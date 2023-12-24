Bubba Grub 1007 Elizabeth St.
Food
Grub Apps
- Fried Pickles$5.99
House hand battered served with Buttermilk ranch.
- Onion Rings$5.99
Battered and Fried in house. Served with Grub sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Fried Mushrooms and served with Horsey Mayo
- GRUB STICKS$8.99
Egg roll wrapped mozzarella cheese sticks - served with a marinara
- Loaded Fries$4.99
House signature fries, cheese sauce. bacon crumbles, scallions and side of ranch
- 6pc Wing$7.99
Crispy fried drummies & flats - OR - our house breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 12pc Wing$14.99
Crispy fried drummies & flats - OR - our house breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 24pc Wing$28.99
Crispy fried drummies & flats - OR - our house breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 75pc Wing$74.99
Crispy fried drummies & flats - OR - our house breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- 100pc Wing$98.99
Crispy fried drummies & flats - OR - our house breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Burgers
- THE BUBBA GRUB$8.99
Angus beef burger topped with American cheese, sautéed onions and Grub sauce. Served on a toasted bun.
- THE PLAIN BUBBA$8.99
Signature Angus Beef Burger with choice of cheese and ran through the garden. Served on a toasted bun.
- WE BE GRUBBIN'$11.99
Signature Angus Beef Burger with Bourbon BBQ, house made Bourbon Bacon Jam, Pepper Jack cheese and house made Onion Rings on a toasted Bun
- MUSHROOM GRUB$8.99
Angus beef burger covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun.
- NUTTY BUBBA$8.99
Don’t knock it until you try it - Angus Beef Burger, Peanut Butter, Bacon and Pickles served on a toasted Bun!
- DONUT SPEAK TO ME BURGER$10.99
Signature Angus Beef burger, American Cheese, Bacon and a Fried Egg served a a fresh Donut.
OTHER STUFF
- JUST FISH SAMMY$9.99
7oz white fish lightly fried golden brown with a flavor punch! Served on toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, house made garlic pickles & tartar sauce
- JUST CHICKEN SAMMY$8.99
Grilled or fried topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and served on a toasted bun
- IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE$9.99
Fried chicken sandwich tossed in our signature Nashville hot sauce, topped with coleslaw and house made garlic pickles, served on a toasted bun
- (2) FISH BASKET$12.99
2 pieces with of fried catfish, with house made slaw.
Kids Menu
Desserts
