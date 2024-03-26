Brookers Founding Flavors Saratoga
Ice Cream
Craft Your Own Sundae
Shakes
Ice Cream Cakes (Made to Order)
Signature Sundaes
- Liberty Bell Challenge$76.00
Individually beat the current record time = free. 13 (colonies) scoops of ice cream, 4 scoops each of 4 dry toppings, 4 pumps each of 4 liquid toppings, whipped cream, nuts, patriot sprinkles, and 4 cherries
- Liberty Torch Sundae$11.00
Liberty torch waffle cone with 2 scoops of ice cream, 2 toppings, whipped cream, nuts, patriot sprinkles, and cherry
- Regular Boston Massacre$9.00
"Crispus attucks' first patriot casualty speculoos" and "John Adams' oh my ooey gooey butter cake" ice cream with toffee, whipped cream, nuts, hot salted caramel, chocolate syrup
- Large Boston Massacre$12.00
"Crispus attucks' first patriot casualty speculoos" and "John Adams' oh my ooey gooey butter cake" ice cream with toffee, whipped cream, nuts, hot salted caramel, chocolate syrup
- Regular Independence Hall$9.00
"Give me chocolate or give me death" and "Molly pitcher's strawberry cannoneer" ice cream with chopped m&m's, whipped cream, nuts, patriot sprinkles, hot marshmallows, hot fudge
- Large Independence Hall$12.00
"Give me chocolate or give me death" and "Molly pitcher's strawberry cannoneer" ice cream with chopped m&m's, whipped cream, nuts, patriot sprinkles, hot marshmallows, hot fudge
- Regular The Federalist$9.00
"John Jay's Louisiana Purchase Pralines and cream" and "Schuyler sisters' Kiss" ice cream with chopped M&M's whipped cream nuts butterscotch, chocolate syrup hot fudge
- Large The Federalist$12.00
"John Jay's Louisiana Purchase Pralines and cream" and "Schuyler sisters' Kiss" ice cream with chopped M&M's whipped cream nuts butterscotch, chocolate syrup hot fudge
- Regular Constitutional Convention$9.00
"James Madison's Constitutional Crunch" and "George Mason's Peanut Butter Bill of Rights" ice cream with Mini Reese's pieces, chopped M&M's, whipped cream, nuts, patriot sprinkles, hot fudge, and hot peanut butter
- Large Constitutional Convention$12.00
"James Madison's Constitutional Crunch" and "George Mason's Peanut Butter Bill of Rights" ice cream with Mini Reese's pieces, chopped M&M's, whipped cream, nuts, patriot sprinkles, hot fudge, and hot peanut butter
- Regular Hamilton - Burr Duel$9.00
"Alexander Hamilton's not throwing away my scoop" and "Aaron Burr's Murderous Shot" ice cream with cookie dough, chopped m&m's whipped cream, chocolate syrup, hot marshmallow
- Large Hamilton - Burr Duel$12.00
"Alexander Hamilton's not throwing away my scoop" and "Aaron Burr's Murderous Shot" ice cream with cookie dough, chopped m&m's whipped cream, chocolate syrup, hot marshmallow
- Regular Crossing of the Delaware$9.00
"George Washington's indispensable flavor" and "Monroe's marshmallow peanut butter cookie doctrine" ice cream with peanut butter cups, mini Reese's pieces of whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, hot marshmallows, chocolate syrup, hot peanut butter
- Large Crossing of the Delaware$12.00
"George Washington's indispensable flavor" and "Monroe's marshmallow peanut butter cookie doctrine" ice cream with peanut butter cups, mini Reese's pieces of whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, hot marshmallows, chocolate syrup, hot peanut butter
- Regular Lexington and Concord$9.00
"Paul Revere's Midnight Ride" and "Samuel Adams, father of the cookies 'n cream revolution" ice cream with cookies 'n crème topping, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, hot marshmallows, and hot fudge
- Large Lexington and Concord$12.00
"Paul Revere's Midnight Ride" and "Samuel Adams, father of the cookies 'n cream revolution" ice cream with cookies 'n crème topping, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles, hot marshmallows, and hot fudge
- Regular Boston Tea Party$9.00
"Abigail Adam's salted crack cookie advice" and "Mum Bett's day in court" ice cream with chopped m&m's, whipped cream, nuts, chocolate sprinkles, hot salted caramel, hot fudge
- Large Boston Tea Party$12.00
"Abigail Adam's salted crack cookie advice" and "Mum Bett's day in court" ice cream with chopped m&m's, whipped cream, nuts, chocolate sprinkles, hot salted caramel, hot fudge
Pints, Quarts, 4-Packs
Regular Ice Cream **Inventory**
- Aaron Burr’s Murderous Shot
Black Madagascar vanilla ice cream
- Franklin’s Black Raspberry Republic, If You Can Keep It
Black raspberry ice cream with rich chocolate raspberry truffles
- Betsy Ross’s Bubble Gum
Bubble gum ice cream
- John Paul Jones’ Battle of the Butterfinger
Butterfinger ice cream with chunks of Butterfinger candy bars
- Priscilla Alden’s Caramel Cornucopia
Butter caramel ice cream loaded with chocolate caramel cups, butter roasted pecan pieces, and thick caramel swirls
- Charleston Delight
Coconut chunk ice cream with swirls of peanut butter and chocolate flakes
- George Washington's Cherry Tree Chop
Black cherry ice cream with rich chocolate chunks
- Yuletide Chocolate Brick Pecan Pie
Vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate brick pecan pie.
