Buckeye at the Lake 11977 State Route 235 North
Appetizers & Sides
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.
Pizza Bread
Our Fresh Hoagie roll topped with our signature sauce, melted Provolone cheese & pepperoni, served open faced.
Pretzel Bites
Hot baked pretzel bites topped with salt and served with beer cheese for dipping.
Eggrolls
Pork and Vegetable wrapped in a thin egg roll wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce. You may say egg rolls at a pizzeria, but it is one of our best sellers.
Bread Sticks
Four freshly baked Breadsticks topped with butter and Italian seasoning, served with our warm marinara sauce.
Loaded Nachos
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped in shredded pork, beer cheese, onions, tomatoes and Jalapeño peppers.
Loaded Fries
Fries covered in chili, beer cheese, onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers.
Cheese Curds
Battered white cheese fried to perfection and served with your choice of sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Breaded and fried mac and cheese.
Pickle Spears
Fried pickles in a fry cut size, served with ranch.
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Fried Mushrooms served with your choice of sauce
Breaded Cauliflower
Fried breaded cauliflower served with ranch. Toss it in your favorite wing sauce for more yum!
French Fries
Crispy salt & pepper seasoned fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Thick cut onion rings
Salads
House Salad
Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions and Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Juicy grilled Chick en Breast on a bed of fresh iceberg Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Tomato wedges and onion
Italian Salad
Fresh iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomato, Onions, Provolone Cheese, Croutons, and Banana Peppers
Hawaiian Salad
Grilled Chicken breast, bacon, pineapple, onions and shredded cheese over lettuce
Taco Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Taco Meat, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Cheddar and Provolone Cheese
Subs
Buckeye Sub
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced Ham, melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato served on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
Italian Sub
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
Kellie's Klub
A pair of grilled savory Chicken breasts, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Onions. Topped with Ranch dressing
Meatball Sub
Italian Meatballs covered in Marinara sauce and melted Provolone Cheese. Served on an oven baked Hoagie Roll.
Philly Cheese Steak
Pizza Sub
Sliced Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese and our Signature Pizza Sauce served on our oven baked Hoagie roll.
Ruthie's Way
Steak Hoagie with grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Mushrooms.
Veggie Sub
Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Black Olives topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing. Served on an oven baked Hoagie roll.