Dinner Menu

Omakase

Omakase

$275.00

Omakese Wheel Pie

Omakese Pre-dessert

Omakase Dessert

Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$145.00

Small Plate

Octopus Sunomono

$21.00

cured cucumber, wakame seaweed, sanbaizu

Poke

$27.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, house chili soy

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$28.00

cilantro salsa, chili ponzu

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$29.00

avocado, quail egg, watermelon radish, seasonal root chips

Seared Miso Duck

$26.00

mix green, truffle salt, ponzu, evoo

Hon-Maguro Tatusta-Age

$28.00

marinaded medium fatty blue fin tuna nuggets, shiso aioli

Seasonal Warm Salad

$25.00

Agedashi Tofu

$15.00

Seasonal Chiwamushi

$18.00

For The Table

Japanese Uni Service

$220.00

whole tray of Hokkaido sea urchin, serve with yakinori, real wasabi, nikiri shoyu, sushi rice

O-toro Service

$150.00

12 oz fresh chopped bluefin fatty tuna, serve with yakinori, real wasabi, nikiri shoyu, scallions, sushi rice

Caviar Service

$175.00

28g Ossetra caviar, serve with yakinori, real wasabi, nikiri shoyu, sushi rice

Binchotan Grill

Hay-Smoked Miso Duck Breast

$58.00

scallion pancake, negi salad, miso hoisin, chips

Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Spinalis

$128.00

garlic butter shoyu, roasted sweet potato, sauté green

Hamachi Kama & Rib

$47.00

chili miso glaze, cilantro salsa, ponzu daikon oroshi

Seasonal Veggie Platter

$35.00

12 varieties, matcha salt, sesame mustard dressing

Chef Choice Sushi

Sashimi 7pcs

$42.00

Sashimi 15pcs

$85.00

Nigiri Sushi 6pcs

$54.00

Nigiri Sushi 12pcs

$110.00

Tuna Tasting 6pcs

$69.00

Signature Nigiri

Aburi Miso Duck

$12.00

yuzu kosho, fried leeks

Amaebi Caviar

$18.00

spot prawn, Ossetra caviar, w/fried head & shell

Aburi Japanese A5 Wagyu

$28.00

Ossetra caviar, grated garlic, seaweed sea salt

Otoro Tartare Uzura

$16.00

fatty tuna, quail egg, scallions, Maruyama nori

Uni Hotate

$15.00

Hokkaido scallop, sea urchin, Maruyama nori

Bozushi

Hamachi Bozushi

$54.00

Japanese yellowtail, pickled daikon, yuzu kosho, chives

Shime Saba Bozushi

$56.00

Japanese mackerel, shiso, house gari, sesame, konbu

Kabayaki Unagi Bozushi

$52.00

binchotan grilled fresh water eel, tamago, shiso

Sushi Box

Chirashi

$59.00

assorted seafood and vegetables with sushi rice

Toro Uni Ikura Box

$75.00

fatty tuna, sea urchin, marinated salmon roe, quail egg, sushi rice, real wasabi

Yasai Chirashi

$38.00

shiitake, lotus root, kanpyo, gari, assorted seasonal vegetables with sushi rice

Maki

Spicy Tuna Maki

$21.00

cucumber, lotus roots crisp

Yellowtail Jalapeno Maki

$19.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber, fried leeks

Salmon Citrus Maki

$19.00

sundried tomato, cucumber, lemon, “Contains nuts”

Caviar Wasabi Maki

$77.00

Nigetoro Ikura Maki

$37.00

Chili Avocado Maki

$17.00

chili dust, leeks, negi

Hokkaido Uni Maki

$58.00

Snow Crab California Maki

$20.00

Tekka Maki

$18.00

bluefin tuna, real wasabi

Negitoro Maki

$24.00

chopped fatty bluefin tuna, negi, real wasabi

Kabayaki Unagi Maki

$20.00

grilled eel, cucumber, avocado, house eel sauce

Ume Shiso Maki

$14.00

pickle plum, shiso leaf, sesame

Temaki

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$11.00

cucumber, lotus roots crisp

Yellowtail Jalapeno Temaki

$10.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber, fried leeks

Salmon Citrus Temaki

$10.00

sundried tomato, cucumber, lemon, “Contains nuts”

