Brown sugar 1663 N Buffalo Grove Rd
South asian inspired bubble tea
- Malai Kulfi Milk milk tea$7.50+
Classically simple, rich and creamy flavored with cardamom and nuts. Served with a scoop of Malai Kulfi and Basil Seeds.
- Falooda Milk Tea$7.50+
- Falooda Malai Kulfi milk tea$7.50+
Rich and creamy flavored with cardamom and nuts. Served with a scoop of Malai kulfi, basil seeds and topped with falooda noodles.
- Mango Kulfi Milk Tea$7.50+
Delicious, rich Alphonso Mango milk with scoop of mango ice cream, Basil Seeds and boba.
- Pista Kulfi Milk Tea$7.50+
Pistachio Flavored milk with saffron, cardamom, pistachio and almonds served with Pistachio kulfi ice cream and basil seed.
- Rasmalai Milk tea$7.50+
Rich, creamy, and sweet taste ras malai milk is flavored with cardamoms saffron and nuts. This taste super delicious with rasmalai ice cream and boba topped with nuts.
MILK TEA
- Classic milk tea$5.25+
- Brown sugar milk tea$5.25+
- Creme Brulé Milk tea$5.25+
- Caramel milk tea$5.25+
- Thai milk tea$5.25+
- Coconut Milk tea$5.25+
- Taro milk tea$5.25+
- Taro creme milk$5.25+
- Nutella milk tea$5.25+
- Honeydew milk tea$5.25+
- Cookie butter milk tea$5.25+
- Tiger sugar milk$5.25+
- oreo brown suagr milk$5.25+
- Mango milk$5.25+
Fruit Smoothies
Fruit Tea
Refresher
Smoothies
Best Combo
- strawberry banana$6.75+
- Peachy Mango Crush$6.75+
- Berrylicious Banana$6.75+
- Coconut Taro$6.75+
- Tropical Fusion$6.75+
peach mango and pineapple
- Pina colada$6.75+
- Mango pineapple zest$6.75+
- Island breeze$6.75+
- Tropical sunset$6.75+
pineapple mango and strawberries
- Dragon fruit Mango splash$6.75+
- Nutella Banana Delight$6.75+
- Tangy Mango passion$6.75+
Mango and passion fruit
- Red Guava mango$6.75+
- Strawberry Kiwi$6.75+
