Our buttermilk biscuits from scratch daily!
Bubba's Biscuit Barn
Menu
Biscuits
- Bacon Biscuit$3.25
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese$4.75
- Biscuit$1.75
- Bologna Biscuit$3.00
- Chicken Biscuit$5.00
- Country Fried Steak Biscuit$5.50
- Egg Biscuit$2.50
- Ham Biscuit$5.25
- Ham, Egg, Cheese Biscuit$6.75
- Hot Link Biscuit$3.00
- Tenderloin Biscuit$4.75
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese Biscuit$5.75
- Sausage Patty Biscuit$4.25
- Biscuit and Gravy$3.50
Plates
- Lil Britches$4.25
- The Classic$7.00
- County Boy$7.75
- Smothered Comfort$10.50
- Which Came First$10.25
- Chopping Block$7.75
- Pig Pen$10.00
- Big Bubba$14.50
