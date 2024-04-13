Buck and Honey's Mount Horeb Mount Horeb
Featured Items
DINNER
Starters & Shares
- 2 Pork Belly Tacos$8.00
with margarita marinated pork belly, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- 4 Pork Belly Tacos$15.00
- B&H Sampler$16.00
bacon wrapped dates, firecracker shrimp and Sassy Cow curds
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$14.00
stuffed with goat cheese and almonds, drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Dry Rub. Served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Chesse dressing.
- Chips & Eggamole$16.00
JRS Farms (Lake Mills) fresh hard-boiled brown eggs mixed into our homemade guacamole served with black bean chips
- Firecracker Shrimp$15.00
lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha sauce
- Flower Sprouts$13.00
(vegan without polenta) Cauliflower and Brussels sprout medley with fried polenta, drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Lump Crab Cakes$18.00
- Sassy Curds$13.00
Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds
- Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps$18.00
Boston bibb lettuce, diced chicken tossed in a Thai ginger sauce, veggie and sauce accompaniments. Make it vegetarian by substituting tofu or beyond beef.
- Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Soups & Salads
Entree Salads
- Big House Salad$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$19.00
grilled or fried Buffalo chicken served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions, pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips. Served with a dressing of your choice.
- Caprese Avocado & Shrimp Salad$21.00
Halved avocado on a bed of mixed greens. Topped with fresh mozzarella, heriloom cherry tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic reduction.
- Deluxe Caesar$12.00
- Seared Ahi Salad$22.00
sesame seared rare ahi tuna, shredded Napa cabbage, mixed greens, cashews, apple slices and crispy rice noodles tossed in a chili lime dressing
- Side Polenta$4.00
- Scallops & Berries$26.00
Steaks & Grill
Seafood
- Cedar Plank Salmon$27.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable
- Crab Stuffed Prawns$32.00
Prawns, served with lump crab meat, topped with lemon butter sauce. Served with mushroom risotto and broccolini.
- Grilled Scallops$42.00
drizzled with a roasted shallot beurre blanc sauce, served with mushroom risotto and your choice of one side
- Pan-Fried Walleye$26.00
lightly floured and pan-fried walleye drizzled with a lemon butter sauce. served with choice of 2 sides
Pizza
- 12" Donation Creation Pizza$20.00
1 of sale is donated monthly to Sunshine Place. Call restaurant for details.
- 12" Wisco Pizza$20.00
gourmet mac and cheese pizza add Buffalo chicken 4
- 12" Thai Chicken Pizza$20.00
grilled chicken, Thai peanut sauce, cabbage, onion and peanuts
- 12" Meathead$20.00
A "hidden menu" item. Our thin crust pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon.
- 12" Firecracker Shrimp Pizza$22.00
lightly breaded shrimp with our famous creamy sriracha sauce and Napa cabbage
- 12" Farmers$20.00
- 12" BYO Pizza$15.00
- 12" Bombers Special Pizza$20.00
sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 12" BBQ Chicken$20.00
- 12'' Steak Bite Pizza$22.00
- 12" Reuben Pizza$20.00Out of stock
- 14" BBQ Chicken$24.00
- 14" Bombers Special Pizza$24.00
sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
- 14" BYO Pizza$18.00
- 14" Farmers$24.00
- 14" Firecracker Shrimp Pizza$26.00
lightly breaded shrimp with our famous creamy sriracha sauce and Napa cabbage
- 14" Meathead$24.00
A "hidden menu" item. Our thin crust with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon. A meat lovers delight.
- 14" Thai Chicken Pizza$24.00
grilled chicken, Thai peanut sauce, cabbage, onion and peanuts
- 14" Wisco Pizza$24.00
gourmet mac and cheese pizza add Buffalo chicken 4
- 14” Donation Creation Pizza$24.00
- 14'' Steak Bite Pizza$26.00
- 14" Reuben Pizza$24.00Out of stock
Pasta
- Beef Stroganoff$23.00
Tender beef and mushrooms in a rich creamy stroganoff sauce, served over pappardelle pasta with parmesan cheese and sour cream.
- Big Bowl Mac & Cheese$12.00
- Chipotle Chicken Pasta$22.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers and topped with shaved parmesan cheese
- Lemon Garlic Seafood Pasta$27.00
House Favorites
- Adult Tenders$16.00
- Jambalaya$27.00
tender chicken, sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage tossed with rice, peppers and onions in a spicy creole sauce
- Prime Pork Tenderloin$24.00
Sliced pork tenderloin served with butternut squash ravioli and mushrooms in a sage brown butter sauce
- Spankys Meatloaf$19.00
with veal glaze - includes your choice of two sides (highly recommended with garlic mashed potatoes)
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$25.00
lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with cheese, bacon, spinach and mushrooms pan-fried until golden brown and drizzled with a sage sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides
- Thai Chicken Bowl$23.00
Cucumber, carrots, kale, cabbage, cashews, green onions, seasme seeds and grilled Thai chicken served over sticky rice. Make vegetarian with substituting tofu or beyond beef.
