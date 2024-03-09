Budd Dairy Food Hall Marlow's Cheesesteaks
FOOD
BUILD YOUR OWN
SPECIALTY CHEESESTEAKS
- CLASSIC WIZ WIT$14.00
steak, cheese wiz and fried onions
- MARLOW'S WAY$15.00
steak, cheese wiz, provolone, fried onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, mayo and spicy mustard
- VINE STREET VEGGIE$10.00
packed with fried onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers and choice of cheese
- BUCKEYE BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$14.50
Chicken, choice of cheese, fried onions, mushrooms and buffalo sauce
- PARKSIDE SALMON CHEESESTEAK$16.00Out of stock
grilled salmon, choice of cheese, fried onions, mushrooms and hot peppers
- CARRIBBEAN JERK SALMON CHEESESTEAK$16.75Out of stock
grilled salmon with a Caribbean jerk sauce, choice of cheese, fried onions and mushrooms.
- THE JOHNNY BOY$17.00
steak and chicken, fried onions, hot peppers, sweet peppers, provolone and American cheese
FRIES
- FRIES$4.00
unique cut fries tossed in our signature seasoning
- CHEESE FRIES$5.00
Unique cut French fry tossed in our signature seasoning and topped with cheese wiz
- CHICKEN KOBE FRIES$10.00
fries covered with cheese wiz and topped with chicken and sautéed onions
- STEAK KOBE FRIES$10.00
fries covered with cheese wiz and topped with steak and sautéed onions