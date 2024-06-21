Brown Pub 200 N Somonauk Rd
APPETIZERS
- Nacho Chips & Cheese$5.00
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick Cut$7.00
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.00
- Mini Tacos$8.00
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$8.00
- Side of House Fries$4.00
- Loaded House Fries$8.00
- Side of Waffle Fries$4.00
- Loaded Waffle Fries$8.00
- Side of Tater Tots$4.00
- Loaded Tater Tots$8.00
- Fried Potato Salad$4.00
- House Wings
Hand Breaded, Bone In$10.00
- Boneless Wings$9.00
- Chicken Tenders$11.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
- Italian Beef Eggrolls (3)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Italian Beef Eggrolls (5)$11.00OUT OF STOCK
SOUPS & SALADS
- Cup of Soup of the Day$4.50
- Bowl of Soup of the Day$5.50
- Cup of Home-Made Chili$4.50
- Bowl of Home-Made Chili$5.50
- Cup of SPICY GUMBO SOUP$5.00
- Bowl of SPICY GUMBO SOUP$6.50
- Dinner Salad$4.00
- Chef Salad$12.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
- Caesar Salad$10.00
- Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
FOOD
Kids' Menu
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.00
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich$16.00
- Italian Beef Sandwich$14.00
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Pub Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Chicken Finger Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Pub BLT$10.00
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.00
- Pork on Pork Sandwich$13.00
- Rueben Sandwich$14.00
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$12.00
- Turkey BLT$10.00
- Meatball Sub$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
- Italian Beef Melt$12.00
- BLT Wrap$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
- Egg Salad Croissant$10.00
- Combo Beef & Sausage$15.00
- Bratwurst$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hot Dog$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chili Dog$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Burgers
Pizza
DESSERTS
Cheesecake
- Toffee Cheesecake$8.00
- S'Mores Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake$8.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Raspberry Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Berry Medley Cheesecake$8.00
- Turtle Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cosmic Brownie Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Oreo Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Eggnog Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake$8.00
Other Dessert
- Buttercake$8.00
- Oreo Dessert$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- French Silk Pie$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Bar$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cherry Delight$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Banana Bar$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Bar$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Velvet Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- French Vanillla Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- French Vanilla Poke Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Champagne Cupcake$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cupcake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Buttercake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll w/Ice Cream & Syrup$6.00OUT OF STOCK
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
Shots
- Apple Pie Shot$4.00
- Apple Pie Rocks$7.00
- Vegas Bomb$6.50
- Double Vegas Bomb$9.50
- Jager Bomb$6.50
- Cherry Bomb$6.50
- Cherry Squirt Shot$4.75
- Lemon Drop Shot$5.75
- Buttery Nipple Shot$5.75
- Buttery Nipple Rocks$7.75
- Blueberry Lemon Drop Shot$5.75
- Green Tea Shot$5.75
- Orange Tea Shot$5.75
- Kountry Tea Shot$5.75
- Jolly Rancher Shot$5.75
- Cactus Cooler Shot$5.75
- Salty Ball Shot$5.75
- Gummy Bear Shot$5.75
- Mini Beer Shot$6.00
- Lunch Box Shot$6.00
- Irish Car Bomb$7.00
