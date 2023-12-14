2x points now for loyalty members
Buddy Brew Coffee - USF USF Campus
Drinks
Coffee & Cold Brew
- BOLT Cold Brew Can$4.75
- Bolt Cold Brew Growler$14.00
32 oz growler of BOLT Cold Brew.
- Box-O-Brew$23.00
A to-go box of speciality brewed coffee with cups, lids, and all the fixings. Serves 8-10 people. Please allow 10 minutes per box for preparation.
- Cold Brew$4.75
A 20 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.75+
- Cup of Brew$2.75+
A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.
- Cold Brew Float$7.50
3 scoops of vanilla bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made caramel.
- Pistachio Cold Brew Float$7.50Out of stock
3 scoops of pistachio bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made vanilla.
- BBC Birthday Cold Brew Float$6.50Out of stock
3 scoops of vanilla bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made caramel.
- Bucco Bruce$6.50
The Bucco Bruce is a blend of BOLT cold brew coffee, milk, vanilla and orange zest.
Espresso
- Affogato$6.75
A scoop of vanilla bean gelato topped with a double shot of espresso.
- Americano$3.75
A double shot of espresso in hot water.
- Buddy Brew Screw$6.50
A double shot of espresso served with a side of grapefruit juice and a spoon of salt.
- Cappuccino$4.50
8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.
- Cortado$4.50
4 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and steamed milk
- Espresso$3.25
A double shot of specialty coffee. Short and strong.
- Flat White$4.50
- Latte$4.75+
12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 20 oz. cup.
- Pistachio Affogato$6.75Out of stock
A scoop of vanilla bean gelato topped with a double shot of espresso.
Non Coffee Bev
- Caramel Steamer$4.25
Our house made caramel and steamed milk.
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
House made mocha and steamed milk.
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
House made mocha with milk, shaken with ice and strained.
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
Locally sourced served in an 8 oz. glass.
- Orange Juice$4.00
Locally sourced served in an 8 oz. glass.
- Milk 8 oz$2.00
- Lemonade$3.50
Refreshing and sweet, served over ice.
Slow Bar
- Iced Tea (Brewed)$3.75+
- Black Tea$4.50
- Cascara Tea$4.50+Out of stock
- Classic Chai Latte$5.50+
- Green Tea$4.50+
- Matcha Latte$6.50
- Matcha Lemonade$6.50
- Matcha Tea$5.50
- Red Berry Citrus Tea$4.50
- Spearmint Tea$4.50
- White Tea$4.50
- Kalita Wave - Pour Over$5.50+
A slow pour method of brewing coffee, a great option if you are in the mood to try a specific region from our offerings. Available in a hot 16 oz or iced 20 oz option.
- Chemex - Pour Over$5.50+
- The Red Room$5.00
- Apple Cider Rooibos Tea$4.50
A naturally caffeine free, herbal apple cider tea that is perfect for the fall season!
Sparklers
- Alligator Alley$6.50
A wild mix of matcha, honey, house-made lavender syrup, crisp lemonade and sparkling water.
- Pirates Paradise$5.00
A fruity melange of grapefruit juice, infused with house-made mango syrup and sparkling water.
- Cold Brew Cream Soda$5.75
A foamy Nitro Cold Brew infused with house-made vanilla syrup, creamy half & half, and sparkling water.
- Samantha's Skyway Sunset$6.50
A sprightly concoction of lemonade, with butterfly pea flower tea, house-made raspberry syrup and sparkling water.
- Cardamom Crush$5.50
Food
Biscuits
- Bacon Biscuit$9.25
One poached egg, bacon, and provolone cheese on a house-made biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.
- Beverlys Biscuit$4.00
Our house-made buttermilk biscuit served with a side of honey and butter.
- Biscuit Sandwich - Ham & Cheese$8.75
Oven roasted ham & provolone cheese on a house-made buttermilk biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.
- Sausage and Cheddar Biscuit$8.75Out of stock
Sausage, and provolone cheese on a house-made biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.
Pastries
- Almond Chocolate Croissant$5.25Out of stock
- Almond Croissant$5.25Out of stock
- Brownie - Peppermint$4.25
A chocolate peppermint brownie with peppermint buttercream topping and festive sprinkles
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
House-made chocolate chip cookies loaded with chocolate chips, baked to golden brown and topped with a pinch of sea-salt.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.
- Croissant$4.25
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
- GF Cinnamon Cookie$3.50Out of stock
- Macaron (5 Pack)$8.00
- Macaron (Single)$1.75
- Seasonal Loaf - Pumpkin$3.75
A moist and comforting loaf full of warm pumpkin spice and packed with pumpkin flavor.
- Scone - Gingerbread$4.25
- Scone - Cranberry Orange$4.25Out of stock
A cranberry orange scone with a sweet & tart cranberry glaze
- Orange$2.00
- P.B. Trail Bar$4.50
House-made peanut butter, craisins, oats, chocolate chips, honey, and slivered almonds.
- Zaza's GF Pound Cake$5.00Out of stock
Zaza's Gluten Friendly Pound Cake is dusted with powdered sugar and served at room temperature.
- Banana$2.00Out of stock
- Seasonal Loaf - Coconut Mango$3.75Out of stock
A sweet loaf bread filled with the tropical flavor of fresh toasted coconut and a tart mango swirl throughout.
Sandwiches
- Sides
- Avocado BLT$11.75Out of stock
Avocado, bacon, pickled green tomatoes, arugula and Duke's mayo between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.
- The Classic$9.00
Egg, oven roasted ham, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse's focaccia roll. Served with chips.
- The Hangover$11.75
Oven roasted ham, bacon, provolone cheese, and an egg patty between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.
- The Hyde Park$9.50
Eggs, onions, poblano peppers, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse ciabatta bread. Served with chips.
- The Kennedy$11.25
Pan roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.
- The TBR$10.50Out of stock
Pan roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese and a side of homemade ranch dressing on a Jameson B. Breadhouse Ciabatta roll. Served with chips.
- Quiche - Meat: Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Pepperoni$8.25
Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.
- Quiche - Veg: Cheddar, Onion, Poblano Peppers$8.25
Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.
Toast
- 1 Egg on Toast$4.50
One poached egg, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.
- 2 Eggs on Toast$6.00
Two poached eggs, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.
- Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.25+
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
- P.B. Banana Toast$6.00
House-made peanut butter on a slice of toasted Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat, topped with bruleed banana and drizzled with honey.