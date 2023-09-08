Buckeye Tavern
Nacho Chips & Dip
Chips & Salsa
A local favorite! A mix of red, yellow and black corn tortilla chips served with our house-made "secret recipe" fresh salsa
Nacho Deluxe
Hope you're hungry for this one! Tri-colored tortillas piled high with melted cheese sauce, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo then topped with your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken
Tuscan Crab & Spinach Dip
Lump crabmeat and baby spinach mixed with cream cheese and cheddar Jack cheese served with toasted focaccia bread
Blue Cheese Chips
A house favorite! House-fried potato chips, bleu cheese dressing and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken breast tossed in our signature mild wing sauce mixed with a creamy blend of cheese, served with tri-colored corn tortilla chips
Seafood Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Fresh-cut calamari tossed in lemon pepper flour and served with our house marinara, garnishde with Parmesan cheese and parsley
Pan-Seared Yellowfin Tuna
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna served rare over fresh mango and avocado with Asian dressing and a Creole aioli drizzle
Stuffed Seafood Mushrooms
Fresh silver dollar mushroom caps stuffed with a house-made seafood imperial with shrimp, scallops and crabmeat in white wine and lemon butter
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon
Fresh sea scallops wrapped in cherrywood smoked bacon then pan seared and drizzled with BBQ horsey sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp
Yuengling battered shrimp tossed in a spicy boom boom sauce served with a side of ranch dressing
Garlic Shrimp
Gulf shrimp sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter, served with a side of garlic bread.
Buckeye Wings
6 Wings
Fried or grilled with your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
12 Wings
Fried or grilled with your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
24 Wings
Fried or grilled with your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded tender chunks of boneless white meat chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Finger Foods
Fried Pickle Chips
WOW! These thin-cut dill pickles are dipped and coated in an authentic masa cornmeal batter than deep fried until golden brown and served with a Creole aioli
Cheesesteak Empanadas
Flaky pastry dough hand stuffed with Philly-style steak meat, cheese and onions then deep-fried until crispy, served with a side of house-made marinara
Mrs. B’s Handmade Pierogies
Pasta pockets stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese then deep-fried until golden brown, served with a side of sour cream. Mrs. T's got nothing on these!
Onion Petals
A pile of onion petals battered and deep-fried until golden brown, served with a side of a Creole aioli
Chicken Fingers
Our juicy breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Thai Chili Battered Cauliflower
Our hand battered tri-colored cauliflower fried until golden brown, served with side of ranch dressing. This is what everyone is talking about!
Mozzarella Wedge
Bite-sized whole milk mozzarella wedges covered in Italian seasoned breadcrumbs then deep-fried until golden brown, served with a side of house-made marinara
Buckeye Cheese Fries
Everyone has them but not as good as ours! Our crispy thick-cut steak fried piled high with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese then baked in the oven. Jazz it up with bacon or chili ($1.99 extra)
Classic Cheddar Bacon Skins
We take our classic potato skin, top it off with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon then bake it in the oven until bubbly, served with a side of sour cream
The Big Sampler
A combination of our tasty onion petals, Mrs. B's pierogies, pickle fries, jalapenos corn fritters and mozzarella wedges served with our favorite dipping sauces. When we say big, IT'S BIG!
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Warm baked soft pretzel sticks topped with roasted garlic butter and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a side of cheddar ale cheese sauce
Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bombs
Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
Freshly grilled naan bread topped with fresh tomatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella and finished with a balsamic drizzle
Chicken Arugula Flatbread
Our grilled naan bread smothered with balsamic onion jam, sauteed mushrooms, grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven and finished with fresh arugula.
Mixed Greens
Chicken Caesar Salad
A legendary mix of fresh romaine lettuce and creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons and grilled chicken
Bethany Berry Salad
Spring mix topped with dried bing cherries, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts and crumbled bleu cheese, served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette. This one is for our neighbors!
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped celery and fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Brookside Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon filet glazed with pesto over a bed of spring mix topped with bacon, cucumber, roasted red peppers and avocado, served with choice of dressing
Classic Cobb Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, croutons and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing
Legendary Black Diamond Steak Salad
Marinated steak grilled and placed on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers and thinly sliced red onions, served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Tasty mix of fresh greens, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and your choice of dressing
House Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with shredded Parmesan and croutons
Soup and Salad
Enjoy a bowl of soup with a house or Caesar salad
Large Caesar
Large House
Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted almonds and mandarin oranges served with a side of sesame ginger dressing.