- Thomas Paine’s Common Sense Peppermint Concoction
Peppermint ice cream with bits of peppermint candy and dark chocolate flakes
- Martha Washington’s Colonial Cotton Candy
Cotton candy ice cream
- Abigail Adams’ Salted Crack Cookie Advice
Salted caramel ice cream with crack cookie chunks, roasted pecans and smoked almonds
- Patrick Henry’s Give Me Chocolate or Give Me Death
Rich chocolate ice cream with chunks of chocolate fudge chip brownie, chocolate truffle and a swirl of chocolate ganache
- Mr. Fezziwig’s Eggnog
Real eggnog ice cream
- Father Christmas’s Gingerbread Man Crunch
Ginger snap ice cream with chunks of frosted gingerbread men
- James Otis’s Graham Nuggets
Graham ice cream with candied graham nuggets and graham swirls
- Groundhogs Day
Chocolate mint ice cream with chunks of Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies
- Guns of Boston
Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie ice cream with chunks of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies
- Alexander Hamilton’s Not Throwing Away My Scoop
Chocolate ice cream with chunks of New York cheesecake with both graham and chocolate cookie crust chunks and a chocolate fudge swirl
- John Locke’s Natural Rights Honeycomb Crunch
Vanilla ice cream with chunks of homemade honeycomb candy
- James Armistead Double Spy Undercover
Chocolate ice cream with toffee chunks and swirls of marshmallow cream and caramel
- Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Cookie Dough
Salted milk chocolate ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate, chocolate chip cookie dough
- Abraham Lincoln’s New Birthday Cake of Freedom
Chocolate cake batter ice cream with chunks of frosted chocolate cake and swirls of white buttercream frosting
- James Madison’s Constitutional Crunch
Vanilla ice cream with chunks of Take 5 candy bar, chocolate-covered potato chips and swirls of chocolate fudge and peanut butter
- George Mason’s Peanut Butter Bill of Rights
Peanut butter ice cream with chunks of chocolate fudge brownie and peanut butter swirl
- Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride
Rich chocolate cookies ’n cream ice cream with chocolate sandwich cookies
- John Hancock’s Signature Mint Chocolate Truffle
Green mint ice cream with dark chocolate truffle chunks
- Monroe’s Marshmallow Peanut Butter Cookie Doctrine
Marshmallow ice cream with chunks of white chocolate dipped peanut butter sandwich cookies
- Mum Bett’s Day In Court
Ugandan vanilla ice cream with chunks of Heath toffee and chocolate flakes
- John Adams Oh My Ooey Gooey Butter Cake
Cream cheese ice cream with chunks of ooey gooey butter cake
- Samuel Adams, Father of the Cookies ’n Cream Revolution
Cookies ’n cream ice cream with chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies
- Lewis and Clark’s PB&J Picnic
Vanilla ice cream with strawberry jam and peanut butter swirls
- John Jay’s Louisiana Purchase Pralines and Cream
French brown butter vanilla ice cream with New Orleans pralines and butterscotch swirl
- Marie Antoinette Let Them Eat Red Velvet Cake
Vanilla ice cream with rich chocolate flakes and chunks of red velvet cake slathered with cream cheese frosting
- Shamrock Smash
Mint Oreo cookies n’ cream mint ice cream with chunks of mint Oreos, chocolate chip mint brownies and Andes Mints
- Molly Pitcher’s Strawberry Cannonier
Strawberry ice cream
- Tory Apathy
Cheesecake ice cream with black raspberry swirls
- George Washington’s Indispensable Flavor
Chocolate ice cream with peanut butter cups and peanut butter swirl
Vegan Ice Cream
Vegan Scoops
Vegan Craft Your Own Sundae
Vegan Shakes
Vegan Skirmishes
Vegan Ice Cream Cakes
DC Floats
- Connecticut - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Holiday spice
- Delaware - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Peanut butter and chocolate
- Georgia - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Coconut cream
- Maryland - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Mint chocolate
- Massachusetts - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Milk chocolate
- New Hampshire - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
White chocolate with peppermint
- New Jersey - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
S'mores
- New York - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Chocolate hazelnut
- North Carolina - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Cookies 'n crème
- Pennsylvania - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Rich chocolate
- Rhode Island - Float Xocolatl, Nectar of the Gods$9.50
Aztec spice
- South Carolina - Float Drinking Chocolate$9.50
Salted caramel
- Virginia - Float Thomas Jefferson's Recipe$9.50
Semi-sweet chocolate
Drinking Chocolate
Early American Hot Drinking Chocolate
- Virginia - Thomas Jefferson's Recipe$7.00
Semi-sweet chocolate
- Maryland - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Mint chocolate
- North Carolina - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Cookies 'n crème
- Massachusetts - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Milk chocolate
- Georgia - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Coconut cream
- New Jersey - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
S'mores
- Rhode Island - Xocolatl, Nectar of the Gods$7.00
Aztec spice
- Pennsylvania - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Rich chocolate
- South Carolina - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Salted caramel
- Delaware - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Peanut butter and chocolate
- New Hampshire - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
White chocolate with peppermint
- Connecticut - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Holiday spice
- New York - Drinking Chocolate$7.00
Chocolate hazelnut