Caviar Wasabi Temaki

$39.00

Negitoro Ikura Temaki

$19.00

Chili Avocado Temaki

$9.00

chili dust, leeks, negi

Hokkaido Uni Temaki

$28.00

Snow Crab California Temaki

$12.00

Tekka Temaki

$10.00

bluefin tuna, real wasabi

Negitoro Temaki

$14.00

chopped fatty bluefin tuna, negi, real wasabi

Kabayaki Unagi Temaki

$11.00

grilled eel, cucumber, avocado, house eel sauce

Ume Shiso Temaki

$8.00

pickle plum, shiso leaf, sesame

Temaki Service

$129.00

White fish

Hirame X1

$9.00

Hirame X2

$17.00

Kinmedai X1

$13.00

Kinmedai X2

$25.00

Kamasu X1

$11.00

Kamasu X2

$20.00

Madai X1

$8.00

Madai X2

$15.00

Engawa X1

$10.00

Engawa X2

$19.00

Black throat sea perch X1

$28.00

Black throat sea perch X2

$54.00

Salmon Family

Umi Masu X1

$6.50

Umi Masu X2

$12.00

Ikura X1

$10.00

Ikura X2

$19.00

Jack Fish

Shima Aji X1

$9.00

Shima Aji X2

$17.00

Kanpachi X1

$7.00

Kanpachi X2

$13.00

Kabosu Hiramasa X1

$7.50

Kabosu Hiramasa X2

$14.00

Kan Buri X1

$9.00

Kan Buri X2

$17.00

Tuna

Akami Lean X1

$11.00

Akami Lean X2

$20.00

Zuke X1

$12.00

Zuke X2

$22.00

Chu-Toro X1

$13.00

Chu-Toro X2

$24.00

O-Toro X1

$15.00

O-Toro X2

$28.00

Sliver Skin

Aji X1

$7.00

Aji X2

$13.00

Kasugodai X1

$12.00

Kasugodai X2

$22.00

Kohado X1

$10.00

Kohada X2

$19.00

Iwashi X1

$7.00

Iwashi X2

$13.00

Saba X1

$10.00

Saba X2

$19.00

Sawara X1

$10.00

Sawara X2

$19.00

Inkfish

Shiro Ika X1

$14.00

Shiro Ika X2

$26.00

Shellfish

Hotate X1

$7.00

Hotate X2

$13.00

Aka Ebi X1

$7.00

Aka Ebi X2

$13.00

Botan Ebi X1

$14.00

Botan Ebi X2

$27.00

Hokkaido Uni X1

$25.00

Hokkaido Uni X2

$48.00

Murasaki Uni X1

$28.00

Murasaki Uni X2

$34.00

Eel

Anago X1

$11.00

Anago X2

$20.00

Tamago

Shrimp & Scallop Tamago X1

$7.00

Shrimp & Scallop Tmago X2

$13.00

Dashi Tamago X1

$7.00

Dashi Tamago X2

$13.00

Other Sushi

Italian Truffle X1

$11.00

Italian Truffle X2

$20.00

Side

Sushi Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

House Pickle Ginger

$3.00

Scallion Pancake

$7.50

Ponzu Sauce 3oz

$2.50

Chili Ponzu 3oz

$2.50

Cilantro Salsa 3oz

$3.00

Daily Special

Madai Ochazuke

$35.00

Hotate Carpaccio

$25.00

Dessert

Sizzling Matcha

$18.00Out of stock

Seasonal Daifuku

$8.00

Cremet d'Anjou

$18.00

Seasonal Roll Cake

$15.00

Oolong Peach Tart

$18.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Hokkaido Don

$38.00

Seared Salmon Ikura Don

$32.00

A5 Wagyu Katsu Croissant

$59.00

Uni Snow Crab Ikura Croissant

$36.00

Truffle Mushroom Egg Croissant

$22.00

Duck Mochi Waffle

$28.00

Seasonal Warm Salad

$25.00

Burrata Katsu Salad

$24.00

flashy fried breaded burrata, roasted Roma tomato, tomato pesto, melody tomatoes, yuzu vinaigrette, fleur de sel

