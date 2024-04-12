Broth & Basil
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Egg Rolls - Pork$5.00
- Egg Rolls - Veggie$5.00
- Spring Rolls - Shrimp & Pork$6.00
- Spring Rolls - Charbroiled Chicken$6.00
- Spring Rolls - Charbroiled Pork$6.00
- Bun Sliders - Charbroiled Chicken$7.00
- Spring Rolls - Charbroiled Shrimp$7.00
- Spring Rolls - Tofu$6.00
- Bun Sliders - Charbroiled Pork$7.00
- Bun Sliders - Charbroiled Shrimp$8.00
- Bun Sliders - Pork Belly$7.00
- Chicken Wings - Asian Ranch$6.00
- Chicken Wings - Saigon Style$6.00
Pho
- Pho Phenomenal$14.00
* Please note that this dish has raw beef that will cook in hot broth. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Pho Rare Steak$13.00
* Please note that this dish has raw beef that will cook in hot broth. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Pho Rare Steak & Brisket$13.00
* Please note that this dish has raw beef that will cook in hot broth. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Pho Brisket$13.00
- Pho Brisket & Flank$13.00
- Pho Chicken$13.00
- Pho Beef Balls$13.00
- Pho Rare Steak, Flank & Tripe$13.00
* Please note that this dish has raw beef that will cook in hot broth. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Pho Fatty Brisket & Tendon$13.00
- Pho Seafood$14.00
- Pho Shrimp$14.00
- Pho Noodles Only$9.00
- Pho Tofu & Veggie$13.00
- Pho (2 Items)$13.00
- Pho (3 Items)$13.00
- Pho (4 Items)$14.00
Vermicelli
- Vermicelli Phenomenal$15.00
- Vermicelli - Charbroiled Chicken$13.00
- Vermicelli - Charbroiled Pork$13.00
- Vermicelli - Charbroiled Shrimp$15.00
- Vermicelli - Charbroiled Beef$15.00
- Vermicelli - Pork Egg Rolls$13.00
- Vermicelli - Tofu & Veggie$13.00
- Vermicelli with Beef Short Rib$15.00
- Vermicelli with Charbroiled Pork and Pork Egg Roll$14.00
Rice
Specialties
- Hu Tieu Special$15.00
- Pho Beef Rib$21.00
* Please note that this dish has raw beef that will cook in hot broth. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Pho Wagyu$22.00
* Please note that this dish has raw beef that will cook in hot broth. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Kids
- Kids - Pho Beef Balls$8.00
- Kids - Pho Brisket$8.00
- Kids - Pho Chicken$8.00
- Kids - Pho Noodles Only$6.00
- Kids - Pho Rare Steak$8.00
* Please note that this dish has raw beef that will cook in hot broth. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- Kids - Pho Seafood$9.00
- Kids - Pho Shrimp$9.00
- Kids - Pho Vegan$8.00
- Kids - Rice Charbroiled Tofu and Veggies$8.00
- Kids - Rice With Charbroiled Beef$8.00
- Kids - Rice With Charbroiled Chicken$8.00
- Kids - Rice With Charbroiled Pork$8.00
- Kids - Rice With Charbroiled Shrimp$9.00
- Kids - Vermicelli With Charbroiled Beef$8.00
- Kids - Vermicelli With Charbroiled Chicken$8.00
- Kids - Vermicelli With Charbroiled Pork$8.00
- Kids - Vermicelli With Charbroiled Shrimp$9.00
- Kids - Vermicelli With Charbroiled Tofu and Veggies$8.00
Side Items
- ** Custom Order **
- 1 Pork Egg Roll$2.50
- 1 Veggie Egg Roll$2.50
- Beef Rib$12.00
- Broth With Egg$3.50
- Broth With Egg, Bone Marrow, Brisket$9.00
- Charbroiled Beef$6.00
- Charbroiled Chicken$6.00
- Charbroiled Pork$6.00
- Charbroiled Shrimp$6.00
- Charbroiled Tofu$6.00
- Extra Noodles$2.50
- Extra Pho Meat
- Extra Veggie Bag$1.50
- Fried Egg$1.50
- Large Broth$5.50
- Side Of Beef Balls In Pho Broth$5.00
- Side Of Short Beef Ribs$11.00
- Side of Veggies
- Steam Rice$2.00
- Wagyu Beef - Rare Steak$12.00
- Zucchini Noodles$3.00