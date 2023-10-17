Brunches - Wellesley
NA Beverages
Coffee / Tea
Soft Drinks
Juice / Milk
Breakfast
B.B.O
Braised beef, sauteed mushrooms & onions, Swiss cheese and eggs*
Blue crab meat, grilled shrimp, bacon, Swiss. cheese, and eggs*
Sauteed peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, guacamole, and eggs*
Bacon, ham, & sausage with cheese and eggs*
Chorizo, peppers, jalapeno, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and eggs*
Breakfast Classics
Two pancakes served with bacon, eggs* and homefries or grits
Two eggs*, your choice of meat, your choice of toast, with grits or homefries
Waffle topped with 2 pieces fried chicken breasts
Two biscuits topped with sausage gravy, served with eggs* & bacon
Open faced biscuits topped with 2 pieces of fried chicken, eggs* & sausage gravy
Grilled shrimp over grits with a lobster cream sauce.
Two tacos with bacon, eggs* cheese, pico, & guac with grits or homefries
Riced cauliflower, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, guacamole, & eggs*
Wheat toast topped with guacamole, avocado slices and an egg* served with spring mix and lemon vinigarette
Sirlion steak* with eggs* and grits or homefries
Benedicts
Canadian bacon, poached eggs* & hollandaise
Spinach, tomato, avocado, poached eggs* & hollandaise
Blackened shrimp, mixed greens, poached eggs* & hollandaise
Housemade crab cakes, poached eggs* & hollandaise
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, bacon mayo, bacon jam, eggs*, lettuce, fried green tomatoes with grits or homefries
Ham, Swiss cheese, and egg* sandwich with French toast "bread" topped with powdered sugar and a side of grits or homefries
Bacon, egg*, cheese biscuit
Sausage, egg*, cheese biscuit
Canadian bacon, egg*, cheese biscuit
Turkey sausage , egg*, cheese biscuit
Fried chicken biscuit
Egg* Biscuit
Cakes
Waffle with strawberries, blueberries & whipped cream
Belgium Waffle
French toast topped with nutella, bananas, & strawberries
French toast
One pancake
Two pancakes
Three pancakes
Lunch
Handhelds
Burger* topped with lettuce & tomato
Burger* topped with bacon, carmalized onions, American cheese, lettuce & tomato
Burger* topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato
Burger* topped with bacon, egg* & American cheese served on a waffle bun
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce & tomato
Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & cheddar cheese & an herb aiolo
Salads
Lunch Classics
Large bowl of creamy macaroni & cheese with your choice topping. CLICK TO VIEW OPTIONS.
Sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, and onions over rice or noodles with choice of protein
Crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in a spicy island sauce served with rice, jalapenos, & pineapple chunks
Chicken nuggets served with fries choice of sauce
Two tacos stuffed with fried chicken or shrimp tossed in a creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, & pico served with chips & salsa
Chicken, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. Served with pico, guac, & sour cream