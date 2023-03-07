Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

FOOD

Bagels Only - Unmodified

Asiago Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Blueberry*

$2.49Out of stock

Chocolate Chip*

$2.49Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin*

$2.49Out of stock

Egg Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Egg Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Everything Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Flagel Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Garlic Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar*

$2.49Out of stock

Onion Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Plain Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Poppy Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Pumpernickel Rye*

$2.49Out of stock

Rainbow Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Salt Bagel*

$2.49Out of stock

Sesame Bagel*

$2.49

Spicy Everything

$2.49Out of stock

Wheat Everything*

$2.49Out of stock

Whole Wheat Bagel*

$2.49

Schmear Sandwich

Spread Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg SW

$6.99

Egg + Cheese

$7.99

Bacon + Egg + Cheese

$10.99

Sausage + Egg + Cheese

$9.99

Ham + Egg+ Cheese

$9.99

Pork Roll + Egg + Cheese

$9.99

Pastrami + Egg + Cheese

$11.99

Jimmy P's pastrami with eggs and American cheese

Avocado "Toast"

$10.99

Smashed avocado, Mikes Hot Honey, Everything seasoning

Steak + Egg + Cheese

$14.99

Jimmy P's shaved ribeye, fried onions, white American

Sides

CC Tub - Small (4 oz)*

$2.99

CC Tub - Medium (8 oz)*

$5.99

CC Tub - Large (16 oz)*

$11.99

Lox CC (4oz)*

$5.49

Lox CC (8oz)*

$10.99

Lox CC (16 oz)*

$20.99

Pickle*

$1.99

Chips*

$2.49

8 oz Chicken Salad*

$5.99

16 oz Chicken Salad*

$11.99

8 oz Tuna Salad*

$6.99

16 oz Tuna Salad*

$12.99

8 oz Coleslaw*

$4.99

16 oz Coleslaw*

$9.99

Whitefish (4oz)*

$3.99

8 oz Whitefish Salad*

$6.99

16 oz Whitefish Salad*

$11.99

8 oz Egg Salad*

$5.99Out of stock

16 oz Egg Salad*

$11.99Out of stock

1 oz Lox*

$2.79

Hashbrown Patty

$1.99

Cold Lunch Sandwich

The Zoe (Chicken Salad)*

$9.99

Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato

The Tuna Salad (Tuna Salad)*

$10.99

Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion

The Cold Pastrami (Pastrami)*

$13.99

Jimmy P's pastrami with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Creamy Horseradish

The Lox*

$13.99

Lox with Capers, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cream Cheese

The Club*

$13.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli

Egg Salad*

$9.99Out of stock

Egg salad & lettuce

The Turkey*

$13.99

Turkey, Chive Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Lettuce

The Veg

$10.99

Housemade hummus, tomato, cucumber, onions, sprouts

Hot Lunch Sandwich

The BLT*

$13.99

8 Slices of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli

The Pastrami*

$14.99

Jimmy P's pastrami served hot with Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing

The Tuna Melt*

$11.99

Tuna Salad with Provolone and Tomato

The Cuban*

$13.99

Pork Roll, Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Pickles with Aioli

DRINKS

Bottled Beverages

16 oz Orange Juice*

$4.49

Natalie's

Natalie's Miscellaneous*

$4.49

Blood Orange or Strawberry Lemonade

Martinelli's Apple*

$3.99

Coke*

$2.49

Diet Coke*

$2.49

Bottled Water*

$2.49

Smart Water*

$3.99

Chocolate Milk*

$2.99

Gatorade*

$3.99

Arizona Iced Tea*

$2.49

Dr. Brown's Soda*

$2.99

Rootbeer or Black Cherry

Celsius Miscellaneous

$3.99

Coffees & Hot Tea

16 oz Coffee*

$2.49

Iced Coffee (20oz)*

$2.99

Hot Tea (12oz)*

$2.49

Green Tea, English Breakfast, or Earl Grey