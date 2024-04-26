Brooklyn Pizzeria
Food
Sides
- Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
Order of Five
- Garlic Knots$4.99
Order of Six
- 4 Meatballs w/Mozz$9.99
Four Meatballs in our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella, and a Side of Garlic Knots
- Cheesy Bread$9.99
- Jalapeno Cheesy Bread$11.99
- 5 Wings$8.50
Buffalo Wings
- 12 Wings$15.99
Buffalo Wings
- Meatballs$1.50
- Chips$0.75
Salads
- Garden Salad$5.99+
Romaine lettuce with banana peppers, roma tomatoes, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
The same toppings as our garden salad with grilled fajita chicken added
- Italian Salad$11.99
The same toppings as our garden salad with ham and salami added
- Club Salad$14.99
The same as our garden salad with ham, turkey, bacon, and fried onions added
Desserts
Subs
Extra Sauces
Pizza, Calzones & Strombolis
Strombolis, Calzones & Rolls
10" Pizza
- 10'' Cheese$10.99
- 10" Pepperoni$11.74
- 10" Meat$15.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon
- 10" ATW$15.99
"All the Way" Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Bell Peppers, Black Olives, and Red Onions
- 10" Veggie$15.99
Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Bell Peppers, Red Onions, and Banana Peppers
- 10" CBR$15.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch with our White Sauce
- 10" Margarita$15.99
Olive Oil base with Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
- 10" BBQ Chicken$15.99
BBQ base with Chicken and Red Onions
- 10" 5 Cheese$15.99
- 10" POTM$16.99Out of stock
"Pizza of the Month"
- 10" Half & Half Specialty Pizza$11.99
12" Cauliflower Pizza
- Gluten Free Cheese$12.99
- GF Pepperoni$13.74
- GF Meat$16.99
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon
- GF ATW$16.99
"All the Way" Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Bell Peppers, Red Onions, and Extra Cheese
- GF Veggie$16.99
Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, and Extra Cheese
- GF CBR$16.99
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch with our White Sauce
- GF Margarita$16.99
Olive Oil base with Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
- GF BBQ Chicken$16.99
BBQ Base with Fajita Chicken and Red Onions
- GF 5Cheese$16.99
- GF POTM$17.99Out of stock
"Pizza of the Month"
- GF Half & Half Specialty$13.99
16" Pizza
- 16'' Cheese$13.00
- 16" Pepperoni$14.50
- 16" Meat$19.00
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon
- 16"ATW$19.00
"All the Way" with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, red onions, and extra cheese
- 16" Veggie$19.00
Fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, red onions, banana peppers, and extra cheese
- 16" CBR$19.00
Chicken, bacon, and ranch with our white sauce base
- 16"Margarita$19.00
Olive Oil base with Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
- 16" BBQ Chicken$19.00
BBQ base with Fajita Chicken and Red Onions
- 16"5 Cheese$19.00
- 16" POTM$20.00Out of stock
"Pizza of the Month"
- 16" Half & Half Specialty$16.00
18" Pizza
- 18'' Cheese$14.00
- 18" Pepperoni$15.75
- 18'' Meat$22.00
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, and Extra Cheese
- 18''ATW$22.00
"All the Way" Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Bell Peppers, Red Onion, and Extra Cheese
- 18'' Veggie$22.00
Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, and Extra Cheese
- 18" CBR$22.00
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch with our White Sauce Base
- 18" Margarita$22.00
Olive Oil base with Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
- 18" BBQ Chicken$22.00
BBQ Base with Chicken and Red Onion
- 18" 5 Cheese$22.00
- 18" POTM$24.00Out of stock
"Pizza of the Month"
- 18" Half & Half Specialty$18.00
20" Pizza
- 20'' Cheese$15.00
- 20" Pepperoni$17.00
- 20" Meat$24.00
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, and Bacon
- 20" ATW$24.00
"All the Way" Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Beef, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Bell Peppers, Red Onion, and Extra Cheese
- 20" Veggie$24.00
Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Fresh Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Extra Cheese
- 20" CBR$24.00
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch with our White Sauce Base
- 20" Margarita$24.00
Olive Oil base with Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
- 20" BBQ Chicken$24.00
BBQ Base with Fajita Chicken and Red Onion
- 20" 5 Cheese$24.00
- 20" POTM$26.00Out of stock
"Pizza of the Month"
- 20" Half & Half Specialty$19.50