Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing East Lansing
Popular Items
- Small Nacho$8.99
One layer of our Tortilla Chips topped with 3 Cheese Blend. Add a Meat; BBQ Beef, Chicken or Ground Beef. Add Veggies; Black Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. Served with our Homemade Salsa.
- Small Supreme$11.99
1 layer of tortilla chips baked with choice of Beef or Chicken, tomato, onion, and green peppers.
- Wet Burrito$10.99+
Flour tortilla filled with Refried Beans, choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions, topped with our Special Sauce and melted 3 Cheese Blend. Served with our Homemade Salsa.
FOOD
Specials
- Beef Enchiladas$11.99
Ground Beef rolled in Corn Tortillas, then baked with our House Made Burrito Sauce and 3 cheese blend. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
- Buddies Moose Bowl$12.99
Boneless Wings over our Garlic Mashed Potatoes, then smothered in Gravy, Corn, Bacon Bit and our 3 Cheese Blend!!! Served with Garlic Toast.
- Goulash$11.99
Our House Made recipe, with Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomato Sauce and Elbow Macaroni. Served with Garlic Toast, and a Side Salad or Cup of Soup.
Apps
- Almighty Chicken
- Cheese Sticks$9.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with Ranch or Marinara.
- Cheesy Bread$12.99
Our 12" Pizza Dough topped with Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, then baked with our Mozzarella blend. Served with a side of Marinara or Ranch.
- Chicken Tender Basket$13.99
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
- Crab Rangoon Dip$12.99
Our House Made Crab Rangoon Dip, baked with Mozzarella. Topped with Scallions and served with Wonton Chips.
- Falafel Tots
Falafel Tater Tots are flavorful, healthy and both Vegan and Gluten free!
- Fire Sticks$9.99
Corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend and Jalapeños. Served with our House Made Fire Stick Sauce.
- Garlic Parmesan Bites$7.99
Dough bites tossed with Garlic Butter and Fresh Parmesan. Served with Marinara or Ranch.
- Great Spuds/Fries
- Guacamole & Chips$7.99
Avocado mixed with Spices, Tomato, and Scallions. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.
- Mexican Bean Dip$10.99
Layer of Refried Beans, Seasoned Beef, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onion, then baked with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Homemade Salsa and Warm Tortilla Chips.
- Mini Corn Dog App$9.99
Mini bite size Hot Dogs dipped in a Cornmeal Batter and fried to perfection! 20 Mini Corn Dogs per order.
- Mini Quesadillas$8.99
Two Mini Quesadillas filled with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
Flash Fried Beer bettered Sweet Onions.
- Pickle Fries$7.99
Battered Thin Strip Dill Pickles.
- Portabella Quesadilla$11.99
Portabella Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Balsamic Vinegar, and our Italian cheese blend in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Homemade Salsa.
- Pretzel Breadsticks$9.99
4 Pretzel Bread Sticks served with a side of our Queso Dip!
- Queso Dip$9.99Out of stock
Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Seasoned Beef and Mild Chili Peppers. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.
- Roasted Street Corn Dip$10.99
Our House Made Street Dip with Roasted Corn, Bacon, Jalapenos, Scallions, Chihuahua and 3 Cheese Blend, and a blend of seasonings. Served with Tortilla Chips.
- Southwest Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Diced Tomatoes and our 3 cheese blend. Served with BBQ ranch and Homemade Salsa.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.99
Our House Made recipe with Creamy Spinach, Artichokes, and Water Chestnuts, then baked with Mozzarella blended cheese. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.
- White Queso Dip$9.99
Creamy White Queso topped with Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Scallions. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.
BYO Menu
- 7 oz. Burger$10.99
Homemade 7 oz. Ground Beef Patty topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Spear. Served with your choice of side. (Some options are an upcharge)
- 1/4lb Hot Dog$7.99
1/4 lb Hot Dog served plain
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
6 oz. Crispy Chicken Breast served on your choice of bread with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spear.
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
American Cheese on Texas Toast, served with your choice of side.
- Spinach Feta Burger$10.99
Homemade Spinach Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served with Pickle Spear (CONTAINS; Spinach, Panko Bread Crumbs, Feta and Egg)
Buddies Soups & Salads
- Soups
- Homemade Chili
Our House Made Recipe with Beef, Bean, Mild Chili Peppers and Spices.
- House$4.99+
Lettuce blend topped with Red Onion, Tomato, 3 cheese blend and Croutons.
- Side Caesar$4.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in our Creamy Caesar Dressing with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.Topped with a sliced boiled Egg.
- California Cobb$12.99+
Lettuce blend topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Hard Boiled Egg.
- Caesar Salad$7.99+
Romaine tossed with our Creamy Caesar dressing, topped with a Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.
- Chef Salad$11.99+
Ham, Turkey, Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons and 3 Cheese Blend over bed of our Romaine Lettuce Mix.
