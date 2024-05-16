Brunch'd
- Build O' Sando
We get it you’re unique. Pick your choice of : any meat, cheese, bread, house sauce with an egg .$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKIt's All Gravy, Baby
Why mess with a staple? Our baker's favorite breakfast , we are using our focaccia buttermilk biscuits pouring a healthy portion of thick sausage gravy and topping with an egg your way. If it's not broke….OUT OF STOCK$8.00
- Drunken 'Puddin' Pop
It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Skewer of house made bread pudding rolled in cornflakes then fried, topped with seasonal fruit, drizzled with house-made carmel bourbon sauce and sprinkled with candied walnuts. This is the perfect go to for treating yourself !$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKRise and Shiner
Giving you a reason to get out of bed on the days you’re questioning if you really need your job…. A flour tortilla stuffed with crispy roasted fingerling potatoes, fluffy scrambled eggs, cojita cheese, bell peppers, caramelized onion, kalua pork, and topped with our ‘Whack-A-Mole’ sauce.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- The Outslaw
Something this good has to be illegal! Our beetroot focaccia waffelized to crispy perfection, smothered in our ‘Bussin’ sauce, hot slabs of turkey, topped with fresh pickled veggies, citrus slaw and fresh cilantro.$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKCubano 'ooh nah nah '
Locally sourced Telera is toasted with butter, thin sliced salami, Kalua pork and juicy ham are all heated on the griddle and topped with provolone, this hot melty stack is placed on the bread and finished with pickles and mustard.OUT OF STOCK$12.00
- Black and Bleu
True to its name this sandwich is packing some punches. Our charcoal brioche with a drizzle of ‘Bussin’ sauce, topped with pickled veggies, shredded carrot, cucumber, sliced peppers, tasty bleu cheese, cilantro, crispy pork belly tossed in a korean sauce. .$14.00
- Out Cold
Knock out your hunger with this creation! Our charcoal Brioche, white cheddar, caramelized onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado mash, shredded carrots and cabbage, salami, juicy ham, topped with our ‘Tomato Da Hut’ sauce.$14.00
- Avo Bravo
If you ever wondered how Johnny Bravo got that physique, I'm not saying it was from eating avocado toast every morning… but I'm not saying it wasn't … our house made beetroot focaccia, avocado mash, cherry tomato, a sliced hard boiled egg, pickled veggies, topped with our ‘Whack-A-Mole’ sauce and seedy mix.$10.00
- Southern Comfort
Chicken and waffles oh my ! House fried chicken, fresh fluffy waffle, our citrus Serrano slaw, topped with a honey maple bourbon syrup. Delicious!$14.00
Nibbles
- OUT OF STOCKFlying Saucer
Straight out of Roswell, the only thing off planet about this, is it's delicious flavor ! A fried corn tortilla, citrus slaw, an egg ,kalua pork, cojita cheese, avocado mash, and our Brunisher sauce. Beam me up anytime, Scotty!OUT OF STOCK$6.50
- Straight'Bussin'Sliders
Our beetroot focaccia lightly toasted, topped with kalua pork, citrus slaw, and our ‘Bussin’ sauce. We are confident after you try this you'll say, just as the kool kids do "this is straight bussin !!"$6.00
Fries
- OUT OF STOCKThe Brunch'd
Crispy waffle fries topped with kalua pork, fresh tomatoes, our ‘Brunisher’ sauce, peppers, onion and shredded cheese. This is definitely a gut bruncher but ooooh so worth it!!OUT OF STOCK$12.00
- The Gravy Train
Crispy waffle fries topped with our sausage gravy and an egg. It's like a hash, but it’s not. . Hop on this gravy train with us !$8.00
- The Standard
Crispy waffle fries topped with the "bear" necessities. White cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and a house sauce of your choice.$8.00
Bits
- Fruit
Fresh fruit medley changing dependent on season and availability.$4.00
- Citrus Serrano Slaw
A mouthwatering take on a coleslaw. Packed full of flavor with crisp cabbage medley, mildly spicy Serrano peppers, and filled with a zesty touch with fresh limes and oranges.$2.50
- Waffle Fries
Crunchy and delicious waffle cut fries, seasoned with salt.$6.00
Pastries
- OUT OF STOCKWhite chocolate espresso scones
House made scones, filled with chunks of cream cheese that just makes everything better. Flavors will vary but the quality and deliciousness will never change .OUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon rolls
Fresh scratch made cinnamon rolls. With their perfect balance between the rich brown sugar-butter mix, and the strong cinnamon, can anything really begin or end a day better?OUT OF STOCK$6.50
- OUT OF STOCKPie
Fresh made pies! Check out our social medias for the flavor of the week!OUT OF STOCK$25.00
Breads
- Charcoal Brioche
Made in house brioche, with the twist of added charcoal powder. This bread is full of rich buttery flavor well balanced by the charcoal giving it a unique look and flavor.$1.50
- Focaccia
Made in house focaccia. Fresh locally grown herbs are the center piece of this bread, giving it all the right hits of garlic, rosemary and thyme. Perfect for any use.$3.50
- Telera
Light and fluffy , perfect for toasting for any occasion.
- Buttermilk biscuits
Made in house our's isn't your traditional biscuit, we've combined the texture of a buttermilk biscuit with the flavors of a focaccia. The result? Goodness you can't get anywhere else.$2.00
- English muffins
Made in house and baked to perfection, light and fluffy yet still packing a punch in the flavor department.$1.50
- GF bread
Gluten free bread sourced from Jensen’s Bread & Bakeries.$2.00
Thirst Traps
- Liquid Death
Refreshing still water or flavored sparkling. Individual cans.$2.50+
- Brunch’d Punch
Our house made punch is a perfect balance of fruity meets citrus with a splash of seltzer to quench your carbonation needs!$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKParadise Iced Tea
Fresh brewed daily this is our favorite ice tea out there ! Have it as is or ask us to sweeten the deal with our house made simple syrup!OUT OF STOCK$2.00
- Seasonal Lemonade
Fresh made lemonade mixed with seasonal fresh fruit and/or berries. Refreshing and delicious!$3.00