Buena Papa - Wynwood 151 NW 24TH ST
Comida / FOOD
Signature Dishes
El Colombiano (the colombian): BP Signature Fries layered with colombian refried beans and topped with chicharron (fried pork belly), chorizo (colombian sausage) and finished with guacamole and pico de gallo.
El Italiano (the italian): BP Signature Fries coated with a mix of italian seasons and parmesan cheese. Topped with our pomodoro sauce w/ meatballs. Finished with a generous layer of mozzarella cheese.
El Mexicano (the mexican): BP Signature Fries tossed in mexican spices topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream and finished with pico de gallo.
El Americano (the american): BP Signature Fries coated in sea salt & fresh cracked pepper. Layered with velvety cheddar cheese, topped with thick-cut bacon, sour cream and sprinkled with chives.
La Boriqua (the puerto rican): BP Signature Fries coated with salsa de ajo (garlic infused olive oil). Topped with latin pernil flavored pulled pork, guacamole and pico de gallo.
El Griego (the greek): BP Signature Fries tossed in greek seasonings, topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce and finished with pico de gallo.
The Carolina: BP Signature Fries lightly tossed with vinegar, topped with pulled pork and coleslaw. Finished with our specialty tangy bbq sauce.
El Healthy: BP Signature Sweet Potato Fries tossed in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. Topped with flaky smoked salmon, guacamole and pico de gallo.