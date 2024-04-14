Empanada Tray (24 pack)

$85.00

BEST DEAL. Each catering box tray will come with 24 empanadas of up to 2 flavors per tray to be served buffet style. Aluminum trays with lid. Please let us know if you need the signs for your event. Each tray will feed 8-12 people (2-3 empanadas per person) Choose up to 2 flavors per tray.