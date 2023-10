Chicken Adobo Bowl

$14.00

Boneless chicken thighs slow cooked with garlic, bay leaf, and black pepper in a soy sauce and vinegar braise. Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic vinaigrette, garlic annato rice. Street Style: fried kale, atchara, spicy edsa sauce, garlic annato rice. Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles