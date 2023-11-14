Brunelleschi’s
Food
Bar specials
Desserts
Entrées
- Asparagus & Mushroom$27.00
In a white wine Alfredo sauce. Add sausage, prosciutto or chorizo!
- Chicken Parm$30.00
Pan-seared & lightly breaded, then draped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of pasta marinara
- Chicken Picatta$33.00
In a white wine & caper sauce, with artichoke hearts, asparagus & little red potatoes
- Eggplant Parm$30.00
Pan-seared & lightly breaded, then draped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of pasta marinara
- Ezra a La Penne$27.00
Woody creek vodka reduced in a marinara & white wine sauce with peas & sun-dried tomatoes
- Fettuccine Alfredo$23.00
- Fettuccine Sofia$27.00
Sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts & mushrooms in a basil pesto truffle sauce
- I'd Like Pasta Peas$27.00
Penne pasta with bolognese, peas & mascarpone
- Killer Carbonara$26.00
Fettuccine, bacon, caramelized onions, butter, milk & whipped egg yolk in a bright white wine sauce
- Lasagna$30.00
Layers of fluffy ricotta, mozzarella & rich meat, garnished with shredded Parmesan cheese & fresh basil
- Seafood Risotto$37.00
Calamari, shrimp & mussels in a garlic red sauce
- Shrimp Linguini$35.00
Shrimp, mushrooms & cherry tomatoes in a white wine garlic sauce
- Shrimp on Spinach$35.00
Shrimp, mushrooms & cherry tomatoes in a white wine garlic sauce on a bed of spinach
- Spaghetti$23.00
Spaghetti pasta with bolognese or marinara sauce
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$28.00
- Veal Parmesan$34.00
Pan-seared & lightly breaded, then draped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of pasta marinara
- Veal Picatta$36.00
In a white wine & caper sauce, with artichoke hearts, asparagus & little red potatoes
- Vodka Penne$23.00
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$16.00
- Kid's Spaghetti and a Meatball$18.00
- Kids make own pizza$18.00
Include 3 toppings
- Kids pasta$17.00
- Kids pretzels$12.00
Choose ranch or marinara sauce
- Kids Ravioli$17.00
- Kids Spaghetti Marinara$17.00
- Kids Veggie Platter$12.00
Assorted fresh vegetables with ranch dressing
- Seasonal sauted vegetables$12.00
Panini
- Ahi Tuna Panino$25.00
Seared ahi tuna, avocado, Swiss cheese, field greens & wasabi mayonnaise
- Capresse Panino$23.00
Fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes & prosciutto with basil pesto and balsamic reduction
- Chicken Parm Panino$24.00
Breaded chicken, draped with mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, served with our own marinara sauce
- Cuban Panino$21.00
Ham, pork, Swiss cheese, sliced dill pickle & mustard
- Italian Beef & Sausage Baguette$23.00
Shaved seasoned Italian beef with sweet and hot peppers, caramelized onions & comes with dipping sauce
- Meatball Panino$22.00
Sliced homemade meatballs with melted mozzarella and our own marinara sauce
- Roasted Vegetables Panino$24.00
Roasted eggplant, portobella mushrooms, roasted red peppers & spinach
Pizza
- Ajax Pizza$29.00
Ham, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic & oregano
- Basil Pesto Pizza$29.00
Pine nuts, spinach, Gorgonzola cheese & our own basil pesto sauce
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$29.00
Chicken, diced red onions, cilantro & barbecue sauce
- Bruno's Meat Pizza$29.00
Sausage, pepperoni, chorizo, ham & mozzarella
- Buttermilk Pizza$19.50
Classic cheese pizza with red sauce - simple and delicious
- Capresse Pizza$29.00
Fresh buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & farm fresh basil
- Colby's Spaghizza$28.00
Buttermilk pizza with spaghetti and meatball on top
- Especial Pizza$29.00
"The highlands" plus Gorgonzola cheese & caramelized onions
- Flatiron Pizza$31.00
Marinara cheese, topped with arugula, prosciutto, truffle oil and shaved parm.
