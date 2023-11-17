Buck's Place - Sonoma 401 Grove Street
LUNCH
Starters
- Arancini$13.00
Fried rice balls stuffed with Pt. Reyes blue cheese & fresh mozzarella. Side of cinnamon tomato sauce.
- Fried Calamari$16.00
Fried calamari
- Country Ham$16.00
Local meat and cheese
- Garlic Bread$7.00
House made bread
- Olives$6.00
California olives, orange skin, rosemary
- Burrata$14.00
Di Stefano burrato, local olive oil, sea salt, foccacia
- Meatballs$16.00
Pork and beef meatbals, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce side of foccacia
Soup & Salad
Sandwiches
Sicilian Pizza
Round Pizza
- Classic Cheese$25.00
- Burrata Pie$30.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
- Ricotta Meatball Pie$29.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, dry mozzarella, pecornio ?
- Sausage & Fennel$30.00
- The Rosie$25.00
tomato, calabrian chiies, capers, garlic, anochoivies, olives
- A La Vodka$27.00
Tomato, serrano peppers, house smoked bacon, mozzarella
White Pizza
Sauces
DINNER
Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
Salad
Grandma Pies
Round Pies
White Pies
Plates
Sauces
Sides
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Boulevardier$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Negroni$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Vodka Pomegranate$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- The Grand Tour$13.00
- Lot Lizard$13.00
- Dead Flowers$13.00
- Lincoln Hawk$13.00
- Night Marcher$13.00
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
BEER & WINE
Draft Beer
Wine BTG
- BTG Benito Ferrara Greco di Tufo$14.00
- BTG Guthrie Family Vermentino$13.00
- BTG Mae Son Vino Field Blend$12.00
- BTG Antoniolo Bricco Lorella Rosato Nebbiolo$12.00
- BTG Poggio di Bortolone Cerasulo$13.00
- BTG Bucklin Bambino$16.00
- BTG Podere Il Palazzino Argentina Classico$12.00
- BTG Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs Rose$14.00
- BTG Sommariva Prosecco
Wine BTL
- BTL Sommariva Prosecco
- BTL Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs Rose$52.00
- BTL Punta Crena Lumassino Frizzante
- BTL Scribe Pet-Nat Rose$66.00
- BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc$74.00
- BTL Benito Ferrara Greco di Tufo$59.00
- BTL Guthrie Family Vermentino$49.00
- BTL Mae Son Vino Field Blend$38.00
- BTL Tercic Ribolla Gialla$55.00
- BTL Tenuta della Terre Nere Etna Bianco$59.00
- BTL Vigneto Ca da Rena Pigato
- BTL Antoniolo Bricco Lorella Rosato Nebbiolo$44.00
- BTL Las Jaras Superbloom$48.00
- BTL Las Jaras Glou Glou$52.00
- BTL Poggio di Bortolone Cerasualo$49.00
- BTL Bucklin Bambino$59.00
- BTL Podere Il Palazzino Argentina Classico$44.00
- BTL Marioni Merlot$64.00
- BTL Antica Tindari Imperium Mamertino$65.00
- BTL Pertiance Barbera D'abla$56.00
- BTL Monsanto Chianti Classico$79.00
- BTL Pertiance Dolcetto D'abla$56.00
- BTL Luigi Pira Barolo Serralunga$79.00
- BTL Villa Antinori Toscano Rosso$62.00
- BTL Topophilia Red Blend$40.00