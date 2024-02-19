Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza Downtown
Featured Items
Food Menu
Starters
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.59
Stringy mozzarella cheese battered and fried golden. Served with ranch dressing or marinara sauce.
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.50+
Soft warmed pizza dough covered with our special sauce and seasonings, smothered in mozzarella cheese, toasted to a golden brown!
- Artichoke Dip & Chips$7.99
A rich dip of spinach, artichokes and cream cheese served with corn tortilla chips.
- Battered Pickle Spears$6.59
Spicy dill pickle lightly coated then deep fried to a golden brown!
- French Fries - Basket$4.39
Golden traditional cut fries.
- Onion Rings$5.39
Sweet onions beer battered fried golden brown!
- Pretzel Balls/ Cheese$6.99
Warmed little bite size pretzel balls served with choice of beer or bar cheese!
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
Breaded jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese filling deep fried to a beautiful golden brown!
- Loaded Cheese Fries$8.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, onions & bacon melted on top of our golden French fries. Then topped with sour cream (on the side) if you so desire!
- Garlic Toast & Bar Cheese$5.29
Pieces of golden brown toast served with our traditional bar cheese.
- Bread Sticks$5.69
Soft warm bread dough, smothered in a garlic buttery sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.
- Chips and salsa$4.99
Corn tortilla chips with Chi-Chi style of salsa. Enough of two!
Tex-Mex
- Taco Only$2.19
Choice of soft flour or crunchy corn tortilla shell with seasoned ground beef, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes!
- Nacho Supreme$11.59
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar and mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, onions, black olives and jalapeños then finished with lettuce, more cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.59
10" grilled flour tortilla shell stuffed with cheddar, onions, seasoned chicken and pepper jack cheese!
- Wet Burrito$10.49
10" flour tortilla shell stuffed with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese and enchilada sauced then topped with onions and black olives with lettuce tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream on the side.
Salads
- Taco Salad$8.79
Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, seasoned ground beef and Dorito chips.
- House Salad$7.29
Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.
- Chef Salad$9.49
Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, turkey, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and bacon.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.59
Shredded lettuce mixed with mozzarella cheese, topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and marinated grilled chicken.
Wraps
Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$7.29
Real bacon, lettuce, tomato, miracle whip set between two slices of our buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich$6.49
Ham and American cheese between two slices of grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.29
American cheese between two slices of grilled buttermilk white bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Reuben Sandwich$9.29
Deli sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on tow grilled pieces of marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Turkey Reuben Sandwich$9.29
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, 1000 island dressing on tow grilled pieces of marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Super Club Sandwich$10.59
Ham, Turkey, REAL bacon, American cheese, Swiss American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and miracle whip on three toasted buttermilk white bread! Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Turkey Melt Sandwich$9.29
Warm turkey, American and Swiss American cheese on two grilled buttermilk white pieces of bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Patty Melt Sandwich$9.29
6oz FRESH ground beef, onions, American & Swiss American cheese, on two grilled marbled rye bread. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Burgers
- Classic Burger$8.29
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Cheese Burger$8.89
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.59
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato pickle, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Western Burger$9.39
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef smothered in sweet BBQ sauce, REAL crispy bacon, and beer battered onion rings on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Bacon Mushroom Melt$10.49
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with mushrooms, REAL crispy bacon, Swiss American cheese, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- 3 Alarm$9.19
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with 3 layers of SPICE!!! Jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, and Frank's HOT sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Olive Burger$8.59
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with our blend of green olives and a special sauce, and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Bar Burger$9.59
6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with bar cheese, REAL crispy bacon, served on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
- Double Decker$13.49
TWO 6oz of FRESH seasoned ground beef topped with American cheese, onions, lettuce, pickle, and a special sauce on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a dill pickle spear and kettle potato chips.
Entrées
- ...WINGS$1.39+
Traditional or boneless wings deep fried with your choice of... "naked" with aside of your favorite sauce or "saucy" dripping in your favorite choice of one of our 9 different sauces!
- ..BRAIDS$10.39
18" long and about 15-18 pieces in our original version of Stromboli. Home made dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choosing wrapped together to form a loaf style shared appetizer. Easily dipped in our pizza sauce if you so choose!
- ..STROMBOLI.$7.50
14" long and about 12-14 pieces of our smaller version of our Braid. Home made dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and toppings of your choosing wrapped together to form a loaf style shared appetizer. Easily dipped in our pizza sauce if you so choose!
