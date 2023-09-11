Bub's at the Ballpark
Popular Items
Appetizers
Borracha And Chips
Chicken Tenders
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots. First flavor will be tossed. Please select "NAKED" if you would like the flavors on the side. Each additional flavor will be 50 cents.
Corn Dogs
All the fun without the stick! These mini chicken corn dogs are a mans best friend. Cooked to a perfect golden brown. Comes with your choice of fries or tots!
Pretzel
This giant Bavarian Pretzel is baked to order, salted to perfection & served with our cheese sauce & sweet whole grain mustard. Even Arnold couldn't terminate this one by himself!
Chips & Salsa Guacamole
Dip ahead! Our corn tortilla chips are fresh and cooked to order with house made salsa and guacamole!
Refill Chips
Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Tots
Tater Tots
10 Wings
WINGS COME TOSSED IN 1 FLAVOR! Please select a ranch or blue cheese option and then the sauce you would like the wings tossed in. Each additional sauce will be .50 cents and come on the side.
5 Wings
All wings are tossed in 1 flavor and come with a ranch or blue cheese. Extra sauces come on the side and are 50 cents each.
Garbage Wings
All of our flavors tossed together w/ Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Sesame seeds.
Jambalaya Wings
6 wings, sausage, and shrimp tossed in Jambalaya Buffalo Sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Cali Wings
Cauliflower Wings. Tossed in 1 flavor and ranch or blue cheese. Extra sauces .50 cents
Salads & Soups
Asian Chic Salad
Check this out...romaine, Napa cabbage, radicchio, carrots, fresh mint, cilantro, scallions, grapes, almonds and crispy wontons! Wow, almost forgot...grilled chicken and our homemade Hoisin-lime dressing. This is the real deal!
BBQ Chic Salad
Grilled BBQ chicken breast on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cucumbers, mozzarella, cilantro, avocado & red onion. Served with our housemade BBQ-Ranch dressing & our tortilla chip strips.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Kale Salad
Kale, brussels sprouts, shaved broccoli, toasted walnuts, strawberries & shaved parmesan tossed in a sherry-shallot vinaigrette with balsamic reduction drizzle.
Padres Power Bowl
Quinoa with black beans, avocado, red grape tomatoes, green onions, gruyere cheese, broccoli & our lime vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Specialty Tots
Animal Tots
Tots, cheese and our super secret sauce (caramelized onions, chopped bacon and Thousand Island) That’s right, our “Tots tribute” to a California classic!
Archie Tots
Grilled Chicken, mushrooms, swiss & mozzarella cheese with our famous Archie sauce!
Ballpark Tots
THE HOME RUN OF TOTS! Crispy tots smothered in homemade chili and cheese with grilled onions and sliced hot dogs!
Buffalo Tots
Frank's Red Hot, chicken tenders with cheddar, jalapeno jack & blue cheese crumbles. Are you kidding me?
Nach-Yo Tots
¡Aye! Ok, just kidding, these tots really can be yours! Crispy tots & tons of cheese, toppled with salsa and jalapeños, sour cream & homemade guacamole.
Pittsburgh Tots
Our thinly sliced steak served "All the Way" with swiss and mozzarella
Tater Skin Tots
Can you say "baker all the way" cheddar, pepper jack, bacon, scallions & sour cream.... yes please!
Totzones
Crispy tots smothered in mozzarella, parmesan & marinara topped with sizzling pepperoni. Like a big pizza pie, that's amore!
Entrees
Sammitches & Burgers
Animal Burger
This Woody with cheese meets our super secret sauce (homemade Thousand Island), ok not so secret...caramelized bacon-onions, lettuce, tomato & pickles. It's our tribute o a California classic!
Carolina Bacon Burger
This Woody comes with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & our Carolina Gold BBQ sauce. Ya’ll check out how the Carolinas do it.
Black And Blue Burger
This is not a bar fight burger! This Woody gets our house blend blackening spices and lotsa blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Good Egg Bacon Burger
Breakfast, lunch & dinner! Our Woody is topped with a fried egg, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & served with tots to cover all yer bases.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
This Woody is covered with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of tots!
Turkey Burger
Housemade, ground fresh daily right here at Bub's with a touch of rosemary and thyme. LTO, chipotle aioli and you pick the cheese. Uncle Bubby loves it!
Veggie Burger
Woody Burger
This classic 1/2 lb. burger comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & tots...goes great with a cold crispy (beer)!
Archie Sandwich
Grilled Chicken with mushrooms, swiss and mozzarella cheese and our famous Archie Sauce (the genius mix of honey mustard, buffalo and a special ingredient). The urban legend of sandwiches.
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
French Dip
Pittsburgh Sandwich
Our thinly sliced steak, cheese & chipotle aioli make for a classic combination of love. Philly never had it so good. Get it “All the Way” & your friends will be amazed!
Southwestern Sandwich
Fresh grilled yard bird with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, LTO, chipotle aioli and finished with grilled Anaheim chilies. Just a little spice with tons of Southwestern flavor!