Vodka
- Barton Vodka$4.00
- Absolut$5.25
- Absolut Citron$5.25
- Absolut Grapefruit$5.25
- Absolut Mandarin$5.25
- Absolut Mango$5.25
- Absolut Raspberry$5.25
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$4.75
- Effen Cucumber$5.25
- Grey Goose$6.25
- Ketel One$5.25
- Ketel One Citron$5.25
- Kountry$5.25
- Smirnoff$4.75
- Smirnoff Apple$4.75
- Smirnoff Blueberry$4.75
- Smirnoff Caramel$4.75
- Smirnoff Citrus$4.75
- Smirnoff Raspberry$4.75
- Smirnoff Red White Berry$4.75
- Smirnoff Strawberry$4.75
- Smirnoff Vanilla$4.75
- Smirnoff Watermelon$4.75
- Tito's$5.25
- UV Blue$4.75
- UV Red$4.75
- Hard Truth Cinnamon$4.75
Rum
Tequila
- Montezuma Tequila$4.00
- Casamigos Anejo$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$7.00
- Casamigos Reposado$7.00
- Deleon Blanco$7.00
- Don Julio Blanco$7.00
- Gran Centenario$7.00
- Hornito's$4.75
- Jose Cuervo Gold$4.75
- Jose Cuervo Silver$4.75
- Jose Cuervo 1800 Gold$5.75
- Jose Cuervo 1800 Silver$5.75
- Olmeca Blanco$4.75
- Patron Silver$5.75
- Tres Generaciones Plata$5.75
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$5.75
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Barton Whiskey$4.00
- Basil Hayden$6.50
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$6.50
- Basil Hayden Toast$6.50
- Buffalo Trace$5.25
- Bulleit$5.25
- Bulleit Rye$5.25
- Canadian Club$4.75
- Crown Royal$5.75
- Crown Royal Apple$5.75
- Crown Royal Blackberry$5.75
- Crown Royal Peach$5.75
- Crown Royal Vanilla$5.75
- Crown XO$5.75
- Dirty Monkey PB & Banana$4.75
- Dough Ball$5.25
- Jack Daniel's$5.25
- Jack Daniel's Apple$5.25
- Jack Daniel's Fire$5.25
- Jack Daniel's Honey$5.25
- Jameson$5.25
- Jameson Black Barrel$5.75
- Jameson Orange$5.25
- Jefferson Reserve$6.25
- Jim Beam$5.25
- Jim Beam Red Stag$5.25
- Knob Creek$6.50
- Knob Creek Maple$6.50
- Knob Creek Rye$6.50
- Maker's Mark$5.75
- Maker's 46$6.00
- Maker's Cask Strength$6.25
- Pendelton$6.00
- Proper Twelve Irish$5.25
- Redbreast 12 Year$7.00
- Seagram's 7$4.75
- Segram's VO$4.75
- Skrewball$5.25
- Southern Comfort$4.75
- Tullamore DEW$5.25
- Wild Turkey 101$5.25
- Wild Turkey Honey$5.25
- Wild Turkey Rye$5.25
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$7.00
Scotch/Brandy
Liqueur/Cordials
- Amaretto$4.75
- Apple Schnapps$4.75
- Bailey's Irish Cream$6.00
- Bailey's Almond$6.00
- Blue Curacao$4.75
- Butterscotch Schnapps$4.75
- Chambord$5.25
- Cointreau$6.00
- Creme De Cocoa$4.75
- DiSarrano Amaretto$5.75
- Dr. Butterscotch$4.75
- Dr. Cherry$4.75
- Dr. Coffee$4.75
- Dr. Grape$4.75
- Dr. Menthomint$4.75
- Dr. Peach$4.75
- Dr. Peach Whiskey$4.75
- Dr. Root Beer$4.75
- Fireball$4.75
- Frangelico$5.75
- Goldschlager$4.75
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Jagermeister$4.75
- Jeppson's Malort$4.75
- Kahlua$5.25
- Licor 43$5.00
- Midori$4.75
- Peach Schnapps$4.75
- Peppermint Schnapps$4.75
- RumChata$5.25
- Rumpleminze$5.25
- Triple Sec$4.75
To Go Liquor
- Absolut$3,499.00
- Bacardi$25.99
- Barton Gin$13.99
- Barton Rum$13.99
- Barton Whiskey$13.99
- Baton Vodka$13.99
- Captain Morgan$25.99
- Crown Royal$38.99
- Deep Eddie$24.99
- Dr. McGuillicudy$25.99
- DuKuyper$18.99
- Jack Daniel's$37.99
- Jagermeister$32.99
- Jameson$39.99
- Jim Beam$32.99
- Jose Cuervo (not 1800)$25.99
- Ketel One$36.99
- Kountry Vodka$22.99
- Malibu$25.99
- Montezuma Tequila$23.99
- Patron$45.99
- Rumchata$30.99
- Rumpleminze$37.99
- Seagram's 7$24.99
- Seagram's VO$26.99
- Smirnoff$24.99
- Tanqueray$37.99
- Tito's$32.99
- UV Vodka$23.99
BEER
16oz Draft Beer
20oz Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard BTL$5.00
- Bud Light BTL$4.00
- Bud Light Lime BTL$4.00
- Budweiser BTL$4.00
- Coors Banquet BTL$4.00
- Coors Light BTL$4.00
- Corona BTL$5.00
- Corona Light BTL$5.00
- Heineken BTL$5.00
- Killian's Irish Red BTL$5.00
- Michelob Ultra BTL$4.00
- Michelob Ultra Pure Gold BTL$4.00
- Miller 64 BTL$4.00
- Miller Genuine Draft BTL$4.00
- Miller High Life BTL$4.00
- Miller Lite BTL$4.00
- Modelo BTL$5.00
- O'Douls BTL$4.00
- O'Douls Amber BTL$4.00
- Samuel Adams BTL$5.00
- Stella Artois BTL$5.00