- CHICKEN FAJITA$9.29
Caramelized onions, green peppers and red peppers combined with sizzling marinated chicken! Served with three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and salsa.
- CHICKEN TENDER BASKET (includes fries)$10.29
Tender deep fried boneless chicken breast cooked to a golden crisp accompanied with our traditional French fries.
- Chix. tender (only)$9.59
Four tender deep fried boneless chicken breast cooked to a golden crisp!
- PITA Chic Bacon Ranch$11.49
10" pizza dough covered with mozzarella then topped with seasoned chicken, onions and bacon... cooked to a soft pita shaped bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato and buttermilk ranch. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle.
- .SHRIMP BASKET (includes Fries)$9.39
Golden, deep fried, butterfly shrimp and cocktail sauce accompanied with our traditional style French fries.
- .FISH Sandwich w/ French fries$9.29
2 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown... placed on a Grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with tarter sauce. Traditional French fries accompanied with it.
- .3pc FISH Basket W/ French fries$9.99
3 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with traditional French fries. Served with tartar sauce.
- .2pc FISH Basket w/French fries$7.39
2 Lightly battered cod fillets deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with traditional French fries. Served with tartar sauce.
- PHILY STEAK & CHEESE w\ fries$11.99
Grilled lean beef, onions, red and green peppers piled high on a grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with mouthwatering Swiss American cheese! Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear!
- CALZONE$4.99
Our own home made dough wrapped around our home made sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and up to 5 toppings of your choosing. Cooked to a golden brown brushed with a garlic butter and parmesan cheese!
- LOADED MAC & CHEESE$9.29
Tender penne pasta mixed with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and beer cheese. Tossed with bacon pieces, covered again with more mozzarella cheese and baked until bubbling golden color!
- BBQ PULLED PORK$8.29
Tender pulled pork in a hickory smoked BBQ sauce piled high on a grilled brioche bun. Served with creamy coleslaw, kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
- HAM & CHEESE ROLLOVER$8.99
10" pizza dough folded in half, stuffed with ham and mozzarella. Baked to a golden brown and brushed with a garlic butter add parmesan cheese.
- PENNE PASTA ( red sauce )$7.69
Tender penne pasta with your choice of marinara or alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Put your own touch on it by adding chicken, sausage, onions or green peppers at an additional cost.
- PENNE PASTA ( alfredo sauce )$7.69
- PENNE PASTA ( butter sauce )$7.29
- PENNE PASTA ( olive oil )$7.29
- Grilled CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.29
Chicken breast served on a grilled brioche bun with your choice of toppings and dressing Served with chips and a pickle.
- Grilled CORDON BLEU Sandwich$11.24
- Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.86
- Grilled CHICKEN BACON RANCH Sandwich$11.06
- Grilled BUFFALO Chicken Sandwich$11.24
- Grilled SPICY HAWAIIAN Chicken Sandwich$11.73
- Fried CHICKEN TENDER Sub$8.62
Subs
- .Chicken Sub$9.29
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, marinated chicken, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
- .Club Sub$9.29
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced ham, bacon, and turkey toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
- .Ham Sub$8.29
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced ham, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
- .Italian Sub$9.29
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, black olives, mild peppers, salami, pepperoni, sliced ham, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
- .Phily Steak & Cheese sub w/ French fries$11.99
Grilled lean beef, onions, red and green peppers piled high on a grilled 8" hoagie bun topped with mouthwatering Swiss American cheese! Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear!
- .Pizza Sub$10.80
- .Turkey Sub$8.29
8" grilled hoagie bun stuffed with mozzarella cheese, onions, sliced turkey, toasted. Topped off with lettuce, tomatoes and miracle whip. Served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle spear.
- Make your own Sub$7.60
PIZZA... Make your own
- 10" pizza$7.50
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
- 14" pizza$10.39
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
- 18" pizza$13.59
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Leave it plain cheese or choose from our 21 items!
PIZZA... Specialty
- Deano's Deluxe 10"$15.24
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.
- Deano's Deluxe 14"$21.13
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.
- Deano's Deluxe 18"$27.93
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and mild pepper rings.
- Supreme 10"$17.82
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.
- Supreme 14"$24.71
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.
- Supreme 18"$32.71
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mild pepper rings, bacon and green peppers.
- Meat Lovers 10"$13.95
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
- Meat Lovers 14"$19.34
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
- Meat Lovers 18"$25.54
Start with Deano's home made dough, and our homemade sauce, and top it with Real mozzarella! Topped with ham, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and ground beef.
