BUCK 508 East Cooper Ave 001
BUCK 508 East Cooper Ave 001
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Small Bites
Sandwich's and Salads
Nightly Specials
Kids Menu
Dessert
Small Bites
Mac n cheese
$12.00
Onion Soup
$10.00
Out of stock
Basket of Fries
$8.00
Chili
$7.00+
Lambsicle
$10.00
Beef Slider
$5.00
Fried Chicken Slider
$5.00
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$10.00
Lobster wonton special
$15.00
Beef Wonton Special
$12.00
Blackened ahi slider
$6.00
Sandwich's and Salads
Burger
$14.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
BUCK Salad
$13.00
Ahi Salad
$18.00
Out of stock
Black bean
$13.00
Blackened Ahi Sandwich
$18.00
Nightly Specials
Monday-Lasagna
$20.00
Out of stock
Tuesday-Lamb Shoulder
$24.00
Out of stock
Wednesday-Fried Chicken
$20.00
Out of stock
Thursday-Prime Rib
$35.00
Out of stock
Friday-Shrimp Diavalo
$33.00
Out of stock
Herb crusted Ahi special
$20.00
Kids Menu
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Kids Burger
$8.00
Kids Cheeseburger
$8.00
Mac n Cheese
$8.00
Kids Chicken sandwich
$8.00
Dessert
Fruit Crisp and Ice cream
$8.00
BUCK 508 East Cooper Ave 001 Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 588-8408
508 East Cooper Ave 001, Aspen, CO 81611
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 2:45PM
All hours
