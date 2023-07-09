Bruno's Pizzeria - Batesville 2489 Harrison Street


Appetizers

House Fries

$6.99

Large fries with dipping sauce

House Giardiniera

$4.99

Pickled cauliflower, carrot, peppers, onion, celery, and cucumber served with bread

Loaded Hummus

$6.99

Hummus topped with tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, and feta; served with bread

Whipped Ricotta

$8.99

Ricotta with tomato, almond, honey, and chili flake; served with bread

Bruschetta Dip

$9.99

Tomato marinated with onion, garlic, and herbs; served with bread

Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Brussels with apple, bacon, balsamic and parmesan

Pickle Fries

$11.99

Fried pickle slices

Zucchini Fries

$10.99

Zucchini strips battered with parmesan and marinara

Fried Mozzarella Mezzeluna

$11.99

Fried half moons of mozzarella; served with marinara

Salad

Asian Ginger Sesame Salad

$9.99

Romaine, spinach, carrot, cucumber, pepper , tomato, broccoli, and sesame dressing

Greek Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, romaine, chickpeas, carrot, cucumber, tomato, olive, pepperoncini, and feta with Greek dressing

Arugula Salad

$11.99

Arugula, cranberries, almonds, and goat cheese; served with rasberry walnut dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine, tomato, onion, parmesan, croutons; served with caesar

Steakhouse Bleu Salad

$13.99

Arugula, romaine, steak tips, onion, tomato, bleu cheese, croutons; served with bleu cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, buffalo mozzarella, tomato, croutons; served with balsamic dressing

Classic Chef Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, romaine, carrot, cucumber, tomato, pepper, olive, ham, turkey, bacon, and cheddar; served with ranch

Bowls

Asian Ginger Sesame Bowl

$11.99

Pesto warm grain, carrot, cucumber, tomato, pepper, broccoli; served with sesame dressing

Greek Bowl

$11.99

Pesto warm grain, cucmber, tomato, artichoke, olive, pepperoncini, and feta; served with Greek dressing

The Farmer's Daughter Bowl

$14.99

Pesto warm grain, chickpeas, cranberry, almonds, tomato, cucumber, arugula, and goat cheese; served with Raspberry Walnut dressing

Steakhouse Bleu Bowl

$14.99

Pesto warm grain, beef tips, onion, tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese; served with bleu cheese dressing

Wings

1 Pound Wings

$14.99

Flats and drum wings in sauce or dry rub

2 Pound Wings

$24.99

Flats and drum wings in sauce or dry rub

5 Pound Wings

$64.99

Flats and drum wings in sauce or dry rub

Red-Based Pizza

Classic Margherita Pizza

$11.99

Buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto, and parmesan

The Big Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Fontina, parmesan, feta, and mozzarella

The Arkansan Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, ground beef, and mozzarella

The Aloha Pizza

$10.99

Ham, pineapple, jalepeno, and mozzarella

The Bruno Pizza

$11.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, pepper, olive, mozzarella

The Pit Master Pizza

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onion, pepper, bbq sauce, cheddar, mozzarella

The Flamingo Pizza

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, artichoke, diced tomato, and mozzarella

The Farmer Pizza

$12.99

Butternut squash, spinach, broccoli, goat cheese, mozzarella, and balsamic

The Veggie Head Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni

$11.99

White-Based Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$12.99

Basil pesto, bacon, diced tomato, mozzarella

Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

Basil pesto, parmesan, mozzarella

The Fun Guy Pizza

$13.99

Mushrooms, onion, goat cheese, mozzarella

The Spin Dip Pizza

$11.99

Artichoke, garlic, spinach, feta, and mozzarella

The Flying Buffalo Pizza

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onion, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella

The Greek Pizza

$13.99

Grilled chicken, olive, artichoke, tomato, feta

The Rodeo Pizza

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, mozzarella

The Sicillian Pizza

$13.99

Mushrooms, capers, olives, anchovies, mozzarella

The Field and Fork Pizza

$13.99

Mushrooms, prosciutto, truffle oil, parmesan, arugula

The 3 Little Pigs Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, and mozzarella

Sandwiches

The Parm Chick Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded chicken, mozzeralla, basil, and marinara

Chicken Pesto Primavera Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken, artichoke, spinach, tomato, basil pesto, mozzarella

Beef Tip A La Bruno Sandwich

$14.99

Beef tips, onion, mozzarella, wine and cheese dressing

Napolitana Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, creamy mustard

Spicy Hawaiian Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, pepperoni, pineapple, provolone, honey sriracha mayo

Turkey Day Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey, parmesan, tomato, cranberry herb mayo

The Farmer's Son Sandwich

$12.99

Eggplant, onion, goat cheese, arugula

Italian SupremeSandwich

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, prosciutto, tomato, giardiniera, provolone, mozzarella, herbs, oil and vinegar

Veggie Patch Sandwich

$7.99

Mushrooms, onion, artichoke, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, and basil pesto

Dessert

Pizza Blanca

$9.99

Whipped ricotta, dried figs, honey

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

$9.99

Cinnamon streusel with caramel

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.99

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.99

Funnel Cake

$5.99

Drinks

Water

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Mountain Dew

$1.99+

Pepsi

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

Sierra Mist (Starry)

$1.99+

Unsweet Tea

$1.99+

Root Beer

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Misc.

Small Room Rental

$50.00+

Large Room Rental

$100.00+

Shirts

$20.00

Extra Dipping Sauce

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50