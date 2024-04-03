Bruno's Italian House & Pizzeria 4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124
Food
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$10.99
diced plum tomatoes, onions, basil, & olive oil on toasted bread
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
6 pieces served with a side of tomato sauce
- Fried Ravioli$11.99
8 pieces
- Wings$15.00
12 pieces
- Chicken tenders w/ French Fries$13.99
4 tenders
- French Fries$4.50
- Mussels Marinara APP$19.99
sauteed mussels served in a red or white sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.99
5 shrimp
- Fried Calamari$18.99
served with marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Caprese$15.00
sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, drizzled with garlic & olive oil
Cold Subs
- Italian sub$13.99
10 inches. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, & oil/vinegar or mayo
- Ham & cheese$12.99
10 inches. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, & oil/vinegar or mayo
- Tuna & cheese$10.99
10 inches. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, & oil/vinegar or mayo
Hot Subs
- Chicken parm sub$12.99
10 inches
- Veal parm sub$15.99
10 inches
- Meatball parm sub$10.99
10 inches
- Sausage parm sub$10.99
10 inches
- Eggplant parm sub$10.99
10 inches
- Sausage & peppers sub$12.99
10 inches
- Cheesesteak$14.99
10 inches
- Chicken cheesesteak$12.99
10 inches
- Pizza steak$15.99
10 inches. steak, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo chicken cheesesteak$14.99
10 inches. chicken steak, American cheese, buffalo sauce, & ranch
- Grilled Chicken Italiano$15.99
10 inches. Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, basil, garlic & olive oil, provolone cheese
- Blacked Chicken sub$14.99
10 inches
- Grilled Chicken sub$13.99
10 inches
Salads
- Italian Antipasto Salad$19.99
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Italian meats, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cheese
- Greek Salad$14.99
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese
- Caesar Salad$9.99
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- House Salad$8.99
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers
- side casesar salad$6.00
- side house salad$5.00
Seafood Dinners
- Shrimp Alfredo$26.99
5 shrimp served over pasta in a garlic white wine cream sauce.
- Linguini with Clams$21.99
clams, garlic, & oil, served over linguini in a red marinara sauce OR white wine sauce
- Pasta with Mussels$21.99
sauteed mussels served over pasta in a red marinara sauce OR white wine sauce
- Seafood Pescatore$38.99
shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, & clams in a red marinara sauce OR white wine sauce served over pasta
- Shrimp & Scallops$29.99
served over pasta in a red marinara OR white wine sauce
- Seafood Alfredo$31.99
shrimp & scallops served over pasta in a garlic white wine cream sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$23.99
5 shrimp served over pasta in a garlic white wine butter sauce
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$24.99
Shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce served over pasta
Pasta Dinners
Baked Pasta Dinner Specialties
- Gnocchi Capri$23.99
gnocchi in a creamy tomato basil afredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Lasagna$19.99
pasta layered with meat sauce, ricotta cheese, & mozzarella cheese
- Trio$22.99
1 stuffed shell, 1 manicotti, 1 piece of lasagna
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.99
served with a side of pasta
- Penne Tri Color$21.99
penne pasta, diced chicken, asparagus & roasted red peppers in a creamy garlic white wine alfredo sauce
Chicken/Veal Dinners
- Chicken Parmigiana$23.99
served with a side of pasta
- Chicken Florentine$27.99
breast of chicken, garlic, & spinach in a white wine cream sauce baked with mozzarella cheese & served with a side of pasta
- Chicken Francese$24.99
egg battered breast of chicken in a lemon white wine butter sauce served with a side of pasta
- Chicken Princess$27.99
breast of chicken, asparagus, roasted red pepperrs in a garlic white wine sauce baked with mozzarella cheese & served with a side of pasta
Sides
Pizzas, Calzones & Stromboli
Small Pizzas
- SMALL Pizza$14.99
sauce & mozzarella cheese
- SMALL Margherita$15.99
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil
- SMALL Bruno's Special$20.99
white pizza with mozzarella cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, ricotta cheese
- SMALL Buffalo chicken pizza$17.99
grilled chicken, mild buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, & mozzarella cheese
- SMALL Pizza Salad$17.99
lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, oil/vinegar dressing, mozzarella cheese
- SMALL Cheesesteak pizza$18.99
steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil/vinegar
- SMALL Plain White pizza$19.99
mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese
- SMALL The Works$20.99
classic pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, & onions
- SMALL Meat Lovers$21.99
classic pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham, & bacon
XL Pizzas
- XL Pizza$21.99
sauce & mozzarella cheese
- XL Margherita$23.99
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil
- XL Bruno's Special$26.99
white pizza with mozzarella cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, ricotta cheese
- XL Buffalo chicken pizza$24.99
grilled chicken, mild buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, & mozzarella cheese
- XL Pizza Salad$25.99
lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, oil/vinegar dressing, mozzarella cheese
- XL Cheesesteak pizza$26.99
steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil/vinegar
- XL Plain White pizza$23.99
mozzarella cheese, garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese
- XL The Works$26.99
classic pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, & onions
- XL Meat Lovers$27.99
classic pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham, & bacon
Thick Crust Pizza
Strombolis/Calzones
- SMALL Calzone$13.99
mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, parmigiana cheese
- LARGE Calzone$16.99
mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, parmigiana cheese
- Panzerotti$10.99
mozzarella cheese, sauce, deep fried, 10 inches
- SMALL Plain Stromboli$14.99
sauce & mozzarella cheese
- LARGE Plain Stromboli$17.99
sauce & mozzarella cheese
- SMALL Napoletano Stromboli$16.99
steak, fried onions, mozzarella cheese, & sauce
- LARGE Napoletano Stromboli$22.99
steak, fried onions, mozzarella cheese, & sauce
- SMALL Siciliano Stromboli$15.99
pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese, & sauce
- LARGE Siciliano Stromboli$19.99
pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese, & sauce
- SMALL Italiano Stromboli$15.99
ham, salami, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, sauce
- LARGE Italiano Stromboli$21.99
ham, salami, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, sauce