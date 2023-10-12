Brunch

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Farm fresh egg, thick cut bacon with American cheese.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Farm fresh egg, homemade breakfast sausage with American cheese.

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Farm fresh egg with American cheese on a soft roll.

The "BALT"

$11.95

Thick cut bacon, avocado smash, lettuce and tomato on honey-flax bread.

Grilled Chicken French Onion

$14.95

Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, green apples, lettuce and tomato with a garlic thyme aioli on ciabatta bread from Scratch Baking.

Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato with a garlic thyme aioli on ciabatta bread.

Plates

French Toast

$8.95

Two thick-cut slices of Challah bread dipped in a vanilla egg wash then cooked to perfection. Finished with a dusting of a cinnamon sugar sea salt blend and pure maple syrup.

Any Meat, Egg & Cheese over Home Fries

$7.50

Farm fresh egg, your choice of meat with shredded cheese over seasoned home fries.

Salads & Sides

Home Fries

$2.95

Seasoned and sauteed russet potatoes.

Thick-cut Bacon (2 slices)

$2.95

Homemade Breakfast Sausage (1 patty)

$2.95

Locally sourced farm fresh ground pork seasoned with Bubba's spice blend.

Seasonal Salad

$6.95

Arugula, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, crushed walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced farm fresh red apples with a housemade dijon vinaigrette.

Grab & Go

Classic Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$3.95

Beverages

Hot

Coffee | Costa Rican Dark Roast Drip

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Cold

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Water

$2.00