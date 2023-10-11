Bubble Bee - Shadyside 4815 Centre Avenue Unit 3
Food Menu
Appetizers
House Marinated Soy Eggs
Garnished with Seaweed Salad, Green Onion & Eel Sauce.
Fried Chichen Dumplings
Served with House Dumpling Sauce.
Fried Vegetable Spring Roll
Served with House Spring Roll Sauce.
House Fries
Crispy Shoestrings Seasoned with Toasted Nori, Togarashi & Sea Salt served with House Fry Sauce.
Edamame
Served Chilled with Sea Salt & Togarashi
Veggie Tempura
Served with Tempura Sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Served with Tempura Sauce.
Shrimp & Veggie Tempura
Served with Tempura Sauce.
Chicken Wings
Tossed with Choice of Sauce.
Soup & Side Salad
Miso Soup
With Tofu & Seaweed.
House Salad
Spring Mix with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot & Choice of Dressing.
Avocado Salad
House Salad Dressed with Avocado & House Creamy Dressing.
Seaweed Salad
With Sweet Soy Vinegar Dressing, Cucumber, & Sesame Seeds.
Crab Salad
Creamy Crab Salad with Cucumber, Avocado &Tempura Crunch. Try it with a Spicy Mayo Drizzle.
Combo Salad
Crab and Seaweed Salads w/ Avocado.
Skewers
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Glazed Sliced Chicken Thighs
Umami Beef
Sweet & Savory Marinated Sliced Beef
Soy Butter Shrimp
Shrimps w/ Lemon-Garlic Soy Butter Sauce
Teriyaki Veggie
Grilled Vegetables w/ Teriyaki Sauce
Grill Combo
1 Pair Each Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, and Veggie
Pick 2
Choose 2 Pairs of Skewers
Rice Bowls
Grilled Eel Bowl
Grilled Eel Filet over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Eel Sauce
Grilled Salmon Bowl
Grilled Salmon Filet over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Teriyaki Sauce
Seared Tuna Bowl
Seared Tuna Steak over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Citrus Soy Sauce
Skewer Bowl
A Pair of Skewers over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Teriyaki Sauce
Tempura Bowl
Tempura Shrimp And Veggies over Steamed Rice & Mix Veggies w/ Tempura Sauce
Salads
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Filet
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Filet Over Fresh Greens w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing
Sesame Seared Tuna Steak
Seared Tuna Steak Over Fresh Greens, w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing
Grilled Skewer
A Pair of Grilled Skewers Over Fresh Greens, w/ Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of Dressing
Bento Box
Sushi Bowls
Sides
Wraps
Drink Menu
Our Monthly Special 22oz
Witch's Brew
A secret formula from a magical witch, blending mysterious matcha with bubbly pearls, taking you into a world of magic!
Spooky Brew
Inspired by Halloween, a rich aromatic tea intertwined with special syrup, a perfect blend of darkness and sweetness. Try if you dare!
Sunset Thai
Delightful tropical drink that combines the classic Thai tea with the creamy essence of coconut, topped with boba.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Unique drink that harmoniously blends the velvety essence of cheese flavor with the luscious sweetness of strawberries.