Pale Ale
- Sm Bacon Ranch$16.50
Bacon with an avalanche of ranch. Pair with a Red Ale
- Sm Big Kahuna$16.50
Canadian bacon and pineapple. Pair with an IPA
- Sm Controlled Burn$16.50
Pepperoni and jalapeños - hot and spicy! Drizzle of sweet chili sauce. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
- Sm Meatlovers$17.50
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, bacon, Certified Angus Beef® How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat your meat?! Pair with a Pale Ale
- Sm The Italian$17.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushroom, onion. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
- Sm Timberwolf$17.50
Salami, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, Certified Angus Beef®. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
- Sm Veggie$16.50
Tomato, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
Small Gourmet Pizzas (10")
- Sm Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$17.50
American cheese slices with tangy mustard sauce, bacon, Certified Angus ground Beef®, topped fresh out of the oven with lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickles. Zesty mayo drizzle. Pair with a Pale Ale
- Sm Zesty Hawaiian$17.50
Sweet chili sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, tomato, red onion, green onion, bacon. Pair with an IPA
- Sm BBQ Pulled Pork$17.50
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, and local apples. Pair with a Porter or Stout
- Sm Ranchero$17.50
BBQ Sauce, seasoned chicken, red onion, green onion, bacon. Topped off with a pinch of cheddar and drizzled with ranch
- Sm Burnt End Pizza$17.50
Chipotle BBQ sauce, burnt ends, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, yellow onion, green onion, cilantro crema
- Sm Gourmet Chicken$17.50
Topped fresh out of the oven with tomato, onion, house-made salsa, over seasoned chicken and alfredo. Garlic cilantro vinegar drizzle. Pair with an IPA or Red Ale
- Sm Taco Pizza$19.00
Certified Angus Beef® taco meat, taco sauce, topped fresh out of the oven with lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, house salsa, nacho cheese chips, and cheddar. Pair with an IPA or Red Ale
Large Classic Pizzas (16")
- Lg Build Your Own 3-Top$26.00
Choose any 3 toppings
- Lg Little Bald Cheese$22.50
Another one bites the crust. Pair with an IPA
- Lg Pepperoni$25.50
Pepperoni and cheese. Pair with a Pale Ale
- Lg Bacon Ranch$27.00
Bacon with an avalanche of ranch. Pair with a Red Ale
- Lg Big Kahuna$26.50
Canadian bacon and pineapple. Pair with an IPA
- Lg Controlled Burn$26.00
Pepperoni and jalapeños - hot and spicy! Drizzle of sweet chili sauce. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
- Lg Meatlovers$28.50
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, bacon, Certified Angus Beef® How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat your meat?! Pair with a Pale Ale
- Lg The Italian$27.50
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mushroom, onion. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
- Lg Timberwolf$28.50
Salami, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, Certified Angus Beef®. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
- Lg Veggie$26.00
Tomato, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
Large Gourmet Pizzas (16")
- Lg Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$27.50
American cheese slices with tangy mustard sauce, bacon, Certified Angus ground Beef®, topped fresh out of the oven with lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickles. Zesty mayo drizzle. Pair with a Pale Ale
- Lg Zesty Hawaiian$28.50
Sweet chili sauce, canadian bacon, pineapple, tomato, red onion, green onion, bacon. Pair with an IPA
- Lg BBQ Pulled Pork$27.50
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, and local apples. Pair with a Porter or Stout
- Lg Ranchero$28.50
BBQ Sauce, seasoned chicken, red onion, green onion, bacon. Topped off with a pinch of cheddar and drizzled with ranch
- Lg Burnt End Pizza$28.50
Chipotle BBQ sauce, burnt ends, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, yellow onion, green onion, cilantro crema
- Lg Gourmet Chicken$28.50
Topped fresh out of the oven with tomato, onion, house-made salsa, over seasoned chicken and alfredo. Garlic cilantro vinegar drizzle. Pair with an IPA or Red Ale
- Lg Taco Pizza$32.00
Certified Angus Beef® taco meat, taco sauce, topped fresh out of the oven with lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, house salsa, nacho cheese chips, and cheddar. Pair with an IPA or Red Ale
APPETIZERS
- Cheddar Tots$7.75
Oven-baked, breaded, stuffed with cheddar. Served with a side of ranch and our signature fry sauce.
- Sweet and Salty Balls$8.50
Meatballs in our house-made BBQ sauce. Pair with a Pale Ale
- Side Salad$6.00
Crisp lettuce, house-made pickled red onion, olives, mushroom, tomato. Pair with a Blonde or Cream Ale
- Slash Pile$6.50
Oven-baked fries tossed in our house seasoning. Served with a side of our signature fry sauce. Pair with a Cream Ale
- Chips & Dip$6.50
Chips served with a cold, house-made Tillamook cheddar jalapeno dip