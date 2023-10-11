Food Menu

Appetizers

House Marinated Soy Eggs

$3.99

Garnished with Seaweed Salad, Green Onion & Eel Sauce.

Fried Chichen Dumplings

$6.99

Served with House Dumpling Sauce.

Fried Vegetable Spring Roll

$5.99

Served with House Spring Roll Sauce.

House Fries

$3.99

Crispy Shoestrings Seasoned with Toasted Nori, Togarashi & Sea Salt served with House Fry Sauce.

Edamame

$4.99

Served Chilled with Sea Salt & Togarashi

Veggie Tempura

$6.99

Served with Tempura Sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$6.99

Served with Tempura Sauce.

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$8.99

Served with Tempura Sauce.

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Tossed with Choice of Sauce.

Soup & Side Salad

Miso Soup

$2.99

With Tofu & Seaweed.

House Salad

$3.99

Spring Mix with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot & Choice of Dressing.

Avocado Salad

$4.99

House Salad Dressed with Avocado & House Creamy Dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

With Sweet Soy Vinegar Dressing, Cucumber, & Sesame Seeds.

Crab Salad

$4.99

Creamy Crab Salad with Cucumber, Avocado &Tempura Crunch. Try it with a Spicy Mayo Drizzle.

Combo Salad

$5.99

Crab and Seaweed Salads w/ Avocado.

Skewers

Choose A Pair of Grilled Skewers

Teriyaki Chicken

$6.99

Teriyaki Glazed Sliced Chicken Thighs

Umami Beef

$6.99

Sweet & Savory Marinated Sliced Beef

Soy Butter Shrimp

$6.99

Shrimps w/ Lemon-Garlic Soy Butter Sauce

Teriyaki Veggie

$6.99

Grilled Vegetables w/ Teriyaki Sauce

Grill Combo

$19.99

1 Pair Each Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, and Veggie

Pick 2

$11.99

Choose 2 Pairs of Skewers

Rice Bowls

Choice of Tempura over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Tempura Sauce

Grilled Eel Bowl

$13.99

Grilled Eel Filet over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Eel Sauce

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$13.99

Grilled Salmon Filet over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Teriyaki Sauce

Seared Tuna Bowl

$13.99

Seared Tuna Steak over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Citrus Soy Sauce

Skewer Bowl

$13.99

A Pair of Skewers over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Teriyaki Sauce

Tempura Bowl

$13.99

Tempura Shrimp And Veggies over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Tempura Sauce

Salads

Fresh Spring Mix w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Filet

$13.99

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Filet Over Fresh Greens w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing

Sesame Seared Tuna Steak

$13.99

Seared Tuna Steak Over Fresh Greens, w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing

Grilled Skewer

$13.99

A Pair of Grilled Skewers Over Fresh Greens, w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing

Bento Box

Choice of Main & Appetizer w/ Steamed Rice, Mixed Veggie, Miso Soup & House Salad.

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Filet Bento Box

$18.99

Sesame Seared Tuna Steak Bento Box

$18.99

Grilled Eel Bento Box

$18.99

Shrimp Tempura Bento Box

$18.99

Veggie Tempura Bento Box

$18.99

Grilled Skewers Bento Box

$18.99

Sushi Bowls

Choice of Topping over Sushi Rice w/ Avocado, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot, & Edamame. W/ Pickled Ginger & Wasabi

Diced Tuna Sushi Bowl

$13.99

Diced Fresh Salmon Sushi Bowl

$13.99

Crab Salad Sushi Bowl

$13.99

Sides

Stir Fried Onion, Carrot, Broccoli, Zucchini, Bell Pepper, Mushroom

Skewer

$3.99

Choice of Skewer (A la Carte)

Salmon Filet

$6.99

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Filet

Tuna Steak

$6.99

Seared Tuna Steak w/ Citrus Soy Sauce

Mix Veggies

$3.99

Stir Fried Onion, Carrot, Broccoli, Zucchini, Bell Pepper

Steamed Rice

$2.49

Sauce/Dressing

Wraps

Large Tortilla w/ Fresh Spring Mix, Avocado, Pickled Carrot, House Slaw, Onion, & Choice of Dressing

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Filet

$13.99

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Filet Over Fresh Greens w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing

Sesame Seared Tuna Steak

$13.99

Seared Tuna Steak Over Fresh Greens, w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing

Grilled Skewer

$13.99

A Pair of Grilled Skewers Over Fresh Greens, w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing

Drink Menu

Our Monthly Special 22oz

Witch's Brew

$6.70

A secret formula from a magical witch, blending mysterious matcha with bubbly pearls, taking you into a world of magic!

Spooky Brew

$6.70

Inspired by Halloween, a rich aromatic tea intertwined with special syrup, a perfect blend of darkness and sweetness. Try if you dare!

Sunset Thai

$6.70

Delightful tropical drink that combines the classic Thai tea with the creamy essence of coconut, topped with boba.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.45

Unique drink that harmoniously blends the velvety essence of cheese flavor with the luscious sweetness of strawberries.

Pearl Milk Tea

Classic Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Taro Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Mango Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Strawberry Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Banana Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Honeydew Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Peach Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Watermelon Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Lychee Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Coconut Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Thai Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Coffee Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Matcha Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Jasmine Green Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Golden Black Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Roast & Toast Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Taiwan Oolong Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10Out of stock
Brown Rice Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Chocolate Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10
Honey Pearl Milk Tea

$5.10

Popping Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.85
Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.85
Dragon Fruit Fruit Tea

$4.85
Passion Fruit Fruit Tea

$4.85
Peach Fruit Tea

$4.85
Lychee Fruit Tea

$4.85
Lemon Fruit Tea

$4.85
Orange Fruit Tea

$4.85
Watermelon Fruit Tea

$4.85
Pineapple Fruit Tea

$4.85
Yakult Fruit Tea

$4.85
Honey Fruit Tea

$4.85

Frozen Blended Beverage

Mango Slushy

$5.85
Strawberry Slushy

$5.85
Passion Fruit Slushy

$5.85
Peach Slushy

$5.85
Watermelon Slushy

$5.85
Coconut Smoothie

$5.85
Matcha Red Bean Smoothie

$5.85
Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$5.85
Chocolate Smoothie

$5.85
Coffee Smoothie

$5.85

Fresh Brew Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.65
Golden Black Tea

$4.65
Roast & Toast Tea

$4.65
Brown Rice Tea

$4.65
Matcha Tea Latte

$4.65
Coffee Latte

$4.65

Bee's Refreshing Beverage

Mango Juice

$4.85
Strawberry Juice

$4.85
Dragon Fruit Juice

$4.85
Passion Fruit Juice

$4.85
Peach Juice

$4.85
Lychee Juice

$4.85
Lemon Juice

$4.85
Watermelon Juice

$4.85
Honey Juice

$4.85