Macungie Broths
Soup of the Day
There is no telling what the chef will whip up today. Ask for today's creation!
Chili
Thick and meaty with plenty of seasoned beef and beans topped with shredded cheddar cheese
French Onion Soup
A rich broth full of onions topped with herb crostinis and toasted provolone cheese. WOW!
Lobster Bisque
This one is an old-time favorite! Rich and creamy bisque with lobster finished with a hint of sherry!
Wraps
BLT Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tenders rolled up with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our house-made ranch dressing in a warm flour tortilla
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Flour tortilla wrapped around freshly sliced turkey and cherrywood smoked bacon with sliced avocado, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, red onions and Dijon aioli
Pulled Pork Wrap
Our pulled pork lightly dressed in our signature BBQ sauce then smothered with our house-made coleslaw, crispy onions and cheddar cheese rolled in a warm flour tortilla
Yellowfin Tuna Wrap
You need to try this! Sushi grade yellowfin tuna, avocado, spring mix, sesame ginger dressing, creole aioli drizzle, mango and diced cucumbers rolled in a warm flour tortilla
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla
Shrimp Fajita Wrap
Grilled shrimp with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla
Steak Fajita Wrap
Grilled black diamond steak with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla
Island Shrimp Wrap
Blackened gulf shrimp with mango, jalapenos, red onions and mixed greens finished with a cajun remoulade sauce rolled in a warm flour tortilla.
Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast sandwiched between a warm flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
A Buckeye favorite! Our mouth-watering smoked pulled pork lightly dressed in our signature BBQ sauce, layered with crispy onions and cheddar cheese then folded between a warm flour tortilla, served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of salsa and sour cream
Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla
Fresh lump crabmeat, shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese and a creole aioli folded in a warm flour tortilla served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream
Black Diamond Quesadilla
Our #1 seller! Our famous black diamond steak with caramelized onions then combined with cheddar jack cheese folded in a warm flour tortilla grilled to golden perfection! Served with a generous portion of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Mixed cheese folded in a warm flour tortilla served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream
Burgers
Buckeye Burger
Our fresh 8oz. hand-pressed burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with your choice of cheese served on a buttery brioche bun
Big Big Buck
Double the Buckeye burger to make it a big, big buck
The New Tripoli
Our hand-pressed burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, sharp cheddar cheese and a horseradish aioli piled on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce and tomatoes
Whiskey-Glazed Burger
Our flame-broiled beef patty topped with a whiskey glaze, sharp cheddar cheese, crispy onions, tomatoes and a lettuce served on a brioche bun
Baby Burgers
3 mini all-beef patties topped with our signature BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions served on mini brioche buns
Breakfast Burger
Hand-pressed flame-broiled beef patty topped with a fried egg, cherrywood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Patty Melt
Our 8oz. hand-pressed burger with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese sandwiched between choice of white or rye toast
Black & Bleu Burger
Not your everyday cheeseburger! Our hand-pressed burger dusted with Cajun seasonings then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, served on a toast brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Screamin Susan Burger
Our 8oz. flame broiled burger topped with jalapeno, screamin susan aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a brioche bun
Veggie Burger
Grilled chipotle black bean burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche bun
Specialty Sandwiches
JP’s Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our slow-roasted pulled pork smothered with our signature BBQ sauce then topped with our house-made creamy coleslaw on a brioche bun
Cheesesteak
Chipped steak, sauteed onions and American cheese topped with house-made marinara, served in a hearth-baked roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chipped chicken steak, sauteed onions and American cheese topped with house-made marinara, served in a hearth-baked roll
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Make your chicken cheesesteak Buffalo with hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomatoes served on a torta roll
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Freshly sliced turkey breast topped with avocado and ranch dressing with lettuce, tomatoes and cherrywood smoked bacon on a torta roll
Seafood Cake Sandwich
Our seafood imperial cakes with scallops, crabmeat and shrimp broiled in white wine and butter, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and garlic lemon aioli