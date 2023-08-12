Buffalo Bros - Sundance 415 Throckmorton Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
Bison French Onion Dip
Bison french onion dip served cold with ruffles potato chips.
Buffalo Chicken Soup
Chicken, onion, carrots, celery, & blue cheese crumbles in a creamy buffalo flavored broth.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, cream cheesen mozzarella, medium buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, & blue cheese dressing. Served with carrots, celery, & bread.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chicken tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce
Carrots & Celery
Carrot and celery sticks, served with choice of dipping sauce.
Cheddar Bacon Fries
Cheddar & bacon melted over fries. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Garlic Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
6 fried panko breaded dill pickle spears. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
5 poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeno. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 beer battered mozzarella sticks. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
4 potato skins loaded with cheddar, bacon & green onions. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Sampler Platter
2 loaded potato skins, 2 jalapeno poppers, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 fried pickles, carrots, & celery. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Chips, Salsa & Queso
Tortilla chips served w/ house made queso and salsa.
1/2 Garlic Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 Cheese Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Classics
Sahlen's Hot Dog
Sahlen's brand beef/pork blend natural casing hot dog grilled and topped with ketchup, sweet relish, diced onion, Weber's mustard, & dill pickle. Served with fries.
Beef on Weck
Shaved Boars Head roast beef dipped in au jus on a kimmelweck roll topped with horseradish. Served with fries.
Bologna & Onion
All beef Boars Head bologna fried on the flatop with onions, American cheese, & Weber's horseradish mustard.
A-Bomb
Thinkly sliced steak, sausage patty, provolone cheese, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo.
Baked Royal
Griddled sausage patty, crispy capicola, American cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo and then baked.
Stinger
Chicken finger tossed in Buffalo sauce and diced, tossed with thinkly sliced steak & provolone, and topped with lettuce, red onion & blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken fingers tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing.
Off the Grill
Bison Cheeseburger
8oz bison patty cooked to medium well, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo. Served with fries.
Spicy Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled blackened chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo. Served with fries.
The Bros Burger
2 4oz beef patties cooked smashburger style with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & buffalo remoulade. Served with fries.
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
12 Traditional Wings
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
24 Traditional Wings
Choice of 2 dipping sauces.
36 Traditional Wings
Choice of 3 dipping sauces.
50 Traditional Wings
Choice of 5 dipping sauces.
6 Boneless Wings
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
12 Boneless Wings
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
24 Boneless WIngs
Choice of 2 dipping sauces.
36 Boneless Wings
Choice of 3 dipping sauces.
50 Boneless Wings
Choice of 5 dipping sauces.
3 Fingers
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
6 Fingers
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
12 Fingers
Choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Pizza
10" CYO Personal Pizza
House made pizza dough topped with marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & dried oregano.
13" CYO Small Pizza
18" CYO Large Pizza
House made pizza dough topped with marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & dried oregano.
Pizza Slice
Choice of 5 slices per day.
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza Personal
Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese & oregano.
10" Hawaiian Pizza Personal
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza Personal
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken breast, bacon, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
10" Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza Personal
Olive oil, cracked black pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.
10" Supreme Pizza Personal
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan cheese, & oregano.
10" New Yorker Pizza Personal
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, fresh jalapenos, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, parmesan cheese & oregano.
10" Vegetarian Pizza Personal
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, tomato, roasted red pepper, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese & oregano.
10" Beef on Weck Pizza Personal
Horseradish cream sauce, roast beef dipped in au jus, & provolone cheese with a caraway seed & kosher salt crust(kimmelweck-style).
10" Steak & Cheese Pizza Personal
Olive oil, thinly sliced seared steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese & oregano.
10" Meatlovers Pizza Personal
10" Half Specialty
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 13in Small
Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Hawaiian Pizza 13in Small
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
BBQ Chicken Pizzza 13in Small
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken breast, bacon, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza 13in Small
Olive oil, cracked black pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.
Supreme Pizza 13in Small
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan cheese, & oregano.
New Yorker Pizza 13in Small
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, fresh jalapenos, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Vegetarian Pizza 13in Small
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, toato, roasted red pepper, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Beef on Weck Pizza 13in Small
Horseradish cream sauce, roast beef dipped in au jus, & provolone cheese with a caraway seed & kosher salt crust(kimmelweck-style).
Steak & Cheese Pizza 13in Small
Olive oil, thinly sliced seared steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Meatlovers Pizza 13in Small
13" Half Specialty Pizza
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large
Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Hawaiian Pizza Large
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza Large
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken breast, bacon, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza Large
Olive oil, cracked black pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.
