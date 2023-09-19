Food

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chicken Wings

$11.99

French Fries

$4.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Salads

Individual Garden

$6.99

Full Size Garden

$8.99

Individual Antipasto

$8.99

Full Size Antipasto

$10.99

Fried Baskets

Shrimp basket

$16.99

Chicken Fingers basket

$12.99

Chicken Wings Basket

$13.99

Fish and Chips

$17.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.99

Meatball with Provolone Sub

$10.99

Sausage with Provolone Sub

$10.99

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$17.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Caprese Sandwich ( Tomato, Basil, Mozzerella and homemade Italian Dressing

$10.99

DiParma Proscioutto Caprese

$14.99

Eggplant Caprese

$13.99

Chicken Caprese

$14.99

Veal Caprese

$19.99

Chicken Finger Sub

$11.99

Grilled Chicken on a Bulkie w/French Fries

$11.99

Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

Steak Bomb

$14.99Out of stock

Pizzas

Our Famous Cheese

$10.99

Pizza Bianco

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Backyard BBQ

$17.99

Chicken, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Roman Chicken

$16.99

Chicken, Romano cheese, and Italian dressing

Roman Sausage

$17.99

Sausage, tomatoes, Romano, and Italian dressing

The Colonel

$16.99

Genoa salami, mushrooms, and onions

The Union House Deluxe

$17.99

Genoa salami, mushroom, peppers, and sausages

Margherita

$14.99

Tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil

The Vegetarian

$15.99

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and feta

Roadkill

$17.99

Roni, meatball, bacon, sausage, and salami

Pasta Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana*

$17.99

Veal Parmigiana*

$19.99

Eggplant Parmigiana*

$16.99

Mac & Balls

$13.99

Mac & Sausages

$13.99

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Pasta & Sauce

$9.99

Pasta Combo (1 sausage 1 meatball)

$13.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta & Sauce*

$7.99

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$9.99

Kids Pasta & Sausage

$9.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

Kids Chicken Parm

$11.99

Kids Eggplant Parm

$10.99

Dessert

Fried dough

$6.99

Sides

Two Meatballs

$5.00

Two Sausages

$5.00

Small Dinner Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hawiian Punch

$3.00

Water

$2.00