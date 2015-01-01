2x points for loyalty members
Brush Sushi
Dinner Menu
Tasting Menu
Small Plate
Octopus Sunomono
cured cucumber, wakame seaweed, sanbaizu
Poke
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, house chili soy
Yellowtail Jalapeno
cilantro salsa, chili ponzu
Spicy Tuna Tartare
avocado, quail egg, watermelon radish, seasonal root chips
Seared Miso Duck
mix green, truffle salt, ponzu, evoo
Hon-Maguro Tatusta-Age
marinaded medium fatty blue fin tuna nuggets, shiso aioli
Seasonal Warm Salad
Agedashi Tofu
Seasonal Chiwamushi
For The Table
Japanese Uni Service
whole tray of Hokkaido sea urchin, serve with yakinori, real wasabi, nikiri shoyu, sushi rice
O-toro Service
12 oz fresh chopped bluefin fatty tuna, serve with yakinori, real wasabi, nikiri shoyu, scallions, sushi rice
Caviar Service
28g Ossetra caviar, serve with yakinori, real wasabi, nikiri shoyu, sushi rice
Binchotan Grill
Hay-Smoked Miso Duck Breast
scallion pancake, negi salad, miso hoisin, chips
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Spinalis
garlic butter shoyu, roasted sweet potato, sauté green
Hamachi Kama & Rib
chili miso glaze, cilantro salsa, ponzu daikon oroshi
Seasonal Veggie Platter
12 varieties, matcha salt, sesame mustard dressing
Chef Choice Sushi
Signature Nigiri
Aburi Miso Duck
yuzu kosho, fried leeks
Amaebi Caviar
spot prawn, Ossetra caviar, w/fried head & shell
Aburi Japanese A5 Wagyu
Ossetra caviar, grated garlic, seaweed sea salt
Otoro Tartare Uzura
fatty tuna, quail egg, scallions, Maruyama nori
Uni Hotate
Hokkaido scallop, sea urchin, Maruyama nori
Bozushi
Sushi Box
Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
cucumber, lotus roots crisp
Yellowtail Jalapeno Maki
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, fried leeks
Salmon Citrus Maki
sundried tomato, cucumber, lemon, “Contains nuts”
Caviar Wasabi Maki
Nigetoro Ikura Maki
Chili Avocado Maki
chili dust, leeks, negi
Hokkaido Uni Maki
Snow Crab California Maki
Tekka Maki
bluefin tuna, real wasabi
Negitoro Maki
chopped fatty bluefin tuna, negi, real wasabi
Kabayaki Unagi Maki
grilled eel, cucumber, avocado, house eel sauce
Ume Shiso Maki
pickle plum, shiso leaf, sesame
Temaki
Spicy Tuna Temaki
cucumber, lotus roots crisp
Yellowtail Jalapeno Temaki
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, fried leeks
Salmon Citrus Temaki
sundried tomato, cucumber, lemon, “Contains nuts”
Caviar Wasabi Temaki
Negitoro Ikura Temaki
Chili Avocado Temaki
chili dust, leeks, negi
Hokkaido Uni Temaki
Snow Crab California Temaki
Tekka Temaki
bluefin tuna, real wasabi
Negitoro Temaki
chopped fatty bluefin tuna, negi, real wasabi
Kabayaki Unagi Temaki
grilled eel, cucumber, avocado, house eel sauce
Ume Shiso Temaki
pickle plum, shiso leaf, sesame
Temaki Service
White fish
Jack Fish
Tuna
Sliver Skin
Shellfish
Tamago
Side
Daily Special
Dessert
Brunch Menu
Brunch
Hokkaido Don
Seared Salmon Ikura Don
A5 Wagyu Katsu Croissant
Uni Snow Crab Ikura Croissant
Truffle Mushroom Egg Croissant
Duck Mochi Waffle
Seasonal Warm Salad
Burrata Katsu Salad
flashy fried breaded burrata, roasted Roma tomato, tomato pesto, melody tomatoes, yuzu vinaigrette, fleur de sel
Seasonal Fruit Sando
Granola Cup
Dessert Platter
Temaki
Spicy Tuna Temaki
cucumber, lotus roots crisp
Yellowtail Jalapeno Temaki
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, fried leeks
Salmon Citrus Temaki
sundried tomato, cucumber, lemon, “Contains nuts”
Caviar Wasabi Temaki
Negitoro Ikura Temaki
Chili Avocado Temaki
chili dust, leeks, negi
Hokkaido Uni Temaki
Snow Crab California Temaki
Tekka Temaki
bluefin tuna, real wasabi
Negitoro Temaki
chopped fatty bluefin tuna, negi, real wasabi
Kabayaki Unagi Temaki
grilled eel, cucumber, avocado, house eel sauce
Ume Shiso Temaki
