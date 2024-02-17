Brotzeit Lokal - Oakland
Drinks
Cider & Kombucha
- BRLO Rosé Cider 11.2oz bottle$7.50
4.5% Our organic apple cider has a crush on rhubarb and pomegranate. Fruity, fresh and with a pleasantly bitter note. The perfect aperitif for a sparkling start to the afternoon, evening or the whole night.
- Bembel Kirsch Cherry Cider 16.9oz can$9.00
Germany- Apple Cider. Hard - 4.2% ABV. The dryness of the Odenwalder Apfelwein meets a sweet rascal. A tantalizing mix with a summery cherry flavor.
- Bereziatua Sour Sidra 750ml bottle$20.00
6% Natural cider from Astigarraga. Blend of natural wild apples such as Txalaka, Urtebia, Judeline and Judor. This cider is produced using advanced methods while maintaining tradition and followed by fermentation in wooden and stainless steel vats for a minimum of 4 months.
- KYLA Lavender Lemonade Kombucha 12oz can$8.00
6.5% ABV See the world through purple-colored glasses. Fragrant lavender flowers, hibiscus and bright lemon shine in Sunbreak’s Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha. When life gave us lavender, we made a refreshing, bubbling and boochie twist on classic lemonade. One for you, one for a friend – we call that aroma-share-apy.
Lie-bations
- Pear Ginger Shrub Mocktail$9.50
Non-alcoholic house-made Pear Ginger shrub, the perfect balance of sweet and sour, topped with sparkling water and lime
- Mango Mule Mocktail$9.00
Mango purée, lime juice & Fentinmans craft ginger beer.
- Yuzu & Tamarind Spritz Mocktail$9.00
Fever-Tree sparkling lime & Yuzu with tamarind and a splash of lemon
- Lyre's Amalfi Spritz 250ml can$8.50
Think non-alcoholic Aperol Spritz! The sweetness from orange is perfectly fused with the complex and astringent flavors of rhubarb, finishing dry and deliciously refreshing.
Soft Drinks
- Housemade Lemonade$4.00
- Fresh Brewed Iced Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Mexican Coke bottle$5.00
- Mexican 7-Up bottle$5.00
- Almdudler Herbal Soda$7.50
Almdulder is an iconic Viennese soft drink made from a blend of 32 natural alpine herbs, beet sugar, citric acid and soda water. It is highly refreshing, slightly tangy, and lightly sparkling with a pleasant herbal aftertaste. Invented in 1975 by Erwin Klein in Vienna Austria.
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Abita Root Beer$4.50
- Fentiman's Ginger Beer$4.50
- Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water 500ml$4.00
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda$3.50
- Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice 10oz$4.00
- Fevertree Tonic Water$3.00
By blending luscious botanical oils with spring water and quinine of the highest quality from the 'fever trees' from the eastern hill ranges of the Democratic Republic of Congo, we have created a delicious, award-winning tonic water FLAVOR: The subtle and supportive citrus and fruit notes are perfectly balanced by the bitterness of the quinine to create a uniquely clean and refreshing taste NATURALLY SOURCED: Our Fever-Tree Indian Tonic, made with naturally sourced quinine and botanicals, contains no artificial sweeteners, flavorings or preservatives PREMIUM MIXER: Perfect in a Gin and Tonic, Vodka and Tonic, or simply as a sophisticated soft drink on its own TEXTURE: High carbonation delivers the aromas and taste in a classic, refreshing style
- Fevertree Club Soda$3.00
By using soft spring water, bicarbonate of soda and a high level of carbonation, we've have created a delicious Club Soda with a delicate aroma. Perfect for bringing out the best flavours of the finest whiskies FLAVOR: Our Club Soda has a silky smooth texture created by using the finest spring water (which has a low mineral content) and a high level of carbonation; it has no aroma so it can more effectively bring to life the flavours of the premium spirit it's being mixed with NATURALLY SOURCED: Our Club Soda is our simplest product. After our natural spring water is carbonated with lots of very fine bubbles, we add Bicarbonate of Soda, which is used to add a minerality that enhances naturally occuring flavours in the spirits it's paired with PREMIUM MIXER: Perfect in a Whiskey Soda, Vodka Soda, Tequila Soda or as a refreshing soft drink on its own
Canned & Bottled Beer
- Almanac Love Hazy IPA 16oz can$9.00
American Double/ Imperial IPA - 6.6% ABV. A hazy IPA bursting with hoppy tropical flavors and a pillowy mouthfeel. Double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe.
