Buddha Bowls and Rolls
Bowls & Rolls
- Spring Rolls (build your own)$9.00
2 rolls served with rice noodles, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumber, Vietnamese herbs, a crispy roll, and spring mix (choice of protein and dipping sauce)
- Noodle Bowl (build your own)$12.75
Served with Vermicelli rice noodles, cilantro, spring mix, Vietnamese herbs, cucumber, a crispy roll, and pickled carrots, bell peppers, and daikon - topped with scallion oil, crispy shallots, and crushed peanuts (choice of protein and sauce)
- Rice Bowl (build your own)$12.75
Served with steamed white rice (choice of protein and side)
Big Buddha Sandwiches
Sides & Shareables
- Buddha Chips & Salsa$6.50
Crispy wonton chips served with Thai Basil Salsa Verde and Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sambal Salsa
- Night Market Tater Tots$6.50
Tater tots tossed in our special salt and pepper spice blend, served with choice of Thai Basil Aioli or Sriracha Aioli dipping sauce
- Crispy Tofu Bites$8.00
Fried tofu tossed in our special salt and pepper spice blend, served with choice of Thai Basil Aioli or Sriracha Aioli dipping sauce
- Napa Tahini Salad$6.00
Napa cabbage, carrots, and scallions, tossed in a tahini dressing
- Sesame Ginger & Carrot Salad$6.00
Shredded carrots, bell peppers, cilantro, scallions, and peanuts, tossed in a sesame ginger dressing
- Pork Lumpia (5 pcs)$6.50
Served with our sweet chili sauce
- Veggie Egg Rolls (3 pcs)$6.00
Served with our sweet chili sauce
Drinks - Sugarcane
- Plain Sugarcane$6.50
Fresh squeezed every day!
- 50/50 with Coconut$6.50
Half sugarcane, half fresh coconut juice and pulp
- Red Dragon Fruit$6.75
Made with fresh red dragon fruit
- Calamansi$6.75
If an orange and lemon had a child, this would be it.
- Hawaiian Breeze$6.75
Taste all the flavors of the island with this drink!
- Mango$6.75
Made with fresh mango puree
- Blackberry Lime$6.75
Slightly sweet and a little tart
- Yuzu$6.75
Japanese citrus meets Vietnam
- BOG$6.75
Blood orange and guava
- Passion Fruit$6.75
Made with fresh yellow passion fruit
Drinks - Vietnamese Coffee
- Classic Vietnamese Coffee$6.50
Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk
- Egg Crème Vietnamese Coffee$7.00
Classic Vietnamese iced coffee topped with an egg crème foam for a smooth and silky blend
- Extra Strong Vietnamese Coffee$6.50
Vietnamese iced coffee for those who need a little extra gas in the tank
- Iced Coffee$6.50
Chicory-infused iced coffee with black sugar and vanilla (no dairy)
- Ube-Bae Vietnamese Coffee$7.00
Our classic Vietnamese Coffee topped with a creamy ube float
Drinks - Tea
- Vanilla Matcha Latte$7.25
Overnight, cold-steeped matcha with Madagascar vanilla and milk
- Ube-Bae Matcha Latte$7.25
Our vanilla matcha latte topped with a creamy ube float
- Yuzu Matcha Lemonade$7.25
A Japanese classic - slightly tart with a floral sweetness
- OG Thai Tea$6.50
Don’t fix something that isn’t broken when it comes to Nai’s original brew! (contains half and half)
- Citrus Thai Tea$6.50
Fresh lemon and lime juice served with our OG Thai tea brew (no dairy)
- Peach Thai Tea$6.50
Lipton can’t touch this. Yellow peach puree served with our OG Thai tea brew (no dairy)