- Nuts & Berries$12.99+
Fresh Baby Spinach and Romaine topped with Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Grilled Chicken! I go great with Buddies House Made Raspberry Poppyseed or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- Southwestern Chicken$12.99+
Lettuce blend with Diced Tomatoes, 3 Cheese Blend, Bacon Bits, Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, topped with our House Made Southwest BBQ Ranch Dressing.
- Taco Salad$10.99
Shredded lettuce topped with your choice of Ground Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes and Onions in an Edible Tortilla Bowl.
Entrees
- Beef Pot Roast$16.99
Slow cooked Pot Roast Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Vegetable Medley and Garlic Toast.
- Butterflied Shrimp Basket$16.99
7 Butterflied Shrimp served with Seasoned Fries and Coleslaw.
- Cajun Catfish$14.99
2 Catfish Fillets topped with our Cajun Seasoning. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Fish & Chips
Your Choice of Two or Three 3oz. Cod Fillets fried in our House Made Beer Batter. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and our original Tartar Sauce. Upcharges applied for Side Substitutions.
- Goulash$11.99
Our House Made recipe, with Ground Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomato Sauce and Elbow Macaroni. Served with Garlic Toast, and a Side Salad or Cup of Soup.
- Kabobs$17.99+
Grilled Chicken with Green and Red Peppers, Onions and glazed with our Kabob Sauce. (No Modifications) Half = 1 Skewer Full = 2 Skewers Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $2.00!
- Liver & Onions with Bacon$9.99
Tender Liver topped with Sauteed Onions and Bacon. Served with Fried Potatoes and Garlic Toast.
- New Orleans Pasta$16.99
Penne pasta with Roasted Chicken, Cajun Sausage, Sauteed Peppers and Onions all tossed with our Spicy Cream Sauce. Served with a Side Salad and Garlic Toast.
- Portabella Chicken$15.99
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Spinach, Red Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms and Balsamic Reduction. Baked with Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables., Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
- Salmon Fillet 6oz.$17.99
6 oz Grilled Salmon Fillet, served Plain or try it with our Bourbon Sauce. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
- Sirloin 6oz$19.99
6 oz Montreal Seasoned Steak grilled to order. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
- White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$15.99
Creamy mix of Elbow Macaroni made with Pipette Pasta with our White Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Panko Bread Crumbs and Scallions. Served with a Side Salad and Garlic toast. Add Bacon $1.00 Add 6 oz. Grilled Chicken $3.50 Add 6oz. Salmon Fillet $8.99
Pitas & Wraps
- Buddies Wrap$11.99
Sliced Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomato and our Homemade Spicy Sauce in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing.
- Chicken Fiesta Wrap$12.99
Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and Homemade Salsa in a Jalapeño Cheddar Wrap. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
- Chicken Veggie Pita$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
- Falafel Wrap$11.99
Falafel Tots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta and a Lemon Tahini sauce in a Flour Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
- Fritter Wrap$12.99
Crispy Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, 3 Cheese Blend and Homemade Ranch Dressing in a Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
- Gyro Sandwich$12.99
Strips of seasoned Lamb and Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Diced Onions in a Warm Pita. Try me with Grilled Chicken!!! Served with Tzatziki sauce. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00 .Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Pizza Pies
- 7" Pizza$7.99
- 12" Pizza$11.99
- 16" Pizza$14.99
Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
- 8" Gluten Free Flatbread$12.99
- 8" GF Flatbread Special$15.99
- BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Italian Cheese Blend, Chicken, Red onions and Pineapple. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
- Meat Lovers
Italian Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef and Pepperoni. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
- Supreme
Italian Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
- Vegetarian
Italian Cheese Blend, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
- Cauliflower Pizza$12.99
- Cauliflower Specialty$15.99
Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
BBQ Pulled Pork topped with an Onion Ring on a Brioche Bun and served with your choice of side.
- Beef Stacker$12.99
Slow cooked Pot Roast piled high with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy on a slice of Texas Toast.
- Black Jack$14.99
Sliced Roast Beef, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese and Horseradish Sauce on our Grilled Seven Grain Bread. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
- BLT$11.99
An American classic! Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
- Cuban$12.99
Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickle, Mustard and Swiss cheese on a Dutch Crunch Roll.
- French Dip$14.99
Sliced tender Roast Beef and Monterey Jack Cheese an a Toasted Baguette, served with our Homemade Au Jus. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
American cheese served on your Choice of Bread!
- Meatloaf Melt$12.99
A Slice of our House Made Meatloaf on Texas Toast with Pepper Jack & Monterey Jack cheeses, BBQ Sauce and Sauteed Onions. Served with your choice of side.
- Meatloaf Stacker$12.99
Our Homemade Meatloaf served over Garlic Toast, topped with our Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Onion Petals.
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub$11.99
Shaved Ribeye with Sauteed Onions & Peppers, and Monterey Jack Cheese on a Toasted Sub Bun. Served with your choice of side.