18" Supreme Pizza Large
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan cheese, & oregano.
18" New Yorker Pizza Large
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, fresh jalapenos, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Vegetarian Pizza Large
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, toato, roasted red pepper, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Beef on Weck Pizza Large
Horseradish cream sauce, roast beef dipped in au jus, & provolone cheese with a caraway seed & kosher salt crust(kimmelweck-style).
18" Steak & Cheese Pizza Large
Olive oil, thinly sliced seared steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Meatlovers Pizza Large
18" Half Specialty Pizza
Combo Specials
#1 10W&Fries
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
#2 10W&Fries&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
#3 20W&Fries
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.
#4 20W,Fries&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.
#5 20W&13"P
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.
#6 20W,13"P&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.
#7 30W&18"P
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 3 dipping sauces.
#8 30W,18"P&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 3 dipping sauces.
#9 50W,Ff,&18"P
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 5 dipping sauces.
#10 50W,Ff,18"P&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 5 dipping sauces.
#11 4W,Slice&Soda
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings and one of our Daily Slices. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
#12 4W,Slice&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings and one of our Daily Slices. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
Subs
The Italian
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken fingers, marinara sauce & mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken Sub
Diced chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar cheese all tossed in BBQ sauce.
Meatball Parmesan
Sliced meatballs, marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, melted and served open faced.
Ham & Cheese
Griddled ham, & American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo.
BLT
Bacon stacked high with lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo.
Turkey Club
Sliced Boars Head turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Steak & Cheese
Thinly sliced steak, provolone cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms, & mayo.
Create Your Own Sub
Your choice of meat & cheese and then build it from there!
Desserts
Warm Fudge Brownie
Warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry.
Ice Cream Sundae
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream on top of a bad of caramel sauce topped with chocolate and strawberry syrup with a cherry on top.
Fried Dough
Fried dough tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with caramel sauce on the side.
1/2 Fried Dough
Fried dough tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with caramel sauce on the side.
Ice Cream Float
Vanilla ice cream topped with Birch Beer(or soft drink of choice). Served in a frozen schooner.
Milk Shake
Your choice of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or caramel. Served in a frozen schooner.
Ice Cream
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Salads
N/A Beverages
Birch Beer
Bottle of Water
Can of Tomato Juice
Coca Cola
Coffee
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Loganberry
Milk
Minueragua
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Powerade
Red Bull
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Sweet Tea
Water
Additional Food Items
Dressings
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Plain Ranch
Chipotle Ranch
Hot
Medium
Mild
Suicide
Cajun
Dry Cajun
BBQ
Garlic Parmesan
Lemon Pepper
Caesar
Honey Mustard
House Balsamic
Mustard
Weber's Mustard
Mayo
Buffalo Ramoulade
Horse Radish Cream
Marinara
Liquid Butter
Sour Cream
Strawberry
Caramel
Chocolate
Honey
Queso
Salsa Verde
Au Ju
Beer Menu
Pilsners/Light Lagers
Bud Light
Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV
Miller Lite
Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU
Coors Light
Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU
Mich Ultra
Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU
Coors Light bottle
Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU
Miller Lite bottle
Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU
Bud Light bottle
Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-6 IBU
Mich Ultra bottle
Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU
Molson
Lager-American Canadian-5% ABV-15 IBU
Molson bottle
Lager-American Canadian-5% ABV-15 IBU
Labatt Light bottle
Lager-American Canadian Light-4% ABV-10 IBU
Labatt Blue bottle
Pilsner-4.7% ABV-12 IBU
Kingsville Light Eh Lager
Lager-American Light-4% ABV-9 IBU
Budweiser bottle
Lager-American-5% ABV-12 IBU
Coors Banquet bottle
Lager-American-5% ABV-15 IBU
Lone Star bottle
Lager-American-4.72% ABV-10 IBU
Stella bottle
Pilsner-Brewed as a Christmas beer in Leuven, named Stella for the Star of Christmas-5% ABV-24 IBU
Mexican Lagers
Blonde/Kolsch
Brew Dizzy Blonde
Blonde Ale-light & refreshing-5% ABV-21 IBU
Karbach Love Street
Kolsch-Refreshing blonde-4.9% ABV-20 IBU
Saint Arnold Lawnmower
Kolsch-German style sweet malty body w/ citrus hop character-4.9% ABV-20 IBU
Shiner Blonde
Lager-American light-4% ABV-9 IBU
Voodoo Beach Gear
Blonde Ale-Apricots-5.6% ABV
Martin House Sweet Magnolia
Imperial Blonde with Honey and Vanilla 8%
Wild Acre Watermelon Blonde
Saint Arnold Lawnmower Tall Boy
Kolsch-German style sweet malty body w/ citrus hop character-4.9% ABV-20 IBU
Wheat/Hefeweizen
Specialty/Hybrid
Shiner Prickly Pear
Fruit Beer-Organic prickly pear cactus, tart and slightly sweet-4.9% ABV
Rahr Paleta De Mango
Kolsch-Mango, Chili, lime-5% ABV-20 IBU
Kona Big Wave
Golden Ale-Lightly roasted honey malt-4.4% ABV
Martin House Melted Cookie Dough
Golden Ale-Lactose, vanilla, salt, and cookie dough flavoring-6.5% ABV
Martin House Day Break
Specialty Grain-Breakfast beer w/ barley, wheat, oats, and rye finished w/ honey and milk sugar-5% ABV-20 IBU
903 Live Laugh Fluff
Cream Ale-Martin House colab w/ marshmallow cream, peanut butter, and banana-7% ABV
Dogfish Head Citrus Squall
Genesee Cream Ale can
Cream Ale-Flavor of an ale w/ smoothness of a lager-5.2% ABV-9 IBU
Amber/Bock/Red
Yuengling
Lager-American Amber/Red-4.5% ABV-12 IBU
Shiner Bock
Bock-Roasted nuts & caramel-4.4% ABV-13 IBU
Pegasus City Cannoneer
Red Ale-American Amber w/ caramel aroma-7.4% ABV
Kingsville Czech Lager
Lager- Amber/Red-5% ABV-20% IBU
Brew Aleworks Charleston Amber
Red Ale-American amber w/ sweet, toasty caramel flavors-5.9% ABV-34 IBU
Ziegenbock bottle
Lager-American Amber/Red-4.9% ABV
IPA/Pale Ale
Peticolas Sit Down or Ill Sit You Down
IPA-Imperial Double IPA-10% ABV-90 IBU
512 Nitro IPA
IPA-Dry-hopped American IPA w/ stone fruit & vanilla-7%ABV-65 IBU
Manhattan Project Half Life
IPA-New England/Hazy-6.2% ABV-33 IBU
Hop & Sting Masterminds
IPA-New England/Hazy-7.7% ABV-30 IBU
Bitter Sisters Cat Fight
IPA-Bold, Citrusy, American-6.66% ABV-62 IBU
Brew Jitterbug Pale Ale
Pale Ale-New England/Hazy-5% ABV-16 IBU
Karbach Hopadillo
Kolsch-Refreshing blonde-4.9% ABV-20 IBU
Community Citra Slice
Hop & Sting Galactic Haze
IPA-New England/Hazy-7.7% ABV-30 IBU
Stouts/Porters
Guinness
Stout-Irish Dry-4.2% ABV-23 IBU
Saloon Door Tasty AF Nitro
Stout-Peanut butter & chocolate milk stout, slightly sweet-6% ABV-25 IBU
DuClaw PastryArchy Cookies & Cream
Stout-Chocolatey cookie crumbles in vanilla ice cream-8% ABV-38 IBU
3 Nations Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Stout-Imperial, double milk-9% ABV
Kingsville Barrel Aged Stout
Stout-Deep roast with oak, vanilla, dry cocoa-6.7% ABV-10 IBU
Cider
Austin East Cider Texas Honey
Cider-Apple, honey, creamy, caramel-5% ABV
Bishop Crackberry
Cider-Cranberry & blackberry-6% ABV
Bishop Pineapple Paradise
Cider-Pineapple & tart, honeyed apples-5%ABV
Bishop Painkiller
Cider-Pineapples, oranges, & coconuts-6% ABV
Austin East Cider Original Dry Cider can
Cider-Crisp Apple-5% ABV
Austin East Cider Mike's Hot Honey Imperial Cider can
Cider-Sweet-8.3% ABV
Austin East Cider Blood Orange Cider can
Cider-Blood Orange-5% ABV
Trinity Cider Mangonada
Hard Seltzer
Sour
Martin House Big Surge
Sour-Blue Coconut w/ lactose & vanilla-7.5% ABV
DuClaw Unicorn Farts
Sour-glittered sour ale w/ cereal mashed in-5.5% ABV-10 IBU
Hop & Sting Aint It Funky
Sour-Peach, Vanilla, Cream-5.6% ABV-8 IBU
Martin House Outbreak
Sour-Strawberry, banana & lactose-10% ABV
3 Nations Tigers Blood Sucker Punch
Sour-Watermelon, Strawberry, & Coconut-4.5% ABV-5 IBU
Martin House Orange County
Martin House True Love can
Sour-Raspberry-5.2% ABV-4 IBU