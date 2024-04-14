Buena Onda Empanadas Catering & Events
MAIN MENU
Empanadas
- 2 Empi Combo$14.00
Choose 2 empanadas with side salad or chimi papas. Comes with 1oz of chimichurri.
- 3 Empi Combo$17.00
Choose 3 empanadas with side salad or chimi papas. Comes with 1oz chimichurri
- Half Dozen$25.00
6 empanadas – perfect for 2-3 people. It includes 2 ounces of chimichurri.
- Dozen$45.00
Baked to order - ready to serve within the hour. Great deal, perfect for 4-5 people. It includes 4 ounces of chimichurri.
- Gluten Free Empi$4.00
Our gluten free empanada; the dough is made with almond flour, mozzarella and egg whites. Please allow 48 hours for this to be made (it will automatically change your pick up date)
- Carne$4.25
Grass-fed ground beef, onions, bell peppers, green olives, egg
- Pollo$4.25
Pulled free-range mary's chicken, onions and bell peppers
- Serrano$4.25
Prosciutto ham, mozzarella, garlic, wild arugala
- Caprese 🌱$4.25
Organic roma tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
- Hongos 🌱$4.25
Crimini mushrooms, spinach, peppers, red onions, mozzarella
- Espinaca 🌱$4.25
Spinach, kale, onions, ricotta cheese and parmesan
- Batata 🌱$4.25
Roasted sweet potatoes, kale & jack cheese
- Special$4.25
Ask about our daily special!
- Papa Vegan 🌱✅$4.25
Potatoes, kale, tomatoes, shallots, thyme, vegan mozzarella (daiya)
- Vegana 🌱✅$4.25
Red quinoa, spinach, peppers, onions, vegan cream cheese
- Buen Día$4.25
Bacon, eggs, cheddar, potatoes
- Soyrizo 🌱$4.25
Soy chorizo, eggs, cheddar, potatoes
Salads & Sides
- Arugula Salad$10.00
Wild arugula, tomatoes, candied walnuts, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
- Garden Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, pickled onion, feta, fig balsamic vinaigrette
- Chimi Papas$8.00
Oven roasted potatoes, chimichurri, aji amarillo aioli
- French Fries$6.00
- Gluten Free Empi$4.00
Our gluten free empanada; the dough is made with almond flour, mozzarella and egg whites. Please allow 48 hours for this to be made (it will automatically change your pick up date)
- Sauces
- Small Arugula Salad$6.00
- Small Mix Green Salad$7.00
Pizza & Mila
- Fugazzeta Pizza$19.00
Mozzarella, crunchy onions, olive oil, olives, oregano. Great for 2-3 people.
- Pizza Napolitana$21.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, sliced tomato, oregano, olives
- Pizza Calabrese$22.00
Calabrese salami, mozzarella, tomato sauce and olives. Great for 2-3 people.
- Milanesa Al Plato$16.00
Steak thinly cut, breaded, fried with chimi papas and salad
- Milanesa Napolitana$18.00
Milanesa, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes with side of choice
- Milanesa Sandwich$13.00
Milanesa, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo toasted french baguette
- Mozzarella Pizza$18.00
Desserts
- Alfajor Maicena$2.00
Cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche and coconut
- Cañoncito$3.00
Puff pastry filled with dulce de leche or custard cream
- Beignet Trio$3.75
Chocolate, hazelnut, custard
- Lemon Bar$3.00
Lemon curd, shortbread
- Dessert Empi$4.00
Our special sweet empanada
- Cookies$1.75Out of stock
Chocolate chip or peanut butter
- Tiramisu Cake$7.00
- Cheesecake - Dulce de leche$7.00
- Chocolate Mousse$8.00Out of stock
- Coppa al Limone$8.00
- Alfajor Havanna Single$4.00
- Brownie$3.00
- Panqueques con dulce de leche (2)$9.00
- Medialunas$3.00
Catering
- Empanada Tray (24 pack)$85.00
BEST DEAL. Each catering box tray will come with 24 empanadas of up to 2 flavors per tray to be served buffet style. Aluminum trays with lid. Please let us know if you need the signs for your event. Each tray will feed 8-12 people (2-3 empanadas per person) Choose up to 2 flavors per tray.
- Chimi Papas Tray$38.00
- Arugula Catering Salad$40.00+
- Mix Green Catering Salad$42.00+
- Caesar Catering Salad$75.00
Take n Bake
- Par-Baked Half Dozen (6)$25.00
- Par-Baked Dozen (12)$45.00
- Frozen Half Dozen (6)$23.00
- Frozen Dozen Empanadas (12)$42.00
Choose between 1/2 dozen or a dozen. Take and bake at home anytime! Comes with easy instructions. Instructions: Preheat oven at 425F and place empanadas on parchment paper on a baking sheet. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and hot inside. Serve and enjoy!
- Reheat/Cold Empanada Tray (24 pack)$85.00
COLD Empanadas FULLY baked. Each catering box tray will come with 24 empanadas of up to 2 flavors per tray to be served buffet style. Aluminum trays with lid. Please let us know if you need the signs for your event. Each tray will feed 8-12 people (2-3 empanadas per person) Choose up to 2 flavors per tray.
DRINKS
- Apple Juice Marinelli$2.75
- Coke (mexican)$4.00
Mexican coke
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Hot Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Jarritos Flavored Sodas$3.50
- Mate Gourd Cebador Set$7.00
- Pellegrino Flavored Sodas$3.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling Water$4.00
1 Liter
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water$2.75
- Yerba Mate Guayaki$4.00
- Yerba Mate Cebador Set$7.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- LA Croix Sparkling$2.00
- Kids Honest Juice$1.50
- legacy water$2.00
- Hot Coffee$3.00
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Cortado$5.00
- Capuccino$5.50