Bubbles & Tea Coffeehouse 338 W Tefft St Suite B
Food
Toast & Breaky
Avocado Toast
Sliced Avocado on Sourdough bread, topped with arugula, cherry tomatoes dressed in olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt and pepper.
Blackberry Cream Cheese Toast
Blackberries over a mix of cream & cottage cheese, topped with sliced almonds, lemon zest, mint and a drizzle of honey.
Lemon Pepper Toast
Cream Cheese on sourdough with lemon pepper, crunchy cucumber and fresh dill.
Peach Partfait
Non-fat greek yogurt, grilled peaches, Sliced almonds, Shredded coconut, poppy seeds, buckwheat, and honeycomb.
Sougherdough
Leafy Greens
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, salami, bacon, mushrooms, olives, tomato, and pepperoncini with creamy ranch dressing.
Arugula Caprese Salad
Freshly sliced tomato over a bed of arugula with mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
Watermelon Salad
Juicy watermelon, marinated onions, feta, parsley, mint, black olives, lime juice, salt, and pepper with a side of feta buttered toast
Blackberry Spring Mix
Sandwiches
Italian Grinder Sub Sammie
Garlic herb butter hoagie roll, spicy pepperoni, salami, provolone, iceberg lettuce slaw with pepperoncini, red onions, mayo, red pepper flakes, fresh parsley, minced garlic, yellow mustard, Italian seasoning, black pepper, salt, Parmesan, turkey, salami,
Turkey Pesto
Pesto aioli spread on ciabatta, provolone cheese, a dash of chilli flakes, sun-dried tomato, and arugula
Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella on ciabatta, fresh tomato, basil pesto, and prosciutto di Parma
Grilled Cheese
White and yellow American cheese on sourdough garnished with garlic, basil, and Parmesan
Roast Beef Sandwich
Pastries
Tapas
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids Oreo Parfait
Oreo layered vanilla yogurt topped with blue berries and sliced almonds.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Buttered Sourdough bread with American and Cheddar cheese
Kids Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with parmesan, caesar dressing and bread crumbs.
Kids Charcuterie
Hummus, carrots, cheese, crackers, and salami.