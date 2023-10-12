Bubba's Brunch Check Our Website For Location
Brunch
Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Farm fresh egg, thick cut bacon with American cheese.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Farm fresh egg, homemade breakfast sausage with American cheese.
Egg & Cheese
Farm fresh egg with American cheese on a soft roll.
The "BALT"
Thick cut bacon, avocado smash, lettuce and tomato on honey-flax bread.
Grilled Chicken French Onion
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, green apples, lettuce and tomato with a garlic thyme aioli on ciabatta bread from Scratch Baking.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato with a garlic thyme aioli on ciabatta bread.
Plates
French Toast
Two thick-cut slices of Challah bread dipped in a vanilla egg wash then cooked to perfection. Finished with a dusting of a cinnamon sugar sea salt blend and pure maple syrup.
Any Meat, Egg & Cheese over Home Fries
Farm fresh egg, your choice of meat with shredded cheese over seasoned home fries.
Salads & Sides
Home Fries
Seasoned and sauteed russet potatoes.
Thick-cut Bacon (2 slices)
Homemade Breakfast Sausage (1 patty)
Locally sourced farm fresh ground pork seasoned with Bubba's spice blend.
Seasonal Salad
Arugula, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, crushed walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced farm fresh red apples with a housemade dijon vinaigrette.