Brooklyn Boyz Pizza 2183 Vista Wy,Ste B8
Brooklyn Specialties
Beverages/Desserts
Beverages - Beer
Da Bomb Specialty Pies
- Carnarsie$26.00
White mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan
- Marine Park$29.00
Pepperoni, sausage, and meatball
- Brooklyn Deluxe$30.00
Pepperoni, sausage, olive, mushroom, peppers & onion
- Mill Basin Veggie$30.00
Tomato, olive, peppers, mushroom, onion, & garlic
- Bergen Beach Veggie$30.00
Spinach, broccoli, red peppers, mushroom, onion & garlic
- Red Hook$29.00
White mozzarella, artichoke, eggplant & sun-dried tomato pesto
- Prospect Park$25.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of sundried tomato or basil pesto
- Stuffed Meat$35.00
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatball with marinara sauce
- Flatbush$26.00
White mozzarella, tomato, basil & garlic
- Lasagna Pizza$33.00
Fresh ground beef and sausage, topped with ricotta & marinara sauce
- Salad Pizza$33.00
Spinach, basil, mozzarella, tomato, tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette
- Baked Ziti Pizza$33.00
Ziti pasta, marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, all on top of pizza
- Sicilian Brooklyn Style Pan Pizza$31.00
The best!
- BBQ Chicken$31.00
Barbeque sauce, chicken, red onions and ranch dressing
- White Buffalo Chicken$31.00
Frank's hot sauce, chicken, red onions and ranch dressing
- Spinach Ricotta$29.00
Best ricotta from real cream
- Chef's Special$30.00
3 cheese, pepperoni, garlic, fresh spinach and mushrooms