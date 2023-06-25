Brown’s & Family BBQ & Soul 915 West 87th Street


FOOD

Pork Tips

$9.00+

Pork Tips & Fries

Pork Mild Links

$7.00+

Mini 1 Link & Fries Small 2 Links & Fries Large 3 Links & Fries

Pork Slab

$15.00+

Half Slab of Ribs & Fries Full Slab of Ribs & Fries

Mini Pork Rib & LInk Combo

$12.00

Mini 3 Ribs, 1/2 Pork Link, & Fries

Pork Tip & Link Combo

$11.00+

Mini Pork tips, 1/2 link, and fries Small Pork tips, 1 link, and fries Large Pork tips, 2 links, and fries

Pork Tip & Rib Combo

$16.00+

Small Pork tips, 3 Ribs, and fries Large Pork tips, 4 Ribs, and fries

Pork Tip & Wing Combo

$15.00

Pork tips, 3 wings, and fries

Pork Link & Wing Combo

$15.00

1 Pork Link, 3 Wings, & Fries

Pork Barbie Dog

$13.99

Pork Link topped with Pull Pork, & Coleslaw, on a Bakery Bun with Fries & your choice of sauce.

Turkey Barbie Dog

$15.99

Turkey Link topped with Pulled Turkey, & Coleslaw on a bakery bun with Fries.

Turkey Links

$12.00+

Small 2 Turkey Links & Fries Large 3 Turkey Links & Fries

Turkey Link & Wing Combo

$15.00

1 Turkey Link, 3 Wings, & Fries

Chicken Wings

$5.00+

3, 6, and 10 wings comes with fries. 25 piece wings only.

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.50+

Small 1/2 pound of shrimp and fries Large 1 pound of shrimp and fries

Perch

$10.00+

Small 3pc perch and fries Large 4pc perch and fries

Catfish Fillet

$13.00+

Small 2pc catfish fillets and fries Large 3pc catfish fillets and fries

Chop Steak Burger

$9.50

Chopped Steak Burger topped with cheese, lettuces, tomato, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, and ketchup with fries and pop.

Wing

$1.75

Link

$5.00

Catfish

$5.50

Perch

$4.75

Corn Muffin

$0.50

Butter Cookies

$4.00

3 Hot Peppers

$1.25

Mini Pork Tip

Mini Pork Tips, Fries, and Pop

Mini Pork Link

1 Pork Link, Fries, & Pop

Mini Pork Tip & Link

Mini 1 Pork link, Tips, Fries, & Pop

Mini Pork Rib & Link

Mini 3 Pork Ribs, 1 Link, Fries, & Pop

Mini Turkey Tip

Mini Turkey Tips, Fries, & Pop

Mini Turkey Link

Mini 1 Turkey Link, Fries, & Pop

3 Piece Wings

3 Chicken Wings, Fries, and Pop

Chopped Steak Burger

Burger, Fries, and Pop

SOFT DRINKS

Mystic

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Can Soda

$1.25

CATERING

Pork Tips

$61.00+

Pork Mild Links

$73.00+

Pork Ribs

$73.00+

Turkey Tips

$73.00+

Turkey Hot Links

$73.00+

50 Piece Wings

$68.00

100 Piece Wings

$128.00

Catfish Fillets

$91.00+

Perch

$85.00+

Jumbo Shrimp

Spaghetti

$75.00+

Mac & Cheese

$60.00+

Mixed Greens

$60.00+

String Beans

$60.00+

Dressing

$75.00+

Red Beans & Rice

$50.00+

Yams

$55.00+

Steamed Cabbage

$55.00+

Potato Salad

$35.00+

Coleslaw

$30.00+

Corn Muffins

$11.00+

Fries

$23.00+

Banana Pudding

$45.00+