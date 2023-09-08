Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast sandwiched between a warm flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream


Nacho Chips & Dip

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

A local favorite! A mix of red, yellow and black corn tortilla chips served with our house-made "secret recipe" fresh salsa

Nacho Deluxe

$13.99

Hope you're hungry for this one! Tri-colored tortillas piled high with melted cheese sauce, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo then topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken

Tuscan Crab & Spinach Dip

$13.99

Lump crabmeat and baby spinach mixed with cream cheese and cheddar Jack cheese served with toasted focaccia bread

Blue Cheese Chips

$10.99

A house favorite! House-fried potato chips, bleu cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Shredded chicken breast tossed in our signature mild wing sauce mixed with a creamy blend of cheese, served with tri-colored corn tortilla chips

Seafood Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Fresh-cut calamari tossed in lemon pepper flour and served with our house marinara, garnishde with Parmesan cheese and parsley

Pan-Seared Yellowfin Tuna

$13.99

Sushi grade yellowfin tuna served rare over fresh mango and avocado with Asian dressing and a Creole aioli drizzle

Stuffed Seafood Mushrooms

$12.99

Fresh silver dollar mushroom caps stuffed with a house-made seafood imperial with shrimp, scallops and crabmeat in white wine and lemon butter

Scallops Wrapped In Bacon

$13.99

Fresh sea scallops wrapped in cherrywood smoked bacon then pan seared and drizzled with BBQ horsey sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.99

Yuengling battered shrimp tossed in a spicy boom boom sauce served with a side of ranch dressing

Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

Gulf shrimp sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter, served with a side of garlic bread.

Buckeye Wings

These aren't your little league wings!
6 Wings

$8.99

Fried or grilled with your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

12 Wings

$14.99

Fried or grilled with your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

24 Wings

$26.99

Fried or grilled with your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Finger Foods

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99

WOW! These thin-cut dill pickles are dipped and coated in an authentic masa cornmeal batter than deep fried until golden brown and served with a Creole aioli

Cheesesteak Empanadas

$9.99

Flaky pastry dough hand stuffed with Philly-style steak meat, cheese and onions then deep-fried until crispy, served with a side of house-made marinara

Mrs. B’s Handmade Pierogies

$5.99

Pasta pockets stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese then deep-fried until golden brown, served with a side of sour cream. Mrs. T's got nothing on these!

Onion Petals

$7.25

A pile of onion petals battered and deep-fried until golden brown, served with a side of a Creole aioli

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Our juicy breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Thai Chili Battered Cauliflower

$8.99

Our hand battered tri-colored cauliflower fried until golden brown, served with side of ranch dressing. This is what everyone is talking about!

Mozzarella Wedge

$9.99

Bite-sized whole milk mozzarella wedges covered in Italian seasoned breadcrumbs then deep-fried until golden brown, served with a side of house-made marinara

Buckeye Cheese Fries

$6.99

Everyone has them but not as good as ours! Our crispy thick-cut steak fried piled high with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese then baked in the oven. Jazz it up with bacon or chili ($1.99 extra)

Classic Cheddar Bacon Skins

$9.99

We take our classic potato skin, top it off with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon then bake it in the oven until bubbly, served with a side of sour cream

The Big Sampler

$15.99

A combination of our tasty onion petals, Mrs. B's pierogies, pickle fries, jalapenos corn fritters and mozzarella wedges served with our favorite dipping sauces. When we say big, IT'S BIG!

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Warm baked soft pretzel sticks topped with roasted garlic butter and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a side of cheddar ale cheese sauce

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bombs

$10.99

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$9.99

Freshly grilled naan bread topped with fresh tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella and finished with a balsamic drizzle

Chicken Arugula Flatbread

$12.99

Our grilled naan bread smothered with balsamic onion jam, sauteed mushrooms, grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven and finished with fresh arugula.

Mixed Greens

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

A legendary mix of fresh romaine lettuce and creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons and grilled chicken

Bethany Berry Salad

$11.99

Spring mix topped with dried bing cherries, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts and crumbled bleu cheese, served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette. This one is for our neighbors!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped celery and fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Brookside Salmon Salad

$15.99

Grilled salmon filet glazed with pesto over a bed of spring mix topped with bacon, cucumber, roasted red peppers and avocado, served with choice of dressing

Classic Cobb Salad

$13.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, croutons and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing

Legendary Black Diamond Steak Salad

$15.99

Marinated steak grilled and placed on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers and thinly sliced red onions, served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$4.99

Tasty mix of fresh greens, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and your choice of dressing

House Caesar Salad

$4.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded Parmesan and croutons

Soup and Salad

$10.99

Enjoy a bowl of soup with a house or Caesar salad

Large Caesar

$9.99

Large House

$10.99
Arugula Salad

$11.99

Fresh arugula topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted almonds and mandarin oranges served with a side of sesame ginger dressing.

