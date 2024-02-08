Budd Dairy Food Hall Modern Southern Table
Featured Items
- 2 Pcs Catfish Dinner$21.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection 2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
- 5 Whole Wings with 2 Sides$16.99
5-piece Wings meal served with 2 sides of your choice.
- 2 pcs with 2 Sides$15.99
A smaller version of our Signature chicken meal. You can select either Dark meat (Thigh and a Leg) or White Meat (Breast and a Wing) and it comes with 2 side.
SOUTHERN DISHES
Signature Gumbos
Southern Fried Chicken
- 2 pcs with 2 Sides$15.99
A smaller version of our Signature chicken meal. You can select either Dark meat (Thigh and a Leg) or White Meat (Breast and a Wing) and it comes with 2 side.
- 2 pcs with 1 side$14.99
A smaller version of our Signature chicken meal. You can select either Dark meat (Thigh and a Leg) or White Meat (Breast and a Wing) and it comes with 1 side.
- 2 pcs Chicken Basket$13.99
2 pieces of our signature fried chicken, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)
- 5 Whole Wings with 2 Sides$16.99
5-piece Wings meal served with 2 sides of your choice.
- Whole Wing Basket$13.99Out of stock
5 Whole Wings of signature fried chicken, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)
Southern Seafood
- Louisiana Blackened Fish Dinner$18.99Out of stock
Alright, this is a New Orleans Classic right here. We create our own spice blend, then pan-fried that fish to perfection. Y'all ain't ready! Lighter option 1 piece of fish served with 2 sides
- 2 Pcs Catfish Dinner$21.99
Nothings better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection 2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
- 2 Pcs Ocean Perch Dinner$18.99
Nothing better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection 2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
- 2 pcs Tilapia Dinner$18.99
Nothing better than fried fish! Notta thing! And we have some of the best in town. This cornmeal-breaded Fish, is perfect and fried to perfection 2 Pcs of Fried Fish served with 2 sides
- 2 pcs Fish Basket$14.99
Two pieces of our signature Mississippi fried fish, served with Jojo fries (Seasoned Potato Wedges)
- 1 pc of Fish
Add an Extra Piece of Fish to your meal. Select the from the daily catch option.
Good Ole Sides
- Candied Yams$4.99
Sweet potato cut in chunks and baked in brown sugar, butter, and a blend of warm spices.
- Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey$4.99
A southern must-have!!! Slow-cooked, chopped collards with smoked turkey. Simple and pure, no pork needed this is simply perfection!
- Southern Mac and Cheese$4.99
Wouldn't be a true southern restaurant without Mac and cheese, Right! BAKED mac and cheese, that is! We gotcha covered, it might not be your momma's mac, but it sure is good.
- Geechee Red Rice$4.99
A classic Gullah Geechee Dish!! Red Rice is the long-lost Granddaughter of Jollof. But she's also the grandmother of Jambalaya! The rice is cooked in tomato sauce with onions, peppers, bacon & and andouille smoked sausage.
- Carolina Coleslaw$4.99
This Peppery Coleslaw is made with a simple refreshing Creamy Sauce. Great with the Mississippi Fried Fish.
- Blackeye Pea Salad$4.99
A cold salad of blackeye peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh herbs in a homemade vinegarette.
- Stewed Green Beans$4.99
These Green Beans are amazing, Slowly stewed potatoes and onions. Great Veggie Option made with no Meat.
- BBQ Baked Beans$4.99Out of stock
We make the best-baked beans filled with Green Peppers, onions, and tons of Brown sugar. Just a great batch of beans. Great Vegan option.
- Fried Okra$4.99
What's a southern restaurant without OKRA? Not a southern restaurant!! LOL!! Well with that answer, we had to add Fried okra, a nice classic. Flour and cornmeal battered and fried to a nice golden brown.
- Hush Puppies$4.99
Classic Southern Treat!! Cornbread fritter, with onions and a little bit of jalapeno.
- JoJo Fries$4.99
Southern Treat, a good ol' Potato Wedge! We call them Jojos y'all call them Potato wedges, Jojos, Potatoes wedges, whatever. They're good with some comeback sauce, so order them.
- Fried Pickled Okra (6 pcs)$4.99Out of stock
Ok, this is our new take on Okra. We Pickle the Okra in a blend of Spices and seeds, then Batter and deep fry them to perfection. Give them a try, they are fabulous.
- Southern Veggie Plate$15.99
A nice options for our Vegetarian friends. Select from 3 of our side options, including your choice of cornbread or Biscuits.
- White Rice$1.99
Plain White Rice
- Cornbread$1.99
Homemade sweet cornbread. We call this that northern sweet bread! Great with Collard Greens.
- White Bread (2 Slices)$1.99
White Bread (2 Slices) A soul food classic - 2 slices of white bread.
Sweet Treat (Available Friday, Saturday and Sunday only)
- Sweet Potato Pies$3.99Out of stock
This is not your Mama's Sweet Potato Pie; this pie is made with fresh ingredients, Heavy Cream, and a Fresh blend of warm spices.
- Mini Bourbon Pecan Pies (Only available on Fri, Sat, and Sun)$3.99Out of stock
It's our version of another classic Southern Pie. Our version is stuffed with Roasted pecan, a smooth, smoky Bourbon, full of Brown Sugar and Butter.
Condiments
- Comeback Sauce (Our Signature Homemade Sauce)$0.50
Our Signature Homemade Sauce A southern favorite in Mississippi. They put that sauce on everything, just like we do. Try on the fish, the hushpuppies, the Jojos, the fries, whatever...
- Pickled Peppers$0.50
Homemade Canned Pickles. My dad grows, picks, and cans these peppers fresh from his garden. Chose from 3 types - Jalapenos (Hot) - Habaneros (Extra Hot) - Scorpions (Extremely Hot)
- BBQ Sauce (Game Day Special)$0.50
- Ranch$0.50
- Tarter Sauce$0.10
- Ketchup$0.10
- Mustard$0.25
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Honey$0.25
- Honey Heat$0.50
SOUTHERN PUNCHES
That Drank
- Auntie Shyne's Red Drank$3.49
Had to call on my Auntie Shyne for her Kool-Aid Punch Recipe. This Red Drank is special and it's always at the family events. Red Tropical Kool-aid and pineapple juice for a nice refreshing drink. We drink more than just Sweet Tea in the south!!
- Purple Drank$3.49
A southern favorite Grape Kool-Aid made with fresh lemonade for a sweet and tart drink. A great refreshing drink! In the south, we drink more than just Sweet Tea!!
- Blue Drank$3.49
That Blue Drank - Man this is a New favorite!!
- All 3 Mixed$3.49
- Mixed Red & Purple$3.49
- Mixed Red & Blue$3.49
- Mixed Blue & Purple$3.49