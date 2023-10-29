Brothers Barbecue Brothers New Windsor
Popular Items
Choose two of your favorite smoked meats: pulled Pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
Your choice of Baby Back or St. Louis ribs seasoned with our house dry rub smoked and slow for over 5 hours until they’re juicy, tender and almost fall of the bone.
Appetizer
Gulf shrimp seasoned with our house rub grilled then glazed with BBQ sauce served with our horseradish cream sauce.
Buttermilk fried boneless chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
Tortilla chips, topped with our BBQ meat of the day, smothered with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, topped with smoked Pico de Gallo, and sour cream. Ask your sever for the meat of the day!
Chicken wings hickory smoked until juicy and tender, then deep fried 'til crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and homemade blue cheese dressing
Our St. Louis ribs smoked low n slow and caramelized in our house BBQ sauce
Soup/Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade cornbread croutons, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Just like dad made at home, a hunk of iceberg smothered with blue cheese dressing, chopped tomatoes, and apple wood smoked bacon
Mixed Greens and Romaine topped with diced tomato, onion, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Burger
8oz blend of porterhouse, chuck, and brisket burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese Served on a brioche bun, with French fries. Add apple wood smoked bacon $2
8oz blend of porterhouse, chuck, and brisket burger, topped with cheddar, apple wood smoked bacon, pulled pork, fried onion strings, and our famous BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun, with French fries.
Sandwich
Smoked pork chopped up and dressed with our eastern North Carolina vinegar based sauce, topped with homemade coleslaw and pickles, served on a brioche bun.
House marinated chicken breast grilled and glazed with BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, fried golden brown, topped with apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar, served on a brioche bun.
Our tender pepper-crusted hickory smoked brisket sliced and piled high on a brioche bun.
Our smoked until tender pork pulled to order, served on a brioche bun.
Can’t decide? Don’t, get them all. Pulled pork, brisket, sausage, and apple wood smoked bacon, stacked high and topped with our BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
From Our Pit
Half chicken brined for 12 hours, then rubbed and smoked until juicy and tender.
Our super tender smoked pork, hand-pulled to order
A North Carolina staple, what the brothers grew up on. Our fresh smoked pork chopped and dressed with our eastern North Carolina vinegar based sauce.
Pepper-crusted and smoked low and slow for over 15 hours, until perfectly tender and juicy. Sliced to order.
Straight from the South Side Market in Elgin Texas these sausages are specially handcrafted for us. A duo of Texas style beef sausage and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage smoked then kissed on the grill.
Choose three of your favorite smoked meats: pulled pork, brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, chopped BBQ, or sausage.
A sampler of our most popular smoked meats: ribs, pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken, and sausage.
Southern
Just like our Great Aunt Edna used to make for us, its crispy, juicy, and fried to order, a brothers favorite served with your choice of two sides
Gulf shrimp dredged in seasoned flour, fried to perfection, and served with your two sides
Gulf shrimp sautéed with bacon, peppers, and onions, served over our cheesy grits. Just like when we were kids
Our house marinated chicken breasts grilled and glazed with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
Family Meals
Serves 2-4 A full rack of ribs, half a chicken, half a pound of brisket, & half a pound of pulled pork, served with your choice of two large sides
Served 4-6 people or 3 brothers 2 Full racks of ribs, 1 pound of brisket, 1 whole chicken, and 1 pound of pulled pork or chopped BBQ, Served with pickles, coleslaw, and your choice of three large sides