Comida / FOOD

Signature Dishes

El Colombiano (the colombian)
$16.00

El Colombiano (the colombian): BP Signature Fries layered with colombian refried beans and topped with chicharron (fried pork belly), chorizo (colombian sausage) and finished with guacamole and pico de gallo.

El Italiano (the italian)
$16.00

El Italiano (the italian): BP Signature Fries coated with a mix of italian seasons and parmesan cheese. Topped with our pomodoro sauce w/ meatballs. Finished with a generous layer of mozzarella cheese.

El Mexicano (the mexican)
$16.00

El Mexicano (the mexican): BP Signature Fries tossed in mexican spices topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream and finished with pico de gallo.

El Americano (the american)
$16.00

El Americano (the american): BP Signature Fries coated in sea salt & fresh cracked pepper. Layered with velvety cheddar cheese, topped with thick-cut bacon, sour cream and sprinkled with chives.

La Boricua (the puerto rican)
$16.00

La Boriqua (the puerto rican): BP Signature Fries coated with salsa de ajo (garlic infused olive oil). Topped with latin pernil flavored pulled pork, guacamole and pico de gallo.

El Griego (the greek)
$16.00

El Griego (the greek): BP Signature Fries tossed in greek seasonings, topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce and finished with pico de gallo.

The Carolina
$16.00

The Carolina: BP Signature Fries lightly tossed with vinegar, topped with pulled pork and coleslaw. Finished with our specialty tangy bbq sauce.

El Healthy
$17.00

El Healthy: BP Signature Sweet Potato Fries tossed in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. Topped with flaky smoked salmon, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Solo Papa's (Only Fries)
$8.00

Crea lo Tu Yo / Create Your Own

Papa's Regulares | Regular Potato
$20.00
Papa Dulce | Sweet Potato
$20.00

Bebidas / Drinks

Jugos Naturales / Natural Juice

Sandia - Watermelon
$8.00
Blackberry Juice (Mora)
$8.00
Passion Fruit (Maracuya)
$8.00

Soda's

Bottled water
$2.00
Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Colombiana
$3.00
Postobon
$3.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Salsas | Sauces

No Extra Sauce
BBQ
$1.00
Buena Sauce
$1.50
MayoKetchup
$1.00
Picante/Hot Sauce
$1.00
ChipotleMayo
$1.00
Mojo de Ajo / Garlic Mojo
$1.50

Postres / DESSERTS

Churros N Cream

Churro's-n-Cream
$10.00

Sweet Potato Pie Fries

Sweet Potato Pie Fries
$10.00

BP Sweet Potato Fries - Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar Goodness - Drizzled with House Made Pumpkin Spiced Marshmallow Fluff - w/ a Side of Pumpkin Whip Dip