- 10" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza$12.66
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!
- 14" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza$17.55
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!
- 18" Chix Bac Ranch Pizza$23.15
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, bacon, onions, and green peppers!
- Veggie Pizza 10"$15.24
Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
- Veggie Pizza 14"$21.13
Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
- Veggie Pizza 18"$27.93
Start with Deano's home made dough, our home made sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
- Ranch Vegi Pizza 10"$15.24
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
- Ranch Vegi Pizza 14"$21.13
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
- Ranch Vegie Pizza 18"$27.93
Start with Deano's home made dough, buttermilk ranch sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives!
- BBQ Chicken 10"$13.95
Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!
- BBQ Chicken 14"$19.34
Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!
- BBQ Chicken 18"$25.54
Start with Deano's home made dough, sweet BBQ sauce, and cover it with real mozzarella! Topped with marinated chicken, onions, green peppers, and bacon!
- BLT Pizza 10"$11.37
Start with our homemade 10" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
- BLT Pizza 14"$15.76
Start with our homemade 14" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
- BLT Pizza 18"$20.76
Start with our homemade 18" dough. Brushed with a special sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese and bacon... baked until it is bubbling golden brown then topped with lettuce, miracle whip, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
- Buffalo Chic Ranch 10"$12.66
Start with our homemade 10" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!
- Buffalo Chix Ranch 14"$17.55
Start with our homemade 14" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!
- Buffalo Chix Ranch 18"$23.15
Start with our homemade 18" dough. Cover with Frank's Hot buffalo sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, marinated chicken, bacon, onions... baked until it is golden brown then drizzled with buttermilk ranch sauce!
- Hawaiian 10"$11.37
Start with our homemade 10" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!
- Hawaiian 14"$15.76
Start with our homemade 14" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!
- Hawaiian 18"$20.76
Start with our homemade 18" dough. Cover with our home made pizza sauce! Top with REAL mozzarella cheese, ham, green peppers and pineapple... baked until it is golden brown!
Flat Bread Pizzas
- Buffalo Chicken flat bread$11.15
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in Frank's Hot sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then marinated chicken and chicken. To add a little more heat, jalapeños can be added if requested! Cooked nice and crisp with a drizzling of ranch sauce.
- Tomato Basil flat bread$10.26
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in pizza sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then tomatoes, onions and basil (fresh when it is in season). Cooked nice and crisp.
- Western flat bread$9.37
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in sweet BBQ sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella cheese then ham and bacon. Cooked nice and crisp.
- Build Your Own flat bread$7.59
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust sauced in your choice of sauce. Topped with a light covering of mozzarella, or your choice of cheese then your choice of toppings. Cooked nice and crisp.
- veggie flat bread$12.93
14" long rectangle shaped, thin crust lightly covered with pizza sauce. Topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives. Cooked nice and crisp.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch flat bread$11.15
Garlic Cheese Bread
- 10" GCB Cheesy Bread$7.50
Start with our homemade 10" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.
- 14" GCB Cheesy Bread$9.99
Start with our homemade 14" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.
- 18" GCB Cheesy Bread$12.99
Start with our homemade 18" dough. Brushed with butter and special garlic seasoning! Top with real mozzarella cheese and baked until it is bubbling golden brown. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch sauce.
Pop ... Can & 2 Liter /water
Kettle Chips
Extra sauces
Extra Sauce
- Ranch$0.55
- Pizza$0.55
- Beer Cheese$0.79
- Bar Cheese$0.79
- Salsa$0.55
- Sweet Thai Chili$0.55
- Honey Garlic$0.55
- Franks Hot Sauce$0.55
- Sour cream$0.55
- Tangy Gold$0.55
- Uncle Bobs Hot$0.55
- Uncle Bobs Mild$0.55
- Cole Slaw (Reusable Container)$2.25
- Sweet Baby Rays Bbq$0.55
- Chipotle$0.55
- Teriyaki$0.55
- Tarter sauce$0.55
- Cocktail Sauce$0.75
- 1000 Island$0.55
- Hickory Smoked Bbq$0.55
- Ranch PKG$0.90
- Italian PKG$0.90
- Royal Red/ French PKG$0.90
- Bleu Cheese PKG$0.90
- Balsamic Vinaigrette PKG$0.90
- Raspberry Vinaigrette PKG$0.90