BuffBurger Wirt Rd
Burgers
- Buffburger$10.00
(Cooked Medium) Shredded iceberg lettuce, vine tomatoes, red onion, house pickle, and buff mayo
- Texan$13.00
(Cooked Medium) Crispy onions, thick-cut bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, BBQ sauce, and house pickle
- Mushroom Swiss$13.00
(Cooked Medium) Sautéed mushrooms & onions, point reyes Swiss, arugula, and roasted garlic aioli
- Single Buff Smash$9.00
(Cooked Well Done) Smash patty, American cheese, grilled onions, house pickles, and buff sauce
- Double Buff Smash$10.50
(Cooked Well Done) Smash patty, American cheese, grilled onions, house pickles, and buff sauce
- Triple Buff Smash$12.00
(Cooked Well Done) Smash patty, American cheese, grilled onions, house pickles, and buff sauce
- Fish Fillet$13.00
Chicken
Plant-Based
- Single Beyond Meat Smash$10.50
Grilled onions, house pickle, vegan Cheddar, and vegan buff sauce
- Double Beyond Meat Smash$12.00
Grilled onions, house pickle, vegan Cheddar, and vegan buff sauce
- Triple Beyond Meat Smash$13.50
Grilled onions, house pickle, vegan Cheddar, and vegan buff sauce
- House Made Veggie Patty$10.00
Shredded iceberg lettuce, vine tomatoes, red onion, house pickle, and vegan mayo
Salad
Drinks
Shakes & Dessert
- St. Arnold's Root Beer Float$5.00
- Regular Salted Caramel Brownie Milkshake$5.00
- Regular Vanilla Milkshake$5.00
- Regular Chocolate Milkshake$5.00
- Regular Strawberry Milkshake$5.00
- Regular Cookies & Cream Milkshake$5.00
- Large Salted Caramel Brownie Milkshake$7.00
- Large Vanilla Milkshake$7.00
- Large Chocolate Milkshake$7.00
- Large Strawberry Milkshake$7.00
- Large Cookies & Cream Milkshake$7.00