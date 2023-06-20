Bubbles & Tea Coffeehouse 338 W Tefft St Suite B

Food

Toast & Breaky

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sliced Avocado on Sourdough bread, topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes dressed in olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt and pepper.

Blackberry Cream Cheese Toast

$9.50

Blackberries over a mix of cream & cottage cheese, topped with sliced almonds, lemon zest, mint and a drizzle of honey.

Lemon Pepper Toast

Cream Cheese on sourdough with lemon pepper, crunchy cucumber and fresh dill.

Peach Partfait

Non-fat greek yogurt, grilled peaches, Sliced almonds, Shredded coconut, poppy seeds, buckwheat, and honeycomb.

Sougherdough

$1.00

Leafy Greens

Antipasto Salad

Iceberg lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, bacon, mushrooms, olives, tomato, and pepperoncini with creamy ranch dressing.

Arugula Caprese Salad

$9.00

Freshly sliced tomato over a bed of arugula with mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette

Watermelon Salad

Juicy watermelon, marinated onions, feta, parsley, mint, black olives, lime juice, salt, and pepper with a side of feta buttered toast

Blackberry Spring Mix

$9.00

Sandwiches

Italian Grinder Sub Sammie

Garlic herb butter hoagie roll, spicy pepperoni, salami, provolone, iceberg lettuce slaw with pepperoncini, red onions, mayo, red pepper flakes, fresh parsley, minced garlic, yellow mustard, Italian seasoning, black pepper, salt, Parmesan, turkey, salami,

Turkey Pesto

$15.50

Pesto aioli spread on ciabatta, provolone cheese, a dash of chilli flakes, sun-dried tomato, and arugula

Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Mozzarella on ciabatta, fresh tomato, basil pesto, and prosciutto di Parma

Grilled Cheese

White and yellow American cheese on sourdough garnished with garlic, basil, and Parmesan

Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Pastries

Blueberry White Chocolate Scone

$5.00

Rosemary Thyme Feta Scone

$5.00

Double Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Tapas

A garlic buttered baguette sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and parsley served with ranch and salsa.

Charcuterie

$20.00

An assortment of 4 meats, 5 cheeses, jam, bread, stone fruit, nuts and chocolate

Dessert

Affogato

Vanilla bean ice cream with a shot of espresso

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Triple chocolate layered cake

Kids Menu

Kids Oreo Parfait

Oreo layered vanilla yogurt topped with blue berries and sliced almonds.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Buttered Sourdough bread with American and Cheddar cheese

Kids Caesar Salad

Chopped romaine lettuce with parmesan, caesar dressing and bread crumbs.

Kids Charcuterie

Hummus, carrots, cheese, crackers, and salami.

Sides

2 Slices Sourdough

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee Bar

Sofia Drip Coffee

$2.50+

South Beach Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Double Macchiato

$3.00

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Carmel Cinnamon Latte

$4.00+

Coconut Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$4.00+

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Pistacchio Latte

$4.00+

Retail

Shirt

Bubbles & Tea

$20.00