Specialty Drink
- Brown Sugar with Boba$7.95
Brown sugar with boba, a comforting and indulgent treat that pairs rich, caramelized sugar with chewy tapioca pearls for a delightful combination of flavors and textures.
- Strawberry Milk with Boba$7.95
Double the strawberry delight: Strawberry milk with boba, a harmonious combination of creamy strawberry goodness and the sweet infused tapioca pearls, for a doubly delightful experience.
- Mango Milk with Boba$7.95
Double the mango delight: Mango milk with boba, a harmonious combination of creamy mango goodness and the sweet infused tapioca pearls, for a doubly delightful experience.
- Strawberry Colada with Boba$7.95
Berry bliss explosion: Strawberry colada with Boba, a tantalizing blend of creamy coconut and sweet strawberries, taking your taste buds on a fruity journey.
- Wonder Grape Slush with Crystal Boba$7.95
Fresh grapes blended with jasmine green tea and ice. Freshly smashed grapes are included.
Milk Tea
- Classic Milk Tea with Boba$7.50
Timeless indulgence: Classic milk tea with boba, a velvety blend of rich tea and chewy pearls for a delightful textural experience.
- Taro Milk Tea with Boba$7.50
(Non-Dairy) Creamy, exotic delight: Taro milk tea with boba, a luscious fusion of taro root and milk tea, with delightful tapioca pearls adding a chewy twist.
- Jasmine Oat Milk Tea with Boba$7.50
Elegance in a cup: Jasmine milk tea, marrying the fragrant essence of jasmine flowers with creamy Oat Milk tea, crowned by delightful tapioca pearls for a textural delight.
- Coconut Milk Tea with Boba$7.50
Island-inspired delight: Coconut milk tea with boba, a luscious fusion of creamy coconut and fragrant tea
- Thai Milk Tea with Boba$7.50
Exotic indulgence: Thai milk tea, a rich and aromatic blend of black tea with sweet condensed milk, served over ice for a refreshing twist on tradition.
- Oreo Milk Tea with Boba$7.50
Latte
- Iced Caramel Latte with Boba$6.75+
Iced Caramel Latte Boba is a delightful fusion of creamy caramel, brûléed sweetness, and chilled boba pearls. The caramel's rich notes complement the satisfying chewiness of the boba topped off with sea salt cream making it a must-try treat for those seeking a unique and delicious boba experience
- Iced Dulce De Leche Latte with Boba$6.75+
Iced Dulce de Leche Latte with Boba is a luscious blend of creamy dulce de leche, caramelized sweetness, and iced perfection, offering a decadent twist to the classic boba experience. The caramelized brûlée notes enhance the richness of the dulce de leche, creating a delightful and indulgent boba beverage topped off with sea salt cream
- Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso with Boba$6.75+
Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, a rich, shaken blend of espresso and creamy oat milk, with brown sugar adding a sweet, caramelized touch for a smooth and satisfying coffee experience.
- Iced Vanilla Latte with Boba$6.75+
- Iced Latte$5.75+
Cool and creamy perfection: Iced latte, a harmonious duo of espresso and chilled milk, creating a smooth and refreshing coffee experience.
- Iced Americano$4.50
Pure coffee essence: Americano, a strong and straightforward coffee, made by diluting rich espresso with Iced water, highlighting the essence of pure, bold coffee flavors.
- Hot Americano$4.50
- Hot Latte$5.00
Fruit Tea
- Passionfruit Green Tea$6.50
Tangy and refreshing: Iced passionfruit green tea, a vibrant fusion of zesty passionfruit and the soothing allure of green tea.
- Mango Green Tea$6.50
A tropical escape in a glass: Iced mango green tea, blending the crispness of green tea with the luscious sweetness of mango.
- Strawberry Green Tea$6.50
Refreshing and fruity delight: Iced strawberry green tea, a perfect balance of green tea's vitality and the sweet, juicy essence of strawberries.
- Peach Oolong Tea$6.50
Summer in a glass: Iced peach black tea, a harmonious blend of bold black tea and the juicy sweetness of peaches.
- Lychee Oolong Tea$6.50
- Fresh Lemonade (Classic, Strawberry, Nectarine)$5.75
Pure, zesty refreshment: Classic fresh lemonade, a timeless and invigorating combination of tart lemons and just the right amount of sweetness.