- Eggenberg Samichlaus .33L can$10.00
14% ABV This is perfect for a nightcap sipper. Pours a copper-red colour with some plum and rum-raisin aromas on the nose. The mouthfeel is syrupy with a strong malt character on the palate. Drink one now and get another to age for the future.
- Coors Banquet Beer (Bumble Bee) Shorty 12oz Bottles$4.00
Coors Banquet Beer Shorty (Bumbel Bee) 12oz Bottle. The iconic beer from Adolph Coors Company
- Augustiner Edelstoff 330ml bottle$9.00
5.7% ABV Augustiner Edelstoff is a helles beer that is crisp, refreshing and bright gold in colour. This is a world class beer that's made with only water, barley and hops, in accordance with German purity laws. Drinkers can expect understated notes of cut grass, herbs, sweet malts and a moderate level of bitterness.
- Augustiner Maximator Dopplebock 330ml bottle$9.00
7.5% ABV Maximator is a huge beer, sticky in consistency, dark ruby in color with virtually no carbonation and a sweet malty nose. This Doppelbock style beer is best paired with German foods, chocolates and game.
- Daura Märzen (Gluten Free) 330ml bottle$8.00
7.2% ABV Daura Märzen is a vivid dark-copper colour and is clear and bright. The dark-ivory coloured head is dense and compact. It has a powerful aroma, loaded with toasted scents, suggestions of dried fruits and herbs and a touch of orange peel.
- Erdinger Alkoholfrei (Non-Alcoholic)$8.50
Our non-alcoholic beer is a true multi-talent. Spicy malt notes harmonize excellently with caramel-sweet nuances. Enjoyment is enhanced by the stimulating ...
- Orval Trappist Ale 330ml bottle$11.00
6.9% ABV. Sunset-orange color; a fruity and slightly acidic bouquet, firm body, profound hop bitterness, and long, dry finish. Orval is bottled with Brettanomyces, a yeast strain that leads to superb dry complexity and ageworthiness. The Abbey of Orval is located near Florenville, Belgium in the provence of Luxembourg. The present brewery was completed in 1929, at which time the skittle (pin)-shaped bottle and Orval chalice were introduced. (Brewery, bottle, and chalice were all designed by architect Henry Vaes.) In the middle ages, Orval was famous for producing its iron decoration as well as beer. The abbey was gutted by fire in 1252 & repaired, then was destroyed during the French Revolution.
- Russian River Pliny the Elder 510ml bottle$9.50
Pliny the Elder is a double IPA brewed with amarillo, centennial, CTZ and simcoe hops. The beer clocks in at 8 percent ABV, consistent with the beer style, and it's credited with popularizing the double IPA.
- Trappist Rochefort 8 - 330ml bottle$11.00
9.2% ABV. Deep brown color; the flavor is vigorous and complex, with firm body to support the strength. The aroma has elusive notes of fresh fruit, spice, leather, and figs. Originally called "Spécial," Rochefort 8 dates to the mid-1950s. The name comes from the original gravity in "Belgian degrees."
- Veltins Pilsner 16.9oz can$9.00
4.8% ABV This premium German pilsner is one of the countries' most recognisable lager. Brewed under the German purity law using natural spring water from its' own mountain this pilsner.
- Westmalle Trappist Dubbel 330cl Bottle$11.00
7.0% ABV. Brown-amber color, subtle dark-malt aroma balanced by Belgian yeast character. Deeply malty, with a gentle, dry finish that hints at tropical fruit. When monastic communities began to brew an ale for sale to the public, it was often a stronger brew than the ale the community consumed in the abbey. Brewing scholars aren't certain, but in the days before universal literacy, this "second style" could have had the barrels marked with two X's
- BFM La BATS Smoked Swiss Amber$9.00
6.0% ABV. A Swiss Amber ale, earthy and malty, with a tannic tea flavor and a very subtle hint of smokiness. Brewed with lightly smoked malts and pimped with a hint of Tarry Suchong, a chinese smoked tea, this amber ale is very smooth, subtle and food friendly.
Weekend Dinner
Starters
- Grilled Veggies (GF)$8.00Out of stock
Seasonal grilled veggies & garlic with a balsamic glaze
- Kartoffelklöße & Mushroom Gravy$9.50
Our house-made potato dumplings with shiitake, oyster & cremini mushroom gravy
- Potato Pancakes$9.50
Made with Organic Yukon Gold potatoes, flour, egg, and green onion. Served with sour cream and house-made apple sauce.
- Basket of fries$7.00
Hand cut chipperbecs, twice fried. Add garlic +1
- Onion Rings$8.00
Thick-cut sweet yellow onions, beer battered & deep fried
- Calamari$9.50
Fresh Squid, beer battered, deep fried and served with sriracha aioli
- Bavarian Bretzel$6.00
Salted Bavarian Bretzel
- Bretzel and Obadzta$8.00
Our Bavarian Bretzel served with Obatzda, a traditional biergarten favorite: Brie, cream cheese, herbs and a splash of Veltins Pilsner.