Macungie Broths

Soup of the Day

$5.99

There is no telling what the chef will whip up today. Ask for today's creation!

Chili

$5.99

Thick and meaty with plenty of seasoned beef and beans topped with shredded cheddar cheese

French Onion Soup

$5.99

A rich broth full of onions topped with herb crostinis and toasted provolone cheese. WOW!

Lobster Bisque

$7.99

This one is an old-time favorite! Rich and creamy bisque with lobster finished with a hint of sherry!

Wraps

All wraps are served with kettle cooked potato chips. Add steak fried or sweet potato fried for $1.99
BLT Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Breaded chicken tenders rolled up with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our house-made ranch dressing in a warm flour tortilla

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Flour tortilla wrapped around freshly sliced turkey and cherrywood smoked bacon with sliced avocado, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, red onions and Dijon aioli

Pulled Pork Wrap

$12.99

Our pulled pork lightly dressed in our signature BBQ sauce then smothered with our house-made coleslaw, crispy onions and cheddar cheese rolled in a warm flour tortilla

Yellowfin Tuna Wrap

$14.99

You need to try this! Sushi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado, spring mix, sesame ginger dressing, creole aioli drizzle, mango and diced cucumbers rolled in a warm flour tortilla

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla

Shrimp Fajita Wrap

$15.98

Grilled shrimp with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla

Steak Fajita Wrap

$15.98

Grilled black diamond steak with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla

Island Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Blackened gulf shrimp with mango, jalapenos, red onions and mixed greens finished with a cajun remoulade sauce rolled in a warm flour tortilla.

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast sandwiched between a warm flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.99

A Buckeye favorite! Our mouth-watering smoked pulled pork lightly dressed in our signature BBQ sauce, layered with crispy onions and cheddar cheese then folded between a warm flour tortilla, served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of salsa and sour cream

Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Fresh lump crabmeat, shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese and a creole aioli folded in a warm flour tortilla served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream

Black Diamond Quesadilla

$14.99

Our #1 seller! Our famous black diamond steak with caramelized onions then combined with cheddar jack cheese folded in a warm flour tortilla grilled to golden perfection! Served with a generous portion of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Mixed cheese folded in a warm flour tortilla served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream

Burgers

All burgers are made with 100% prime burger and served with our kettle cooked potato chips. Add steak fries or sweet potato fries for $1.99
Buckeye Burger

$11.99

Our fresh 8oz. hand-pressed burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with your choice of cheese served on a buttery brioche bun

Big Big Buck

$14.99

Double the Buckeye burger to make it a big, big buck

The New Tripoli

$12.99

Our hand-pressed burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, sharp cheddar cheese and a horseradish aioli piled on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce and tomatoes

Whiskey-Glazed Burger

$12.99

Our flame-broiled beef patty topped with a whiskey glaze, sharp cheddar cheese, crispy onions, tomatoes and a lettuce served on a brioche bun

Baby Burgers

$12.99

3 mini all-beef patties topped with our signature BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions served on mini brioche buns

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Hand-pressed flame-broiled beef patty topped with a fried egg, cherrywood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Patty Melt

$12.99

Our 8oz. hand-pressed burger with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese sandwiched between choice of white or rye toast

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

Not your everyday cheeseburger! Our hand-pressed burger dusted with Cajun seasonings then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served on a toast brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Screamin Susan Burger

$12.99

Our 8oz. flame broiled burger topped with jalapeno, screamin susan aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Grilled chipotle black bean burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche bun

Specialty Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches are served with kettle cooked potato chips. Add steak fries for $1.99!
JP’s Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Our slow-roasted pulled pork smothered with our signature BBQ sauce then topped with our house-made creamy coleslaw on a brioche bun

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chipped steak, sauteed onions and American cheese topped with house-made marinara, served in a hearth-baked roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chipped chicken steak, sauteed onions and American cheese topped with house-made marinara, served in a hearth-baked roll

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Make your chicken cheesesteak Buffalo with hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy chicken tenders topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomatoes served on a torta roll

Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$12.99

Freshly sliced turkey breast topped with avocado and ranch dressing with lettuce, tomatoes and cherrywood smoked bacon on a torta roll

Seafood Cake Sandwich

$13.99

Our seafood imperial cakes with scallops, crabmeat and shrimp broiled in white wine and butter, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and garlic lemon aioli