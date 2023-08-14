Bubu Larimer
Bowls (new)
OG Colorado Bowl
Ingredients: roasted carrots / quinoa / green chili / avocado / pumpkin seeds / house dressing
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing
Southern California Bowl
Ingredients: cherry tomatoes / jicama / radish / avocado / sunflower seeds / chia seed lime dressing
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing
BYO Bowl
Chinese Bowl
Bubu Larimer Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 996-2685
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:45AM