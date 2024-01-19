Budd Dairy Food Hall Sugar
Mini Cheesecakes
- Buckeye Mini$3.75
chocolate shortbread crust, peanut butter chocolate chip cheesecake, topped with a chocolate drizzle and a mini buckeye!
- Brownie Cookie Dough Mini$3.75
brownie crust, original cheesecake, topped with an eggless cookie dough
- Original Mini$2.75
- Oatmeal Cream Pie Mini$3.75
oatmeal cookie crust, original cheesecake, topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon sprinkle!
- Brownie Birthday Mini$3.75
- Boston Cream Pie Mini$3.75
- 6 Assorted Minis$20.00
- 1 Dozen Assorted Minis$40.00
12 Mini Cheesecakes in an assortment - if you have a preference of flavors include it in the notes or come up to the case and choose! Otherwise it'll be dealers choice:)
Cheesecake Slices
- Original Slice$8.00
Short bread crust, Original Cheesecake, Topped with Buttercream
- Cinnamon Roll Slice$9.00
Graham cracker crust, original cheesecake swirled with cinnamon roll filling, Topped with buttercream lattice and cinnamon sprinkle
- Strawberry Whip Slice$9.00
graham cracker crust, strawberry cheesecake, topped with whipped cream
- Black Raspberry Chip Slice$9.00
- Peach Cobbler Slice$9.00
- Blueberry Donut Slice$9.50
shortbread crust, original cheesecake with a layer of blueberry donuts in the middle, topped with blueberry buttercream and blueberry donut crumbles
- 9in Cheesecake$65.00Out of stock
build your own cheesecake with 8 slices from our case for a discounted rate!
Other Sweets
- Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Jar$10.00
Layers of red velvet chocolate chip cake, chocolate chip cheesecake and crushed Oreos in an 8.5oz jar
- Gluten Friendly Mini Cheesecake 4 Pack$17.00Out of stock
four seasonal gluten free mini cheesecakes packaged up!
- Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.00
cinnamon oat cookies with a cheesecake filling!
- Birthday Cheesecake Cookie Sandwich$6.00
Sprinkle sugar cookie with cheesecake in the middle!
- Carrot Cake Cheesecake Jar$10.00
- Puppy Dog Donut$3.50
pumpkin peanut butter donuts perfect for your pup! dipped in peanut butter and crushed milk bones sprinkled on top!