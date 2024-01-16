The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Beverages
Coffee
Espresso and Cappuccino
- Cappuccino$4.25
12 oz -double espresso, non-rBST milk
- Latte$4.25
15 oz - double espresso, non-rBST milk
- Caramel Macchiato$6.00
15 oz - double espresso, vanilla syrup, non-rBST milk, house-made caramel
- Mocha$5.50
15 oz - double espresso, Valrhona dark chocolate, non-rBST milk
- Single Espresso$2.50
- Double Espresso$3.50
- Americano$3.50
15 oz - double espresso, filtered water
- Espresso Con Panna$4.50
Double espresso, creme chantilly
Hot Tea
- Chai$6.50
15 oz - Ceylon black tea, non-rRBST milk, sugar, cinnamon, peppercorn, anise, clove. Hot or cold
- Cup Very Berry$4.00
- Pot Verry Berry$8.00
- Cup Fruit and Almond$4.00
- Pot Fruit and Almond
- Cup Mango and Pear White Tea$4.00
- Cup Jasmine Blossom Green Tea$4.00
- Cup Society Earl Grey Black Tea$4.00
- Cup Secret Ceylon Black Tea$4.00
- Bag Tea$8.00
- 3 x Bag Tea$21.00
Juices and Drinks
Sodas
Bakery Online
Pastry
- Croissant$5.00
Normandy butter (Isigny-sur-Mer), non RBST milk, unbleached and unbromated european artisan flour, kosher salt, cane sugar
- Almond Croissant$6.00
Normandy butter (Isigny-sur-Mer), non RBST milk, unbleached and unbromated european artisan flour, kosher salt, cane sugar - almond paste, frangipane, apricot and rum glaze
- Triple Almond Croissant$5.00
Normandy butter (Isigny-sur-Mer), non RBST milk, unbleached and unbromated european artisan flour, kosher salt, cane sugar, frangipane, almonds
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$6.00
Normandy butter (Isigny-sur-Mer), non RBST milk, unbleached and unbromated european artisan flour, kosher salt, cane sugar - Leoncini rosemary ham, natural swiss, honey dijon
- Pain Au Chocolat$6.00
Normandy butter (Isigny-sur-Mer), non RBST milk, unbleached and unbromated european artisan flour, kosher salt, cane sugar, valrhona semi sweet
- Chocolate Pistachio Croissant$6.00
- Blueberry Cream Scone$4.00
- Cranberry Cream Scone$4.00
unbleached and unbromated european artisan flour, sweet cream butter, cane sugar, heavy cream, baking powder, cane sugar, cream of tartar, fresh cranberries, orange zest
- Morning Glory Muffin$5.00
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
- Brioche Sticky Bun$8.00
Normandy butter (Isigny-sur-Mer), local eggs, unbleached and unbromated european artisan flour, kosher salt, cane sugar, pecans
- Morning Bun$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$7.00
non RBST milk, sweet cream butter, unbleached and unbromated european artisan flour, kosher salt, cane sugar, yukon potatoes, cream cheese, local egg, fresh yeast, tapioca starch, cinnamon
- Cheese Danish$6.00
- Fruit Danish$6.00
- Sour Cherry Danish$6.00
- Cinnamon Twist$5.00
- Brownie$5.00
sweet cream butter, local cage free eggs, cane sugar, European artisan flour, kosher salt, valrhona cocoa, felchlin semi sweet, heavy cream
- Lemon Bar$4.00
Breads
- Sourdough$8.00
Not Available Wednesdays and Thursdays
- Challah$8.00
Available Only Fridays!
- English Muffin$8.00
- Baguette$6.00
Available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
- Multigrain$8.00
8 ancient grains, organic black strap molasses, local buttermilk, yukon gold potato, brown cane sugar, butter, kosher salt, yeast, unbleached and unbromated high gluten flour, water
- Banana Bread$6.00
- Ciabatta$6.00
Thursdays Only!!!