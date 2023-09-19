Bronzetti's Pizza 55 Park Street
Food
Appetizers
Fried Baskets
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
$12.99
Meatball with Provolone Sub
$10.99
Sausage with Provolone Sub
$10.99
Veal Parmigiana Sub
$17.99
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
$11.99
Italian Sub
$10.99
Caprese Sandwich ( Tomato, Basil, Mozzerella and homemade Italian Dressing
$10.99
DiParma Proscioutto Caprese
$14.99
Eggplant Caprese
$13.99
Chicken Caprese
$14.99
Veal Caprese
$19.99
Chicken Finger Sub
$11.99
Grilled Chicken on a Bulkie w/French Fries
$11.99
Tuna Sandwich
$10.99
Steak Bomb
$14.99Out of stock
Pizzas
Our Famous Cheese
$10.99
Pizza Bianco
$11.99
Buffalo Chicken
$16.99
Backyard BBQ
$17.99
Chicken, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Roman Chicken
$16.99
Chicken, Romano cheese, and Italian dressing
Roman Sausage
$17.99
Sausage, tomatoes, Romano, and Italian dressing
The Colonel
$16.99
Genoa salami, mushrooms, and onions
The Union House Deluxe
$17.99
Genoa salami, mushroom, peppers, and sausages
Margherita
$14.99
Tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil
The Vegetarian
$15.99
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic, and feta
Roadkill
$17.99
Roni, meatball, bacon, sausage, and salami
Pasta Dinners
Kids Menu
Dessert
Bronzetti's Pizza Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 309-3586
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 2PM