Seasonal Fruit Sando

$18.00

Granola Cup

$18.00

Dessert Platter

$30.00

Loose Leaf

Hoji Cha

$12.00

Genmai Cha

$12.00

Sen Cha

$12.00

Oolong

$15.00

Ruby Black

$15.00

Herbal Blend

$13.00

Coffee

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Tea Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Hoji Cha Latte

$6.50

Ruby Black Latte

$7.00

Drinks

Sodas

Choya Yuzu soda

$7.00

Choya Plum soda

$7.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$7.00

Cheerwine

$7.00

Kombucha

Rose Kombucha

$9.00

Ginger Kombucha

$8.00

Coffee Kombucha

$8.00

Liquor

229 Georgia Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Haku

$12.00

229 Georgia Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Roku

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$16.00

Awayuki Strawberry Gin

$11.00

Ten To One Caribbean White Rum

$9.00

Ten To One Caribbean Dark Rum

$12.00

Rum Bar Silver

$10.00

Blackwell Jamaican

$9.00

Vecindad Blanco

$10.00

Pasote Blanco

$15.00

Arette Suave Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Cristallino Reposado

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Gracia A Dios Mezcal

$15.00

Illegal Mezcal Joven

$15.00

OAX Original Tepeztate

$45.00

1oz. Nikka Days

$8.00

1oz. Nikka From The Barrel

$14.00

1oz. Nikka Coffey Malt

1oz. Nikka Coffey Grain

$17.00

1oz. Nikka Miyagikyo

$18.00

1oz. Nikka Yoichi

$18.00

1oz. Tenjaku Blended Whiskey

$8.00

1oz. Tenjaku Single Malt

$14.00

1oz. Akashi Single Malt

$18.00

1oz. Ichiro’s Malt & Grain

$17.00

1oz. Iwai Mars Blue

$6.00

1oz. Iwai Tradition

$10.00

1oz. Yame 10

$14.00

1oz. Yamato Cask Strength

$20.00

1oz. Suntory Toki

$8.00

1oz. Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

1oz. Yamazaki 12

$30.00

1oz. Yamazaki 18

$100.00

2oz. Nikka Days

$15.00

2oz. Nikka From The Barrel

$28.00

2oz. Nikka Coffey Malt

2oz. Nikka Coffey Grain

$34.00

2oz. Nikka Miyagikyo

$36.00

2oz. Nikka Yoichi

$36.00

2oz. Tenjaku Blended Whiskey

$16.00

2oz. Tenjaku Single Malt

$28.00

2oz. Akashi Single Malt

$36.00

2oz. Ichiro’s Malt & Grain

$34.00

2oz. Iwai Mars Blue

$12.00

2oz. Iwai Tradition

$20.00

2oz. Yame 10

$28.00

2oz. Yamato Cask Strength

$40.00

2oz. Suntory Toki

$16.00

2oz. Hibiki Harmony

$40.00

2oz. Yamazaki 12

$60.00

2oz. Yamazaki 18

$200.00

1oz. Kavalan Distillery Select

$11.00

1oz. Kavalan Single Malt

$15.00

1oz. Kavalan ConcertMaster Port Cask

$18.00

1oz. Kavalan King Car

$23.00

1oz. Kavalan Amontillado

$90.00

2oz. Kavalan Distillery Select

$22.00

2oz. Kavalan Single Malt

$30.00

2oz. Kavalan ConcertMaster Port Cask

$36.00

2oz. Kavalan King Car

$46.00

2oz. Kavalan Amontillado

$180.00

1oz. Macallan 12

1oz. Macallan 18

1oz. Laphroaig 10

$10.00

2oz. Macallan 12

2oz. Macallan 18

2oz. Johnnie Walker Black

2oz. Johnnie Walker Blue

2oz. Dalwhinnie 15

$30.00

2oz. Laphroaig 10

$24.00

2oz. Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$36.00

Blanton's

Woodford Reserve

Basil Hayden

Angels Envy

$15.00

Jameson

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

George Dickel

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye

$17.00

