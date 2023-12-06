Buchanans
Coffee
Drip
Espresso
- Espresso Single Barrel$2.00
Locally Roasted Espresso Beans
- Espresso Double Barrel$3.00
Espresso Roast
- Cortado$4.00
Double Barrel + Half Steamed Milk
- Cappuccino 8oz$4.00
Single Barrel + Steamed Milk + Foam
- Macchiato$4.00
Single Barrel + Steamed Milk + Foam
- Flat White$4.00
Traditional espresso, steamed with whole milk.
Latte
Frappe
Holiday Cheer
- Gingerbread Man Latte$6.50+
Savory gingerbread syrup and white chocolate whisked with a Single Barrel and steamed milk, topped with whip, nutmeg and house gingerbread crumbs. Served with a homemade gingerbread cookie!
- Joyous Peppermint Latte$6.50+
Seasonal combination of vanilla, chocolate and peppermint sending a joyous shot of espresso fusion with steamed milk then topped with whip, peppermint and chocolate.
- Oat Nog Delight Latte$6.00+
Wishing you a very Noggy Christmas with a steamed oat milk and nutmeg fusion complimenting a shot of espresso and topped with whipped cream and dash of nutmeg.
- Oh Pumpkin! Latte$6.00+
Pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove with a fusion of vanilla to compliment a shot of espresso for a warm and cozy latte experience. Topped with whip and cinnamon.
- Snowball Frappe$7.00+
Wintery frappe with white chocolate, cherry and vanilla, topped with whipped cream and topped with powdered sugar.
- Spiced Fog$6.50+
Nog inspired iced latte made with oat milk, splash of vanilla, topped with whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg.
- Peppermint Hot Cocoa$6.00+
Matcha, Chai and Tea
Chai
- Hot SPICY Chai Latte$6.00+
- HOT Herbal Honey Chai Latte$6.00+
Naturally caffeine-free Rooibos with honey and spices with steamed milk.
- HOT Golden Chai Latte$6.00+
Turmeric based Golden Honey Chai will bring sunshine to your steamed milk chai latte.
- ICED Spicy Chai Latte$7.00+
- ICED Herbal Honey Chai Latte$7.00+
Naturally caffeine-free Rooibos with honey and spices with chilled milk.
- ICED Golden Chai Latte$7.00+
Turmeric based Golden Honey Chai will bring sunshine to your chilled milk chai latte.
Tea
Cocoa
Bakery
- Butter Croissant$4.00
All natural light and flakey buttery croissant
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Chocoate filled butter croissant
- Classic Plain Bagel$4.00
High protein wheat flour bagel
- Everything Bagel$4.00
Sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, garlic and salt
- Lemon Creme Danish$5.00
Delicious Italian lemon creme filled pastry
- French Mini Baguette$3.00
Warm European baguette
- Maple Pecan Danish$5.00
Sweet maple pastry with pecans
- NY Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$4.00
Classic New York bagel with cinnamon and raisins
- Spinach Ricotta Croissant$6.00
Buttery croissant with spinach and ricotta filling
Sandwiches
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grab and Go
- Bag of Kettle Chips$2.50
Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
- Cookie Bag, Gluten Free$2.50
Home Free Gluten Free Cookie Bag
- Mozerella String Cheese Stick$1.50
Skim mozerella string cheese
- Organic Chocolate Milk Box$2.75
Horizon organic 1% low fat chocolate milk
- Organic Fruit Punch Box$2.00
Honest Kids organic fruit punch
- Pack of Apple Slices$1.50
Red and green apple slices
- Red Pepper Hummus Pack$4.50
Vegan Snack red pepper hummus and breadsticks
- Topo Chico$2.50
- FIJI Water$2.50