pickle plum, shiso leaf, sesame
Temaki Service
Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
cucumber, lotus roots crisp
Yellowtail Jalapeno Maki
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, fried leeks
Salmon Citrus Maki
sundried tomato, cucumber, lemon, “Contains nuts”
Caviar Wasabi Maki
Nigetoro Ikura Maki
Chili Avocado Maki
chili dust, leeks, negi
Hokkaido Uni Maki
Snow Crab California Maki
Tekka Maki
bluefin tuna, real wasabi
Negitoro Maki
chopped fatty bluefin tuna, negi, real wasabi
Kabayaki Unagi Maki
grilled eel, cucumber, avocado, house eel sauce
Ume Shiso Maki
pickle plum, shiso leaf, sesame
Drinks
Sodas
Liquor
229 Georgia Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Haku
229 Georgia Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Roku
Nikka Coffey Gin
Awayuki Strawberry Gin
Ten To One Caribbean White Rum
Ten To One Caribbean Dark Rum
Rum Bar Silver
Blackwell Jamaican
Vecindad Blanco
Pasote Blanco
Arette Suave Reposado
Casamigos Cristallino Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Clase Azul Reposado
Gracia A Dios Mezcal
Illegal Mezcal Joven
OAX Original Tepeztate
1oz. Nikka Days
1oz. Nikka From The Barrel
1oz. Nikka Coffey Malt
1oz. Nikka Coffey Grain
1oz. Nikka Miyagikyo
1oz. Nikka Yoichi
1oz. Tenjaku Blended Whiskey
1oz. Tenjaku Single Malt
1oz. Akashi Single Malt
1oz. Ichiro’s Malt & Grain
1oz. Iwai Mars Blue
1oz. Iwai Tradition
1oz. Yame 10
1oz. Yamato Cask Strength
1oz. Suntory Toki
1oz. Hibiki Harmony
1oz. Yamazaki 12
1oz. Yamazaki 18
2oz. Nikka Days
2oz. Nikka From The Barrel
2oz. Nikka Coffey Malt
2oz. Nikka Coffey Grain
2oz. Nikka Miyagikyo
2oz. Nikka Yoichi
2oz. Tenjaku Blended Whiskey
2oz. Tenjaku Single Malt
2oz. Akashi Single Malt
2oz. Ichiro’s Malt & Grain
2oz. Iwai Mars Blue
2oz. Iwai Tradition
2oz. Yame 10
2oz. Yamato Cask Strength
2oz. Suntory Toki
2oz. Hibiki Harmony
2oz. Yamazaki 12
2oz. Yamazaki 18
1oz. Kavalan Distillery Select
1oz. Kavalan Single Malt
1oz. Kavalan ConcertMaster Port Cask
1oz. Kavalan King Car
1oz. Kavalan Amontillado
2oz. Kavalan Distillery Select
2oz. Kavalan Single Malt
2oz. Kavalan ConcertMaster Port Cask
2oz. Kavalan King Car
2oz. Kavalan Amontillado
1oz. Macallan 12
1oz. Macallan 18
1oz. Laphroaig 10
2oz. Macallan 12
2oz. Macallan 18
2oz. Johnnie Walker Black
2oz. Johnnie Walker Blue
2oz. Dalwhinnie 15
2oz. Laphroaig 10
2oz. Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask
Blanton's
Woodford Reserve
Basil Hayden
Angels Envy
Jameson
Tullamore Dew
George Dickel
High West Double Rye
WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye
Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack
Crown Royal
Hennessy Privilege
Remy Martin 1738
Duse
Watershed Apple Brandy
Luzhou LaoJiao San Ren Xuan
Luzhou LaoJiao Bainian
Ginrei Shiro
Tensei Mugi Hokka Honkaku Barley Shochu
Aperol
Campari
Cocchi Americano
Montenegro
Foro Amaro
Fernet Branca
Cocktail
Beloved Milk Punch
Rum, Cognac, Banana, Coconut, Vanilla, Yuzu, Lemon, Cinnamon, Milk Thistle
Mr. Miyagi
Sesame Vodka, Ginger, Wasabi, Lime
Another Lychee Martini
Vodka, Lychee, Nigori Sake, Lemon
Bamboo Cocktail
Maderized Vermouth, Cream Sherry, Bitters
Noble Dream
Tequila, Baijiu, Coconut, Umepon (plum & orange liqueur), Lime
Summer Smolder
Watermelon & Cucumber Mezcal, Honey, Lime, Pineapple, Sea Salt, Egg white
Across The Universe
Rye, Strawberry Scented Sake, Umeshu, cedar smoke
Umami
Shiitake whiskey, Mezcal, Umami sake, Orange bitters, Brush Shoyu
NightCap
Japanese whiskey, Honey, Chamomile, Cherry bark vanilla bitters
Toki Highball
Suntory Toki Whisky, Soda, Orange Bitters
Yuzu Sunflower
Yuzu Gin, Dry Curacao, Elderflower, Lemon, Absinthe Spritz
NewBees
Gin, Earl Grey, Honey, Bergamot, Orange Blossom, Lemon
House Old Fashioned
Rye, Simple, Angostura & Orange bitters
Manhattan
Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters
Negroni
Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
Last Word
Gin, Luxardo Maraschino, Green Chartreuse, Lime
Zero Proof
Rose Champagne
Bittersweet Spritz
Brush Rose Kombucha, Dhos Bittersweet, Dhos Gin, Tonic
Monkey Business
Clean Co. Rum, Banana, Lemon, Brush Coffee Kombucha, Cocoa Bitters
Ultraviolet
Seedlip Grove 42, Lime, Coconut, Butterfly Pea Flower
Shiitake
Shiitake infused Clean Co. Whiskey, Honey, Yuzu, Brush Shiitake Kombucha, Togarashi
Sake
Asabiraki Namacho Honjozo (300ml)
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo (300ml)
4oz. Kubota Senjyu Ginjo
8oz. Kubota Senjyu Ginjo
BTL Kubota Senjyu Ginjo
4oz. Manotsuru Bulzai Ginjo
8oz. Manotsuru Bulzai Ginjo
BTL Manotsuru Bulzai Ginjo
4oz. Hakkaisan Tokebetsu Honjozo
8oz. Hakkaisan Tokebetsu Honjozo
BTL Hakkaisan Tokebetsu Honjozo
4oz. Fukuju Blue Label Junmai Ginjo
8oz. Fukuju Blue Label Junmai Ginjo
BTL Fukuju Blue Label Junmai Ginjo
4oz. Heavensake Junmai Ginjo
8oz. Heavensake Junmai Ginjo
BTL Heavensake Junmai Ginjo
4oz. Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45
8oz. Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45
BTL Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45
4oz. Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 45 Nigori (cloudy)
8oz. Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 45 Nigori (cloudy)
BTL Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 45 Nigori (cloudy)
4oz. Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 39
8oz. Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 39
BTL Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 39
BTL Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 23
BTL Heavensake Junmai Daiginjo
4oz. Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold Daiginjo
8oz. Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold Daiginjo
BTL Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold Daiginjo
4oz. Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Junmai Daiginjo
8oz. Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Junmai Daiginjo
BTL Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Junmai Daiginjo
4oz. Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo
8oz. Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo
BTL Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo
BTL Ohmine 2 Grain Junmai Daiginjo
BTL Fukuju Black Label Junmai Daiginjo
4oz. Hakkaisan Kijoshu
BTL Hakkaisan Kijoshu
4oz. Koshi No Iso Shuzo Junmai Ginjo Muroka Genshu
8oz. Koshi No Iso Shuzo Junmai Ginjo Muroka Genshu
BTL Koshi No Iso Shuzo Junmai Ginjo Muroka Genshu
4oz. Hakkaisan Shiboritate Ginjo Nama Genshu
8oz. Hakkaisan Shiboritate Ginjo Nama Genshu
BTL Hakkaisan Shiboritate Ginjo Nama Genshu
4oz. Proper Sake Co. Yamahai Ginjo “The Diplomat”
8oz. Proper Sake Co. Yamahai Ginjo “The Diplomat”
BTL Proper Sake Co. Yamahai Ginjo “The Diplomat”
Tenzan Junmai Genshu (300ml)
Kikusui Perfect Snow (cloudy) (300ml)
4oz. Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo
8oz. Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo
BTL Born Gold Junmai Daiginjo
4oz. Kiku-Masamune Cedar Aged
8oz. Kiku-Masamune Cedar Aged
BTL Kiku-Masamune Cedar Aged
4oz. Tengumai Yamahai Junma
8oz. Tengumai Yamahai Junma
BTL Tengumai Yamahai Junma
4oz. Izumibashi Junmai Daiginjo Umeshu Yamada Juro 5 yr Aged
8oz. Izumibashi Junmai Daiginjo Umeshu Yamada Juro 5 yr Aged
BTL Izumibashi Junmai Daiginjo Umeshu Yamada Juro 5 yr Aged
Hakkaisan Yukimuro 3 year Aged Junmai Ginjo
Hakkaisan “Kongoshin” Junmai Daiginjo
The Evolution Flight
explore the progression of Junmai Daiginjo over the last 65 years: Kamotsuru Tokusei Gold, Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Junmai Daiginjo, Dassai 45, Ohmine 3 Grain
The Compass Flight
Familiarize yourself with the expanse of flavors and aromas sake has to offer: Manotsuru Bulzai Ginjo, Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo, Koshi No Iso Junmai Ginjo Muroka Genshu, Kiku-Masamune Cedar Aged