- Greek: Marinara Pizza$29.00
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives & feta cheese
- Greek: Pesto Pizza$29.00
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives & feta cheese
- GTV III's Pizza$29.00
Gorgonzola, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions & sausage
- Highlands Pizza$29.00
Sausage, mushrooms with grated mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
- Mushroom Pizza$21.50
- Paisano Pizza$29.00
Jalapeños, chorizo, red onions, cilantro & avocado
- Pepperoni Pizza$21.50
- Pizza Dough Ball$6.00
- Pizza Dough Flat$7.00
- Quattro Formaggi Pizza$29.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Asiago & Parmesan
- Roasted Veggies Pizza$29.00
Roasted eggplant, red pepper, mushrooms, spinach & goat cheese
- Sausage Pizza$21.50
- Shrimp Pizza$29.00
Rock shrimp, avocado, grape tomatoes, oregano, garlic & Alfredo sauce
- Snowmass Pizza$29.00
Ham, pineapple & garlic
Salads
- Alana Salad$30.00
Ahi tuna, avocado, roasted red pepper, artichoke & goat cheese, on mixed greens & spinach with a lemon vinaigrette dressing
- Beet Salad$22.00
Warm beets, spinach & caramelized onions tossed in a homemade balsamic vinaigrette with candied walnuts, goat cheese & citrus
- Caesar Salad
Brunelleschi's own savory Caesar dressing on Romaine with homemade croutons and Parmesan
- Capresse Salad$22.00
Fresh buffalo mozzarella & tomatoes drizzled with homemade pesto and balsamic reduction, served on a bed of field greens dressed by our balsamic vinaigrette
- Capresse Salad with Prosciutto$28.00
- Cobb Spinach Salad$21.00
Chicken, egg, Gorgonzola cheese, tomatoes, avocado & bacon with a fresh lemon shallot vinaigrette dressing & a side of wasabi
- Greek Salad$22.00
Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata & black olives, feta cheese on Romaine with our red wine vinagretter dressing
- Mixed Green Salad$21.00
Carrots, cherry tomatoes & cucumber served with fresh red wine vinaigrette dressing
- Old School Salad$22.00
Iceberg lettuce with our homemade balsamic reduction and vinaigrette. Add bacon, Gorgonzola or cherry tomatoes
- Portobella Salad$23.00
Oven roasted portobella dressed with roasted red peppers & goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens with our balsamic reduction
- Salmon Carppacio$30.00
Smoked salmon, capers, sliced tomatoes, goat cheese & shredded Parmesan on a bed of mixed greens with a lemon vinaigrette dressing
Specials
Starters
- Bread and butter
- Bruschetta$20.00
Cheesy garlic bread served with buffalo mozzarella & cherry tomatoes in a light pesto sauce
- Calamari$22.00
Lightly fried calamari, served with a side of marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread$14.00
Cheesy garlic bread straight from our brick oven
- Mac & Cheese$16.00
Try it with peas, sausage, jalapeños, anything
- Meat Ball$4.75
- Mussels$26.00
In a white wine butter sauce, served with shallots and grape tomatoes
- Pretzel Breadsticks$13.00
6 breadsticks per order baked fresh
- Shrimp Scampi$24.50
- Soup of the day bowl$13.00
- Soup of the day cup$9.00
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- 7 Up$5.00
- Diet Pepsi$5.00
- Dr Pepper$5.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Orange$5.00
- Pepsi$5.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- Soda
- Tonic
- Shirley temple$5.00
- Arnold palmer$5.00
- Fiji Water lg$7.00
- Fiji Water reg.$4.00
- Izzy Blackberry$6.00
- Izzy Clementine$6.00
- Izzy Grapefruit$6.00
- Pellegrino reg.$7.00
- Pellegrino lg.$11.00
- Milk$4.75
- Milk Chocolate$4.75
- Orange Juice$5.75
- Apple Juice$5.25
- Grapefruit Juice$5.25
- Cranberry Juice$5.25
- Pitcher Soda$12.75
- Tomato Juice$5.75
- Pineapple Juice$5.25
Beer
White Wine bottle
- Villa pozzi bottle$38.00
- Justin sauvignon blanc bottle$40.00
- Josh chardonnay bottle$40.00
- Barone fini pinot grigio$40.00
- Landmark chardonnay bottle$56.00
- Lingua franca avni chardonnay$89.00
- Barone fini pinot grigio$40.00
- Kistler chardonay sonoma$120.00
- Jolivet attitude sauvignon blanc$50.00
- Louis latour poully fuisse$60.00
Cocktails
N A HOT BEVERAGE
White wine glass
Red wine glass
Red wine bottle
- Trinity oaks pinot nior$40.00
- Landmark pinot nior$45.00
- Nieto sentner mablec$46.00
- The show cabernet$40.00
- Querceto chianti clasico$40.00
- Monsanto chianto clasico$72.00
- Charles krug cabernet$60.00
- Justin cabernet$70.00
- Justin isosceles paso robles$140.00
- Caymus cabernet$180.00
- Phelps insignia$430.00
- Pecchenino dolcetto jermus$70.00
- Flowers pinot nior$80.00
- Barbie brunello di montalcino$150.00
- Kanonkop kadette red blend$60.00
- Monte antico$40.00
- Marques de riscal rioja$50.00