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Hennessy Privilege

Remy Martin 1738

Duse

$18.00

Watershed Apple Brandy

$12.00

Luzhou LaoJiao San Ren Xuan

$9.00

Luzhou LaoJiao Bainian

$14.00

Ginrei Shiro

$10.00

Tensei Mugi Hokka Honkaku Barley Shochu

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Foro Amaro

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Cocktail

Beloved Milk Punch

$28.00Out of stock

Rum, Cognac, Banana, Coconut, Vanilla, Yuzu, Lemon, Cinnamon, Milk Thistle

Mr. Miyagi

$17.00

Sesame Vodka, Ginger, Wasabi, Lime

Another Lychee Martini

$17.00

Vodka, Lychee, Nigori Sake, Lemon

Bamboo Cocktail

$16.00

Maderized Vermouth, Cream Sherry, Bitters

Noble Dream

$16.00

Tequila, Baijiu, Coconut, Umepon (plum & orange liqueur), Lime

Summer Smolder

$18.00

Watermelon & Cucumber Mezcal, Honey, Lime, Pineapple, Sea Salt, Egg white

Across The Universe

$20.00

Rye, Strawberry Scented Sake, Umeshu, cedar smoke

Umami

$18.00

Shiitake whiskey, Mezcal, Umami sake, Orange bitters, Brush Shoyu

NightCap

$16.00

Japanese whiskey, Honey, Chamomile, Cherry bark vanilla bitters

Toki Highball

$17.00

Suntory Toki Whisky, Soda, Orange Bitters

Yuzu Sunflower

$16.00

Yuzu Gin, Dry Curacao, Elderflower, Lemon, Absinthe Spritz

NewBees

$16.00

Gin, Earl Grey, Honey, Bergamot, Orange Blossom, Lemon

House Old Fashioned

$17.00

Rye, Simple, Angostura & Orange bitters

Manhattan

$17.00

Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Negroni

$15.00

Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Last Word

$19.00

Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Green Chartreuse, Lime

Zero Proof

Rose Champagne

$10.00

Bittersweet Spritz

$10.00

Brush Rose Kombucha, Dhos Bittersweet, Dhos Gin, Tonic

Monkey Business

$10.00

Clean Co. Rum, Banana, Lemon, Brush Coffee Kombucha, Cocoa Bitters

Ultraviolet

$10.00

Seedlip Grove 42, Lime, Coconut, Butterfly Pea Flower

Shiitake

$10.00

Shiitake infused Clean Co. Whiskey, Honey, Yuzu, Brush Shiitake Kombucha, Togarashi

Sake

Asabiraki Namacho Honjozo (300ml)

$40.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo (300ml)

$40.00

4oz. Kubota Senjyu Ginjo

$12.00

8oz. Kubota Senjyu Ginjo

$24.00

BTL Kubota Senjyu Ginjo

$70.00

4oz. Manotsuru Bulzai Ginjo

$18.00

8oz. Manotsuru Bulzai Ginjo

$36.00

BTL Manotsuru Bulzai Ginjo

$100.00

4oz. Hakkaisan Tokebetsu Honjozo

$20.00

8oz. Hakkaisan Tokebetsu Honjozo

$40.00

BTL Hakkaisan Tokebetsu Honjozo

$110.00

4oz. Fukuju Blue Label Junmai Ginjo

$22.00

8oz. Fukuju Blue Label Junmai Ginjo

$44.00

BTL Fukuju Blue Label Junmai Ginjo

$120.00

4oz. Heavensake Junmai Ginjo

$20.00

8oz. Heavensake Junmai Ginjo

$40.00

BTL Heavensake Junmai Ginjo

$110.00

4oz. Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45

$20.00

8oz. Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45

$40.00

BTL Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45

$110.00

4oz. Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 45 Nigori (cloudy)

$20.00

8oz. Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 45 Nigori (cloudy)

$40.00

BTL Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 45 Nigori (cloudy)

