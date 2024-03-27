Skip to Main content
Brotherly Love
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Brotherly Love Cheesesteaks! Now Open!
Brotherly Love
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1610 54th Ave North, Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37209
Food Menu
NA Drink Menu
Cheesesteaks
Salads
Sides
Sauces
Delivery
Pickup
Food Menu
Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteak
$13.50
Chicken Cheesesteak
$13.50
Buffalo Chicken
$13.50
Veggie Cheesesteak
$13.50
Salads
South Street
$6.00
Sides
Fries
$4.00
Pretzel Bites
$6.00
Cheese Fries
$5.25
Sauces
RAM OF WHITE
$0.50
RAM OF WHIZ
$0.50
RAM OF RANCH
$0.50
RAM OF BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
$0.75
RAM OF BALSALMIC
$0.75
RAM OF BUFFALO
$0.50
RAM OF MAYO
$0.50
NA Drink Menu
Drink Choice
Soda
$3.50
Iced Tea
$2.75
Milkshake
$6.00
Vitamin Water
$3.00
Arizona Iced Tea
$0.99
Bottled Water
$2.50
Brotherly Love Location and Ordering Hours
(717) 315-9153
1610 54th Ave North, Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37209
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement