Brown Cup Cafe & Lounge 401 North Coast Hwy,Ste 105
Drink Menu
House Specialities
Espresso Drinks
Chocolate Drinks
Other Cold Drinks - non coffee
Bottled and Canned
Food Menu
Breakfast
Egg, Sausage and Cheddar on a Toasted Plain Bagel
Southwest Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, bacon, tomatoes, chipotle spread on a English muffin
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Ham and provolone on a butter croissant
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, bacon, sausage, avocado, potato, cheddar, sour cream in flour tortilla
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Oatmeal
Warm overnight oats with honey, cinnamon, chia seed in almond milk
Belgium Waffle
Toasted with honey and cinnamon
Toast
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Panini and Cold Sandwich
Turkey Cheese Avocado
Turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, tomatoes with pesto spread
Southwest
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, avocado, green chili with chipotle spread
Veggie
Avocado, red or orange bell pepper, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber (not on panini), and cheddar cheese with pesto spread
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard and mayo on a butter croissant
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Built Your Own Lunch Sandwich
The Small Bites
Avocado Toast, Pesto-basil
Avocado, pesto cream cheese, tomatoes, basil and feta cheese on a toast
Avocado Toast, Wasabi-Cucumber
Avocado, wasabi cream cheese, cucumber, shredded radish on a toast
Chicken and Rice Bowl
Rotisserie chicken on Garlic and ginger infused rice
3pcs Chicken and Shrimp Dumpling
Popular traditional Chinese snack, also known as shu mai
Spam Musubi
Spam, rice, avocado with tangy sweet sauce wrapped in a roasted seaweed sheet
Smoothie
Smoothie Menu
Strawberry - Banana Smoothie
Strawberry and banana in apple juice
Breakfast Smoothie
Strawberry, banana, yogurt, orange juice
Acai Smoothie
Acai, banana, pineapple, apple juice
Ginger Green Smoothie
Kale and/or spinach, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple juice
Mango Smoothie
Mango in apple juice
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry in apple juice