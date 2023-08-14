Popular Items

OG Colorado Bowl

OG Colorado Bowl

Ingredients: roasted carrots / quinoa / green chili / avocado / pumpkin seeds / house dressing

BYO Bowl

Thai Bowl

Thai Bowl

Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons

Bowls (new)

Bowls

OG Colorado Bowl

OG Colorado Bowl

Ingredients: roasted carrots / quinoa / green chili / avocado / pumpkin seeds / house dressing

Thai Bowl

Thai Bowl

Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons

Mexican Bowl

Mexican Bowl

Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 

Southern California Bowl

Southern California Bowl

Ingredients: cherry tomatoes / jicama / radish / avocado / sunflower seeds / chia seed lime dressing 

Paleo (Caveman) Bowl

Paleo (Caveman) Bowl

Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 

Aloha Poke Bowl

Aloha Poke Bowl

Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 

BYO Bowl

Chinese Bowl

Soup

Coconut Lentil

$8.00Out of stock

Snacks

Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)

Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)

$6.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50
Soy Marinated Cucumbers

Soy Marinated Cucumbers

$6.00Out of stock
Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$8.50Out of stock
Original Potato Chip

Original Potato Chip

$3.00Out of stock
Terra Vegetable Chips

Terra Vegetable Chips

$2.50
BUBU Spice

BUBU Spice

$6.00

Drinks

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.00
Bing Energy

Bing Energy

$3.00
Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00
Fizzy Black Tea

Fizzy Black Tea

$3.50
Fizzy Pear White Tea

Fizzy Pear White Tea

$3.50
Fizzy Pineapple Yerba Tea

Fizzy Pineapple Yerba Tea

$3.50
Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$3.00

Cucumber Water

Topo Chico

$3.50

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$5.50

Mineragua

$3.00Out of stock

Waterloo

$3.00

Acqua Panna 16.9oz

$3.50