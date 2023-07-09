Bruno's Pizzeria - Batesville 2489 Harrison Street
Appetizers
House Fries
Large fries with dipping sauce
House Giardiniera
Pickled cauliflower, carrot, peppers, onion, celery, and cucumber served with bread
Loaded Hummus
Hummus topped with tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, and feta; served with bread
Whipped Ricotta
Ricotta with tomato, almond, honey, and chili flake; served with bread
Bruschetta Dip
Tomato marinated with onion, garlic, and herbs; served with bread
Brussel Sprouts
Brussels with apple, bacon, balsamic and parmesan
Pickle Fries
Fried pickle slices
Zucchini Fries
Zucchini strips battered with parmesan and marinara
Fried Mozzarella Mezzeluna
Fried half moons of mozzarella; served with marinara
Salad
Asian Ginger Sesame Salad
Romaine, spinach, carrot, cucumber, pepper , tomato, broccoli, and sesame dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, romaine, chickpeas, carrot, cucumber, tomato, olive, pepperoncini, and feta with Greek dressing
Arugula Salad
Arugula, cranberries, almonds, and goat cheese; served with rasberry walnut dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, parmesan, croutons; served with caesar
Steakhouse Bleu Salad
Arugula, romaine, steak tips, onion, tomato, bleu cheese, croutons; served with bleu cheese dressing
Caprese Salad
Mixed greens, buffalo mozzarella, tomato, croutons; served with balsamic dressing
Classic Chef Salad
Mixed greens, romaine, carrot, cucumber, tomato, pepper, olive, ham, turkey, bacon, and cheddar; served with ranch
Bowls
Asian Ginger Sesame Bowl
Pesto warm grain, carrot, cucumber, tomato, pepper, broccoli; served with sesame dressing
Greek Bowl
Pesto warm grain, cucmber, tomato, artichoke, olive, pepperoncini, and feta; served with Greek dressing
The Farmer's Daughter Bowl
Pesto warm grain, chickpeas, cranberry, almonds, tomato, cucumber, arugula, and goat cheese; served with Raspberry Walnut dressing
Steakhouse Bleu Bowl
Pesto warm grain, beef tips, onion, tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese; served with bleu cheese dressing
Wings
Red-Based Pizza
Classic Margherita Pizza
Buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto, and parmesan
The Big Cheese Pizza
Fontina, parmesan, feta, and mozzarella
The Arkansan Pizza
Pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, ground beef, and mozzarella
The Aloha Pizza
Ham, pineapple, jalepeno, and mozzarella
The Bruno Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, pepper, olive, mozzarella
The Pit Master Pizza
Grilled chicken, onion, pepper, bbq sauce, cheddar, mozzarella
The Flamingo Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, artichoke, diced tomato, and mozzarella
The Farmer Pizza
Butternut squash, spinach, broccoli, goat cheese, mozzarella, and balsamic
The Veggie Head Pizza
Pepperoni
White-Based Pizza
Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto, bacon, diced tomato, mozzarella
Alfredo Pizza
Basil pesto, parmesan, mozzarella
The Fun Guy Pizza
Mushrooms, onion, goat cheese, mozzarella
The Spin Dip Pizza
Artichoke, garlic, spinach, feta, and mozzarella
The Flying Buffalo Pizza
Grilled chicken, onion, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella
The Greek Pizza
Grilled chicken, olive, artichoke, tomato, feta
The Rodeo Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, mozzarella
The Sicillian Pizza
Mushrooms, capers, olives, anchovies, mozzarella
The Field and Fork Pizza
Mushrooms, prosciutto, truffle oil, parmesan, arugula
The 3 Little Pigs Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, and mozzarella
Sandwiches
The Parm Chick Sandwich
Breaded chicken, mozzeralla, basil, and marinara
Chicken Pesto Primavera Sandwich
Chicken, artichoke, spinach, tomato, basil pesto, mozzarella
Beef Tip A La Bruno Sandwich
Beef tips, onion, mozzarella, wine and cheese dressing
Napolitana Sandwich
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, creamy mustard
Spicy Hawaiian Ham Sandwich
Ham, pepperoni, pineapple, provolone, honey sriracha mayo
Turkey Day Sandwich
Turkey, parmesan, tomato, cranberry herb mayo
The Farmer's Son Sandwich
Eggplant, onion, goat cheese, arugula
Italian SupremeSandwich
Ham, pepperoni, prosciutto, tomato, giardiniera, provolone, mozzarella, herbs, oil and vinegar
Veggie Patch Sandwich
Mushrooms, onion, artichoke, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, and basil pesto