$110.00

4oz. Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 39

$22.00

8oz. Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 39

$44.00

BTL Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 39

$120.00

BTL Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 23

$190.00

BTL Heavensake Junmai Daiginjo

$190.00

4oz. Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold Daiginjo

$24.00

8oz. Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold Daiginjo

$48.00

BTL Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold Daiginjo

$130.00

4oz. Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Junmai Daiginjo

$24.00

8oz. Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Junmai Daiginjo

$48.00

BTL Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Junmai Daiginjo

$130.00

4oz. Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo

$26.00

8oz. Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo

$52.00

BTL Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo

$140.00

BTL Ohmine 2 Grain Junmai Daiginjo

$240.00

BTL Fukuju Black Label Junmai Daiginjo

$250.00

4oz. Hakkaisan Kijoshu

$24.00

BTL Hakkaisan Kijoshu

$60.00

4oz. Koshi No Iso Shuzo Junmai Ginjo Muroka Genshu

$24.00

8oz. Koshi No Iso Shuzo Junmai Ginjo Muroka Genshu

$48.00

BTL Koshi No Iso Shuzo Junmai Ginjo Muroka Genshu

$140.00

4oz. Hakkaisan Shiboritate Ginjo Nama Genshu

$16.00

8oz. Hakkaisan Shiboritate Ginjo Nama Genshu

$32.00

BTL Hakkaisan Shiboritate Ginjo Nama Genshu

$80.00

4oz. Proper Sake Co. Yamahai Ginjo “The Diplomat”

$14.00

8oz. Proper Sake Co. Yamahai Ginjo “The Diplomat”

$26.00

BTL Proper Sake Co. Yamahai Ginjo “The Diplomat”

$65.00

Tenzan Junmai Genshu (300ml)

$50.00

Kikusui Perfect Snow (cloudy) (300ml)

$35.00

4oz. Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo

$20.00

8oz. Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo

$40.00

BTL Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo

$110.00

4oz. Kiku-Masamune Cedar Aged

$12.00

8oz. Kiku-Masamune Cedar Aged

$24.00

BTL Kiku-Masamune Cedar Aged

$60.00

4oz. Tengumai Yamahai Junma

$14.00

8oz. Tengumai Yamahai Junma

$28.00

BTL Tengumai Yamahai Junma

$70.00

4oz. Izumibashi Junmai Daiginjo Umeshu Yamada Juro 5 yr Aged

$25.00

8oz. Izumibashi Junmai Daiginjo Umeshu Yamada Juro 5 yr Aged

$50.00

BTL Izumibashi Junmai Daiginjo Umeshu Yamada Juro 5 yr Aged

$120.00

Hakkaisan Yukimuro 3 year Aged Junmai Ginjo

$170.00

Hakkaisan “Kongoshin” Junmai Daiginjo

$750.00

The Evolution Flight

$48.00

explore the progression of Junmai Daiginjo over the last 65 years: Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold, Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Junmai Daiginjo, Dassai 45, Ohmine 3 Grain

The Compass Flight

$40.00

Familiarize yourself with the expanse of flavors and aromas sake has to offer: Manotsuru Bulzai Ginjo, Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo, Koshi No Iso Junmai Ginjo Muroka Genshu, Kiku-Masamune Cedar Aged