- Bier Snack Platter$18.00
House-made Venison Landjäger, Obadtza, spicy peanuts, pickled egg & veggies served with a warm salted Bretzel
- Pickled Veggies & Egg (GF)$7.00
- Spicy Peanuts (GF)$5.00
Spicy house-made bacon fat peanuts
Brotzeit Lokal Favorites
- 1/2 Cracked Dungeness Crab$28.00
Tossed with garlic butter, lemon, pepper & chili flakes served on a bed of Basmati rice with roasted asparagus and drawn butter
- Grilled Organic King Salmon$24.00
Grilled organic King Salmon With toasted quinoa, roasted butternut squash, spinach, asparagus, cucumber & olive vinaigrette
- Brotzeit Hungarian Goulash$22.00
Slow braised beef stew meat in a savory smoked paprika sauce with carrots, onions and a potato knödel (dumpling) and a splash of crème fraîche. (GF Δ) – gluten free with modifier, no potato dumpling
- Leberkäse$21.00
Traditional Bavarian veal loaf, served with hand-made spätzle noodles, rotkohl & house fermented sauerkraut served rye bread
- House Smoked Bavarian Pork Chop$26.00Out of stock
Our thick cut European Oak smoked pork chop, served with hand-made spätzle, rotkohl & Swedish lingonberry preserves.
- Wild Game Sausage Platter$25.00
Wild Game Platter: One Smoked Montana Venison sausage & one Pheasant & cheese sausage (spicy), served with hand-made spätzle noodles, red cabbage, sauerkraut & warm salted bretzel (GF Δ) – gluten free with modifier, no bretzel or spätzle
- Brotzeit Sausage Platter$19.00
Choose any two sausages, served with hand-made spätzle noodles & sauerkraut cooked with bacon - add a warmed bretzel + $2 ***If you would like two of the same sausages just specify in the special instructions, thanks! SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Knackwurst - ground pork, veal, beef and garlic, smoked over European Oak +$1 Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway Special Game - Ask your server +$1 Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy (GF Δ) – gluten free with modifier, ask server
- Wurst Family Platter$76.00
Choice of six sausages and comes with sauerkraut, spätzle, salad & fries - add a warmed bretzel + $2 serves 3-4 SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Knackwurst - ground pork, veal, beef and garlic, smoked over European Oak +$1 Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway Special Game - Ask your server +$1 Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy ***If you would like more than one of the of the same sausage just specify in the special instructions, thanks!
- Lokal Wurst on a Roll$15.00
Choice of any sausage on a roll, with pickled red onion and crisp sauerkraut, add pickled jalapeno or curry ketchup on request. Choose your sausage and toppings below. Choose house-cut kennebec fries or mixed greens with vinaigrette. SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Knackwurst - ground pork, veal, beef and garlic, smoked over European Oak +$1 Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway Special Game - Ask your server +$1 Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy (GF Δ) gluten fre
- Spicy Veggie Wurst on a Roll$16.00
Vegan Field Roast spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano, on a roll piled with our house-made coleslaw (not vegan), add pickled jalapeno on request. Choose house-cut kennebec fries or mixed greens with vinaigrette.
- Wienerschnitzel$19.00
Breaded pork cutlet with fries, house-made apple sauce and a lemon wedge.
- Jägerschnitzel$21.00
Pork cutlet with paprika and other spices, mushroom gravy made with seasonal mushrooms and served with hand-made spätzle and red-cabbage.
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Hand beer-battered fillets, French fries, and spicy coleslaw.
- Clam Chowder Bowl$15.00
Creamy New England style chowder, house-made with clams, bacon and fresh vegetables - add a warmed bretzel + $2
- Schweinshaxe$34.00
Whole braised pork shank with sauerkraut, mixed greens and hand-made spätzle noodles.
- Schlacht Platter$89.00
Braised whole pork shank, choice of five house sausages, sauerkraut, red cabbage, spätzle & a bretzel (serves ~4-5) SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Nurnberger- Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway Special Game - Ask your server +$1 Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy
- Classic Käsespätzle$14.00
House-made spätzle noodles baked with Swiss cheese. The Classic Käsespätzle is served with grilled onions.
- Trüfflespätzle$18.00
House-made spätzle noodles baked with Swiss cheese. The Trüfflespätzle is topped with sautéed seasonal mushrooms.
