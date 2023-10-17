NA Beverages

Coffee / Tea

Coffee
$3.50
Decaf
$3.50
1/2 & 1/2 Coffee
$3.50
Coldbrew
$3.95
Sweet Tea
$2.95
Unsweet Tea
$2.95
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
$2.95
Arnold Palmer
$2.95
Hot Tea
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$3.95

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmer
$2.95
Coke
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Gingerale
$2.95
Club Soda
$2.95
Shirley Temple
$3.95
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.95
Mr Pibb
$2.95

Juice / Milk

Small OJ
$2.50
Large OJ
$4.50
Small Apple
$2.50
Large Apple
$4.50
Small Cranberry
$2.50
Large Cranberry
$4.50
Small Pineapple
$2.50
Large Pineapple
$4.50
Small Grapefruit
$2.50
Large Grapefruit
$4.50
Small Milk
$2.50
Large Milk
$4.50
Small Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Large Chocolate Milk
$4.50

Breakfast

B.B.O

Steak House
Steak House
$16.95

Braised beef, sauteed mushrooms & onions, Swiss cheese and eggs*

By The Sea
By The Sea
$16.95

Blue crab meat, grilled shrimp, bacon, Swiss. cheese, and eggs*

Garden
Garden
$13.95

Sauteed peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes, guacamole, and eggs*

Bronx Bomber
Bronx Bomber
$14.95

Bacon, ham, & sausage with cheese and eggs*

Southwestern
Southwestern
$14.95

Chorizo, peppers, jalapeno, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and eggs*

BYO B.B.O
$9.95
Power House
$14.95

Breakfast Classics

All American
$13.95

Two pancakes served with bacon, eggs* and homefries or grits

Classic Breakfast
$11.95

Two eggs*, your choice of meat, your choice of toast, with grits or homefries

Chicken & Waffle
$13.95

Waffle topped with 2 pieces fried chicken breasts

Biscuits & Gravy
$12.95

Two biscuits topped with sausage gravy, served with eggs* & bacon

Chicken Biscuit Supreme
$13.95

Open faced biscuits topped with 2 pieces of fried chicken, eggs* & sausage gravy

Shrimp & Grits
$14.95

Grilled shrimp over grits with a lobster cream sauce.

Breakfast Tacos
$12.95

Two tacos with bacon, eggs* cheese, pico, & guac with grits or homefries

Hippie Hash
$11.95

Riced cauliflower, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, guacamole, & eggs*

Avocado Toast
$10.95

Wheat toast topped with guacamole, avocado slices and an egg* served with spring mix and lemon vinigarette

Steak & Eggs
$19.95

Sirlion steak* with eggs* and grits or homefries

BYO American
$13.95

Benedicts

Classic Ham Benedict
$12.95

Canadian bacon, poached eggs* & hollandaise

Californian Benedict
$13.95

Spinach, tomato, avocado, poached eggs* & hollandaise

Blackened Shrimp Benedict
$14.95

Blackened shrimp, mixed greens, poached eggs* & hollandaise

Crab Cake Benedict
$15.95

Housemade crab cakes, poached eggs* & hollandaise

Breakfast Sandwiches

Notorious BLT
$11.95

Bacon, bacon mayo, bacon jam, eggs*, lettuce, fried green tomatoes with grits or homefries

Monte Cristo
$10.95

Ham, Swiss cheese, and egg* sandwich with French toast "bread" topped with powdered sugar and a side of grits or homefries

Bacon Egg Cheese
$4.95

Bacon, egg*, cheese biscuit

Sausage Egg Cheese
$4.95

Sausage, egg*, cheese biscuit

Canadian Bacon Egg Cheese
$4.95

Canadian bacon, egg*, cheese biscuit

Turkey Sausage Egg Cheese
$4.95

Turkey sausage , egg*, cheese biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit
$4.95

Fried chicken biscuit

Egg Biscuit
$4.50

Egg* Biscuit

Cakes

Berry Belgium Waffle
$9.95

Waffle with strawberries, blueberries & whipped cream

Plain Belgium Waffle
$8.95

Belgium Waffle

Nutella French Toast
$10.95

French toast topped with nutella, bananas, & strawberries

Plain French Toast
$8.95

French toast

1 French Toast
$4.95
1 Pancake
$3.95

One pancake

2 Pancakes
$4.95

Two pancakes

3 Pancakes
$6.95

Three pancakes

Kids Menu

Kid American
$7.00
Kid Nutella
$7.00
Kid Mac & Cheese
$7.00
Kid Chicken Bites
$7.00

Lunch

Handhelds

Classic Burger
$11.95

Burger* topped with lettuce & tomato

Bacon Cheese Burger
$13.95

Burger* topped with bacon, carmalized onions, American cheese, lettuce & tomato

Mushroom Truffle Burger
$13.95

Burger* topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

Hangover Burger
$15.95

Burger* topped with bacon, egg* & American cheese served on a waffle bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$11.95

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce & tomato

The T.A.B.
$13.95

Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss & cheddar cheese & an herb aiolo

Regular BLT
$10.95
Grilled Cheese w/ Fries
$9.95

Salads

House Salad
$7.95

Romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, carrots, onions, tomatoes, & cheese

Caesar Salad
$7.95

Romaine tossed with dressing, parmesan cheese, & croutons

Side Salad
$4.95

Romaine, spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, carrots, onions, tomatoes, & cheese

Chicken Salad
$13.95

Lunch Classics

Mac N Cheese Bowls

Large bowl of creamy macaroni & cheese with your choice topping. CLICK TO VIEW OPTIONS.

Hibachi Bowl
$14.95

Sauteed zucchini, mushrooms, and onions over rice or noodles with choice of protein

Fire Cracker Bowl
$12.95

Crispy chicken or shrimp tossed in a spicy island sauce served with rice, jalapenos, & pineapple chunks

Chicken Bites
$11.95

Chicken nuggets served with fries choice of sauce

Brunches Bangin' Tacos
$13.95

Two tacos stuffed with fried chicken or shrimp tossed in a creamy chipotle sauce, cabbage, & pico served with chips & salsa

Fajita Quesadilla
$12.95

Chicken, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions. Served with pico, guac, & sour cream

Kids Menu