- Pub Club$13.99
Sliced Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Pretzel Roll. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
- Reuben Sandwich$12.99
Choice of Beef Brisket or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Dark Rye Bread. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
South of the Border
- 12" Quesadilla$14.99
Two 12" tortillas packed with Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapeños. Served with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream.
- Chimichanga$13.99
Your choice of Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend all rolled up in a Flour Tortilla, deep fried and topped with Tomatoes, Scallions and our Homemade Queso Dip. Served with Spanish Rice and Beans Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice and our Homemade Salsa.
- Garden Nacho$12.99
Tortilla chips, Refried beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Homemade Salsa.
- Small Nacho$8.99
One layer of our Tortilla Chips topped with 3 Cheese Blend. Add a Meat; BBQ Beef, Chicken or Ground Beef. Add Veggies; Black Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. Served with our Homemade Salsa.
- Small Supreme$11.99
1 layer of tortilla chips baked with choice of Beef or Chicken, tomato, onion, and green peppers.
- Large Nachos$11.99
2 layers of tortilla chips baked with 3 cheese blend. (Add additional toppings as requested)
- Large Supreme$16.99
2 layers of Tortilla chips, 3 cheese blend, choice of Beef or Chicken, Green Pepper, Onion and Tomato. Served with our Homemade Salsa.
- Southern Nacho$15.99
Tortilla chips, Your Choice or Marinated Taco Chicken, Ground Beef or BBQ Pulled Pork, Refried Beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Homemade Salsa.
- Tres Tacos$10.99
Three Soft Shelled Tacos stuffed with your choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with our Homemade Salsa and Tortilla Chips.
- Wet Burrito$10.99+
Flour tortilla filled with Refried Beans, choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions, topped with our Special Sauce and melted 3 Cheese Blend. Served with our Homemade Salsa.
Kids Meals
- Kids Beef Taco$4.99
Flour tortilla filled with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & our 3 Cheese Blend. Served with Tortilla Chips, and your choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Add an Additional Tacos for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Chicken Breast$6.99
I go great with Steamed Broccoli! Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Cheese Pizza$5.99
Add Pepperoni for $.50. Served with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Pepperoni Pizza$6.99
7" Pizza baked with our Mozzarella blend and Pepperoni. Served with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges.
- Kids Finger 2x$6.99
Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch as a dipping sauce. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Fingers 4x$9.99
Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch as a dipping sauce. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
Served on Texas Toast with American Cheese. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Hamburger$5.49
Served on a Wheat Bun. Add Cheese for $1 Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Hot Dog$6.99
1/4 lb. All Beef Hot Dog in a bun. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
A great source of Calcium and Protein! Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs$5.99
Mini Hot Dogs in a Cornmeal Batter. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
- Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Tortilla Chips, and your choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Desserts
- Apple Crisp$7.50
Cinnamon Apples topped with a Crispy Granola Crunch, Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel.
- Apple Pie$3.95
Can be served Ala mode for upcharge
- Brownie Sundae$6.95
Homemade Brownie topped with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce.
- Caramel Cookie$7.50
Our Homemade Salted Caramel Cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Warm Caramel.
- Cheesecakes$4.95
Available toppings Strawberries, Hot Fudge, Chocolate Sauce, or Caramel.
- Ice Cream (1 Scoop)$3.99
Choose from; Mint Chocolate Chip, Moose Tracks, or Vanilla
- Ice Cream (2scoops)$5.99
Choose from; Chocolate, Moose Tracks, Superman or Vanilla
- Moose Attack$8.50
Our Homemade Brownie topped with 2 scoops of Moose Tracks Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanuts and a Maraschino Cherry!
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$6.95
House Made Pumpkin Cheesecake topped with Whipped Cream, Nuts and Caramel.
- Pumpkin Pie$3.95
- Shakes$5.00
Handmade Milkshakes available in Chocolate / Strawberry / Vanilla Topped with Whipped Cream!
- Sundaes (2 Scoops)
2 scoops of your choice of Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream and choice of Caramel or Chocolate Sauce & Cherry.
- Carrot Cake$6.95
- German Chocolate$6.95
- Pecan Pie$3.95
- Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$5.95
Sides/Extras
- Applesauce$2.50
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Bowl Homemade Dressing$4.99
- Cup Homemade Dressing$3.99
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Extra Large Dressing$0.75
- Broccoli$2.99
- Celery$1.00
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Fruit Cocktail$2.50
- Garlic Mashed Potato$2.99
- Garlic Toast$0.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast$4.99
- Guacamole$1.29
- Jalapeños Large$1.29
- Jalapeños Small$0.79
- Mandarin Oranges$2.50
- Potato Chips$2.99
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Side Queso$3.50
- Side Tortilla Chips$1.00
- Side White Mac$4.99
- Sliced Pickles
- Sour Cream$0.79
- Spanish Rice$2.99
- Vegetable Medley$2.99
- White Rice$2.99
- Wild Rice$2.99