- Three Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$23.00
firecracker shrimp topped with napa cabbage that is tossed in chili lime vinaigrette, placed in 50% corn 50% flour tortillas finished chipotle mayo, served with one side
- Three Fish Tacos$20.00
Marinated mahi mahi, pico, chipotle sour cream, napa cabbage, chil lime vinaigriette , on 50% corn 50% flour tortillas served with 1 side . Make it vegetarian by substituting beyond beef
- Veggie Centricity$21.00
roasted cauliflower, signature Brussels sprouts and fried polenta over a bed of smashed cauliflower drizzled with a Parmesan cream sauce and balsamic reduction topped with parmesan cheese
LB Dinner
- Chips & Eggamole$16.00
JRS Farms (Lake Mills) fresh hard-boiled brown eggs mixed into our homemade guacamole served with black bean chips
- LB Blackened Mahi Mahi$24.00
Baked, blackened, served with two sides.
- Chipotle Mushroom Filet Mignon$29.00
sliced filet Mignon with mushrooms and a hint of chipotle, served over a bed of sauteed kale, served with one side. Gluten free.
- Beyond Burger$18.00
potato and wheat proteins are the basis of the unbelievable veggie burger! Served on ciabatta bun with bibb lettuce, heirloom tomatoes and onion.
- Prime Pork Giardiniera$24.00
- Chicken Giardiniera$24.00
- The Kathy$21.00
Sides
Burgers
- Wagyu Burger.$25.00
elegant, refined spin on the classic burger. Served with caramelized onions, wild mushroom blend , Swiss cheese and a garlic aioli
- Turkey Burger$15.00
- Classic Burger$16.00
served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Choose one side of your choice. (add bacon or cheese for $1 each)
Sammies
Add-on
SIDE SAUCES
- Pint Of Ranch$6.00
- Raspberry Jam$1.00
- S/O ASIAN ZING$1.00
- S/O BALSAMIC VIN$1.00
- S/O BBQ$1.00
- S/O BLEU CHEESE$1.00
- S/O BUFFALO$1.00
- S/O CAESAR$1.00
- S/O CHIPOTLE MAYO$1.00
- S/O COMBY SAUCE$1.00
- S/O FIRECRACKER SAUCE$1.00
- S/O FRENCH$1.00
- S/O GARLIC AIOLI$1.00
- S/O HORSE RADISH$1.00
- S/O ITALIAN$1.00
- S/O JALAPENOS$1.00
- S/O LEMON BUTTER$1.00
- S/O LEMON POPPYSEED$1.00
- S/O MAYO$1.00
- S/O RANCH$1.00
- S/O Remoulade$1.00
- S/O SESAME GINGER$1.00
- S/O SOUR CREAM$1.00
- S/O TARTAR$1.00
- S/O THAI PEANUT$1.00
- S/O VEAL GLAZE$1.00
- S/O WASABI MAYO$1.00
- S/O Drawn Butter$1.00
KIDS
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
- 9in Kids Sausage Pizza$8.00
- 9in Kids Pepperoni Pizza$8.00
- 9in Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Kids Hamburger$8.00
add cheese or bacon for $1 each
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
- Kids Ribs$12.00
- Kids Steak$12.00
- Chocolate Sundae$3.00
- Kids Buttered Noodles$7.00
DESSERT
Desserts
- Aimee's Famous Rum Cake$6.00
- Apple Pie$9.00
homemade apple pie served warm
- Better than Chocolate Cake$8.00
- Bread Pudding$8.00
- Cheesecake$9.00
call restaurant about our flavor of the week
- Creme Brulee$9.00
house favorite!
- Flourless Choc Cake$9.00
- Fudge Brownie & Ice Cream$9.00
served warm with chocolate sauce
- Scoop of Ice Cream$1.00
- Pumpkin Pie$1.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries$10.00Out of stock
- Baileys Pie$7.00
FISH FRY DINNER
Friday PM Fish
- 3 pc Fish$19.00
Baked or fried cod, served with homemade coleslaw, dinner roll & our signature cheesy hash browns. Available FRIDAY ONLY. If you want to order cheesy hashbrowns as your side please hit cheesy hashbrowns as your choice. If you would like to substitute cheesy hashbrowns please pick another side option from the side choice list.
- Extra pc cod$4.00
- Kids Fish Fry$9.00
- Coconut Curry Prawns$28.00