- Würstspätzle$19.00
House-made spätzle noodles baked with Swiss cheese. The Würstspätzle is topped with a house sausage. SAUSAGE DESCRIPTIONS: Andouille - Smoked pork, pepper & herbs, medium spicy Bratwurst - Pork, heavy cream, white wine, nutmeg Field Roast Spicy Vegan - Wheat gluten, spicy chipotle plant-based sausage seasoned with cumin seeds and oregano +$1 Italian Herbed Chicken - Chicken, roasted red bell pepper, parsley, garlic, white wine Knackwurst - ground pork, veal, beef and garlic, smoked over European Oak +$1 Nurnberger - Traditional narrow link, pork veal, caraway Special Game - Ask your server Tongue & Cheek - Locally farmed pork tongue and cheek, salt, pepper, celery, cardamom, coriander Weisswurst - Veal, pork, fine grind, cream, egg, parsley, chives Wurzige - Pork, cayenne, garlic, paprika, medium spicy
- Jägerspätzle$19.00
House-made spätzle noodles baked with Swiss cheese. The Jägerspätzle is topped with pork cutlet & covered in mushroom gravy.
Burgers, Sandwiches & Salads
- Grilled Portobello Sandwich$16.50
Grilled Portobello on a brioche bun with fire roasted peppers, arugula, avocado, caramelized onions served with salad or fries (GF Δ) – gluten free with modifier, sub bun for lettuce wrap, no fries
- Oma's Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Buttermilk fried Rosie's chicken breast topped with our spicy Oakland Hills honey glaze, cilantro, house-made coleslaw with jalapenos & Sriracha aioli on a roll. Served with a choice of fries or green salad.
- Lokal Burger$16.50
Organic grass-finished beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a house brined pickle spear served on a brioche bun. (GF Δ) – gluten free with modifier, sub bun for lettuce wrap, no fries
- Roasted Beet & Citrus Salad$16.00
Roasted golden and ruby red beets, orange & grapefruit segments, organic arugula and feta with toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
- Arugula Salad$12.00
Organic Arugula, Asian pears, shaved parmesan, asiago & romano, toasted almonds, toasted pear dressing (GF)
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Heart of Romaine, shaved parmesan, anchovies, salted bretzel croutons, house-made dressing (GF Δ) – gluten free with modifier, no croutons
Sweets
- Salted Bavarian Bretzel Bread Pudding$9.00Out of stock
Warm bread pudding is made with our Bavarian bretzels, golden organic raisins & Grand Marnier. Served with fresh berries, Creme Anglaise and a caramel drizzle
- Flourless Chocolate Torte (GF)$9.00
Flourless chocolate torte with raspberry sauce and house made whipped cream (GF)
- Nutella Chocolate Cheesecake$9.00
- Apple Struedel$9.00
- Underberg$4.00
Underberg is a digestif bitter produced at Rheinberg in Germany by Underberg AG, made from aromatic herbs from 43 countries, which undergo inspections and are based on a secret Underberg family recipe whose members are personally responsible for the production of the drink.
Sides
- Side Sauerkraut Cooked with Bacon (GF)$4.00
- Side Crisp Raw Vegan Sauerkraut (GF)$4.00
- Side Spätzle$5.00
- Side Rotkohl (red cabbage) (GF)$4.00
- Side Spicy Coleslaw (GF)$4.00
- Side Mushroom Gravy$2.00
- Side Avocado (GF)$2.00
- Side Obadzta$1.50
Deli Items - Cook at Home
- Deli: Sausages Regular$12.00
3-packs (~1 lb) of our house sausages.
- Deli: Special Game Sausages - (510) 645-1905$15.00
3-pack of our special game sausage. Call for information. This one changes frequently. We often get pheasant, boar, venison, duck and occasionally bear & elk.
- Deli: Spatzle$8.00
16 oz of hand-made noodles made fresh daily. Ready to sauté with butter and serve with your favorite German sausages
- Deli: Fresh Raw Sauerkraut$8.00
16oz of fresh house-made sauerkraut. Crisp, vegan and probiotic.
- Deli: Rotkhol/Red Cabbage$8.00
16oz of our traditional house-made rotkhol, like your Oma used to make. Made with red cabbage, apples, red onions, vinegar and spices.
- Deli: House-made Spicy Brown Mustard$7.00
8oz jar of the house-made spicy brown mustard that we serve at Brotzeit Lokal.
- Deli: Honey Mustard$7.00
8oz jar of the honey dusseldorf mustard that we serve at Brotzeit Lokal.
- Deli: Raw Local Oakland Honey$8.00
8oz mason jar
- Deli: House-made Habanero Sauce$6.00
5oz bottle