After Dinner
Draft Beer
Wine by Glass
Gls-Jean-Baptiste Adam Cremant d’Alsace Brut Rose
Gls-Dropff & Irion Cremant d’Alsace Brut Blanc de Blancs
Gls-Moet & Chandon, Brut Imperial Champagne
AIX Rosé
Amestoi Txakoli Rose
Gaintza Getariako Txakolina
Jean Marc Brocard Chablis
Brick and Mortar Chardonnay
Trefethen Family Vineyards Chardonnay
Marcel Couturier Macon Loche Chardonnay
J.J. Vincent et Fils Bourgogn
Hugel Pinot Blanc
Bollini Trentino Pinot Grigio
Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux Blanc
Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
Luigi Bosca Malbec
Domaine de la Solitude Cote Du Rhone
Freja Cellars Pinot Noir 2015
Bernardus Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir
Domaine Nudant Bourgogne Hautes Cotes de Nuits Pinot Noir
The Paring, Red Blend “From the makers of Screaming Eagle”
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
RouteStock Route 29 Cabernet Sauvignon
Wine by Bottle
Gls-Jean-Baptiste Adam Cremant d’Alsace Brut Rose
Gls-Dropff & Irion Cremant d’Alsace Brut Blanc de Blancs
Gls-Moet & Chandon, Brut Imperial Champagne
AIX Rosé
Amestoi Txakoli Rose
Gaintza Getariako Txakolina
Jean Marc Brocard Chablis
Brick and Mortar Chardonnay
Trefethen Family Vineyards Chardonnay
Marcel Couturier Macon Loche Chardonnay
J.J. Vincent et Fils Bourgogn
Hugel Pinot Blanc
Bollini Trentino Pinot Grigio
Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux Blanc
Duckhorn Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
Luigi Bosca Malbec
Domaine de la Solitude Cote Du Rhone
Freja Cellars Pinot Noir 2015
Bernardus Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir
Domaine Nudant Bourgogne Hautes Cotes de Nuits Pinot Noir
The Paring, Red Blend “From the makers of Screaming Eagle”
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
RouteStock Route 29 Cabernet Sauvignon
Other
Brunch Cocktail
Lunch Menu
Lunch Set
Sushi & Sashimi Box
5 x sushi, 3 x sashimi, tamago
Maki Set
pick 2 rolls from classic maki
Temaki Set
5 x temaki [spicy tuna, salmon citrus, chili avocado, snow crab, ume shiso]
Poke Over Rice
tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, house made chili oil
Bara Chirashi Box
diced assorted sea foods & vegteables, sushi rice
Miso Duck Over Rice
seared duck breast, sauté mushroom, dashi soy, poached egg
Hamachi Kama Nitsuke
soy sake simmered yellowtail collar, steamed rice
Burrata Katsu Salad
flashy fried breaded burrata, roasted Roma tomato, tomato pesto, melody tomatoes, yuzu vinaigrette, fleur de sel
Seasonal Warm Salad
Snow Crab Ikura Croissant
house made croissant, avocado, mentaiko mayo
Dessert
Lunch Small Plate
Temaki
Spicy Tuna Temaki
cucumber, lotus roots crisp
Yellowtail Jalapeno Temaki
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, fried leeks
Salmon Citrus Temaki
sundried tomato, cucumber, lemon, “Contains nuts”
Caviar Wasabi Temaki
Negitoro Ikura Temaki
Chili Avocado Temaki
chili dust, leeks, negi
Hokkaido Uni Temaki
Snow Crab California Temaki
Tekka Temaki
bluefin tuna, real wasabi
Negitoro Temaki
chopped fatty bluefin tuna, negi, real wasabi
Kabayaki Unagi Temaki
grilled eel, cucumber, avocado, house eel sauce
Ume Shiso Temaki
pickle plum, shiso leaf, sesame
Temaki Service
Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
cucumber, lotus roots crisp
Yellowtail Jalapeno Maki
spicy yellowtail, cucumber, fried leeks
Salmon Citrus Maki
sundried tomato, cucumber, lemon, “Contains nuts”
Caviar Wasabi Maki
Nigetoro Ikura Maki
Chili Avocado Maki
chili dust, leeks, negi
Hokkaido Uni Maki
Snow Crab California Maki
Tekka Maki
bluefin tuna, real wasabi
Negitoro Maki
chopped fatty bluefin tuna, negi, real wasabi
Kabayaki Unagi Maki
grilled eel, cucumber, avocado, house eel sauce
Ume Shiso Maki
pickle plum, shiso leaf, sesame