After Dinner

Dow's Fine Ruby Port

$8.00

Taylor Fladgate's 10yr Tawny

$14.00

GLS Lillac & Kracher Ice Wine

$33.00

BTL Lillac & Kracher Ice Wine

$99.00

GLS Château d’Yquem Sauternes 1er Cru Superieur

$134.00

BTL Château d’Yquem Sauternes 1er Cru Superieur

$800.00

Draft Beer

Tropicalia

$7.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Kolsch

$7.00

Can Beer

Yona

$8.00

Hitachino

$8.00

Yoho Tokyo Black

$10.00

Aooni IPA

$8.00

Wine by Glass

Gls-Jean-Baptiste Adam Cremant d’Alsace Brut Rose

$16.00

Gls-Dropff & Irion Cremant d’Alsace Brut Blanc de Blancs

$21.00

Gls-Moet & Chandon, Brut Imperial Champagne

$30.00

AIX Rosé

$17.00

Amestoi Txakoli Rose

$18.00

Gaintza Getariako Txakolina

$15.00

Jean Marc Brocard Chablis

$18.00

Brick and Mortar Chardonnay

$24.00

Trefethen Family Vineyards Chardonnay

$16.00

Marcel Couturier Macon Loche Chardonnay

$22.00

J.J. Vincent et Fils Bourgogn

$25.00

Hugel Pinot Blanc

$17.00

Bollini Trentino Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux Blanc

$14.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Luigi Bosca Malbec

$14.00

Domaine de la Solitude Cote Du Rhone

$15.00

Freja Cellars Pinot Noir 2015

$17.00

Bernardus Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir

$18.00

Domaine Nudant Bourgogne Hautes Cotes de Nuits Pinot Noir

$20.00

The Paring, Red Blend “From the makers of Screaming Eagle”

$22.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

RouteStock Route 29 Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Wine by Bottle

Gls-Jean-Baptiste Adam Cremant d’Alsace Brut Rose

$60.00

Gls-Dropff & Irion Cremant d’Alsace Brut Blanc de Blancs

$80.00

Gls-Moet & Chandon, Brut Imperial Champagne

$120.00

AIX Rosé

$65.00

Amestoi Txakoli Rose

$70.00

Gaintza Getariako Txakolina

$55.00

Jean Marc Brocard Chablis

$70.00Out of stock

Brick and Mortar Chardonnay

$95.00

Trefethen Family Vineyards Chardonnay

$60.00

Marcel Couturier Macon Loche Chardonnay

$84.00

J.J. Vincent et Fils Bourgogn

$95.00

Hugel Pinot Blanc

$65.00

Bollini Trentino Pinot Grigio

$55.00

Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux Blanc

$50.00

Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

Luigi Bosca Malbec

$50.00

Domaine de la Solitude Cote Du Rhone

$55.00

Freja Cellars Pinot Noir 2015

$65.00

Bernardus Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir

$70.00

Domaine Nudant Bourgogne Hautes Cotes de Nuits Pinot Noir

$80.00

The Paring, Red Blend “From the makers of Screaming Eagle”

$84.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$84.00

RouteStock Route 29 Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

Other

Saratoga Springs Still

$7.00

Saratoga Springs Sparkling

$7.00

Choya Yuzu Soda

$7.00

Choya Plum Soda

$7.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$7.00

Cheerwine

$7.00

Brunch Cocktail

Lychee Mimosas

Yuzu Mimosa

Refresher

$15.00

Lucky Momo 75

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sangria Red

Sangria White

Lunch Menu

Lunch Set

Sushi & Sashimi Box

$45.00

5 x sushi, 3 x sashimi, tamago

Maki Set

$32.00

pick 2 rolls from classic maki

Temaki Set

$35.00

5 x temaki [spicy tuna, salmon citrus, chili avocado, snow crab, ume shiso]

Poke Over Rice

$25.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, house made chili oil

Bara Chirashi Box

$28.00

diced assorted sea foods & vegteables, sushi rice

Miso Duck Over Rice

$26.00

seared duck breast, sauté mushroom, dashi soy, poached egg

Hamachi Kama Nitsuke

$25.00

soy sake simmered yellowtail collar, steamed rice

Burrata Katsu Salad

$24.00

flashy fried breaded burrata, roasted Roma tomato, tomato pesto, melody tomatoes, yuzu vinaigrette, fleur de sel

Seasonal Warm Salad

$25.00

Snow Crab Ikura Croissant

$26.00

house made croissant, avocado, mentaiko mayo

Dessert

Sizzling Matcha

$18.00Out of stock

Seasonal Daifuku

$8.00

Cremet d'Anjou

$18.00

Seasonal Roll Cake

$15.00

Oolong Peach Tart

$18.00

Lunch Small Plate

Seasonal Chiwamushi

$18.00

Agedashi Tofu

$15.00

Lunch Pastry

Truffle Madeleine

$15.00

Pastry Basket

$28.00

Seasonal Fruit Sando

$18.00

Pastry

Mantaiko Croissant

$8.00

Truffle Croissant

$8.00

Double Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Matcha Croissant

$6.00

Truffle Madeleine

$15.00