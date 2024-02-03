Budd Dairy Food Hall Alphabetical
Featured Items
- The Classic$15.00
1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun -Burgers come with fries-
- House Seasoned French Fries$4.00
Seasoned with our house blend spice and fried to a crisp perfection!
- Beer Gut Fries$7.00
House seasoned french fries. Smothered in our award winning Beer Gut Chili, cheddar cheese, and sour cream
Lunch & Dinner
Specials
Sandwiches
- Beer Gut Dog$12.00
1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Beer Gut Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion Straws
- Braised and Confused$12.00
Beer Braised Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Tangy Jicama Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, House Garlic Aioli
- Caddyshack$10.00
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Chopped Bacon, House Dill Pickle, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Romaine, House Honey Mustard
- Faux Philly (VEG)🌿$10.00
Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, House Blackbean Hummus, Feta Cheese, Chopped Spring Mix
- One Buff Chicken$10.00
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Jalapeno-Celery Slaw, Fried Onion Straws, Feta Cheese, Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle
- Hawaiian High Five$11.00
8 Hour Pork Roast, Grilled Pineapple Bacon Slaw, Red Onion, Shredded Provolone, Homemade Chipotle BBQ(photo w/side of sprouts)
Burgers
- BBQ Bacon Burger$17.00
1/3Lb Patty, 2 strips of Bacon, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, House Dill Pickle, Fried Onion Straws, Chipotle BBQ on a Brioche Bun -BURGER COMES WITH FRIES-
- Braisy Daze Burger$18.00
1/3LB Patty, Braised Brisket, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Tangy Jicama Slaw, House Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun
- Beer Gut Burger$15.00
1/3lb patty smothered in our award winning Beer Gut chili, american cheese, fresh red onion, house pickles, and fried onion straws on a Brioche bun. -Burger comes with fries-
Sides
- Brussel Sprouts(GF)$8.00
Fresh cut sprouts, fried to perfection, and seasoned with our house blend spice. Served up 3 ways! Choose one of the following: