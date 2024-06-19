Budd Dairy Food Hall Zaki Grill
Appetizers
- Hummus
Marinated Chickpeas, Cumin, Garlic, Fresno Peppers, served with fresh pita bread$8.00
- Baba Ghannuj
Smoked Eggplant, garlic puree, olive oil, tahini, served with fresh pia bread$8.00
- Grape Leaves
Lemon-marinade, basmati rice, parsley, zaki spices, served cold$8.00
- Falafel Balls
Ground chickpeas, parsley, green onion, cumin, served with tzatziki sauce$8.00
- Spicy Feta
Spicy Greek feta cheese, fire roasted peppers, fresh herbs, served with fresh pita bread$8.00
- Cucumber-Yogurt Dip
Creamy Greek yogurt, dill, cucumber dip, served with fresh pita bread$8.00
Bowls
- Zaki Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken Tenderloins, za’atar, sumac, paprika, served with basmati rice, salad, garlic sauce$16.00
- Gyro Bowl
Slow-roasted lamb and beef, served with basmati rice, salad, tzatziki sauce$16.00
- Falafel Bowl
Ground chickpeas, parsley, green onion, cumin, served with basmati rice, salad, tzatziki sauce$16.00
- French Fry Bowl
Fresh French fries, served with your choice of meat, basmati rice, salad, sauce$16.00
- Hummus Bowl
Fresh hummus served with your choice of meat, basmati rice, salad, sauce, fresh pita bread$18.00
Pitas/Wraps
- Chicken Shawarma
Chicken tenderloins, turmeric, paprika, garlic sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, banana pepper, onion$12.00
- Gyro the Hero
Slow- roasted lamb and beef, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, banana pepper, onion$12.00
- Chicken Gyro
Chicken tenderloins, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, banana pepper, onion$12.00
- Revenge of the Falafel
Ground chickpea, spread of hummus, parsley, cumin, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, banana pepper, onion$12.00
- Veggie Gyro
Spread of hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, banana pepper, red onion, pickles, pickled cabbage$12.00
Salads
Extras
Sides
- Large Zaki Fries
Fresh french fries, topped with feta cheese, banana peppers, garlic sauce$11.00
- Small Zaki Fries
Fresh french fries, topped with feta cheese, banana peppers, garlic sauce$7.00
- Large Fry$10.00
- Small Fry$5.00
- Extra Pita Bread$1.00
- Side of Sauce$1.00
- Side of Feta$2.00
- Side of Rice$5.00
- Side of Meat$5.00