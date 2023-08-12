Food Menu

Appetizers

Bison French Onion Dip

Bison French Onion Dip

$6.99

Bison french onion dip served cold with ruffles potato chips.

Buffalo Chicken Soup

Chicken, onion, carrots, celery, & blue cheese crumbles in a creamy buffalo flavored broth.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Shredded chicken, cream cheesen mozzarella, medium buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, & blue cheese dressing. Served with carrots, celery, & bread.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chicken tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce

Carrots & Celery

Carrots & Celery

$4.99

Carrot and celery sticks, served with choice of dipping sauce.

Cheddar Bacon Fries

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$7.99

Cheddar & bacon melted over fries. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

6 fried panko breaded dill pickle spears. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

5 poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeno. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

6 beer battered mozzarella sticks. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.99

4 potato skins loaded with cheddar, bacon & green onions. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$10.99

2 loaded potato skins, 2 jalapeno poppers, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 fried pickles, carrots, & celery. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Chips, Salsa & Queso

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$5.99

Tortilla chips served w/ house made queso and salsa.

1/2 Garlic Bread

1/2 Garlic Bread

$4.00

Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Cheese Bread

1/2 Cheese Bread

$3.50

Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Buffalo Classics

Sahlen's Hot Dog

Sahlen's Hot Dog

$7.99

Sahlen's brand beef/pork blend natural casing hot dog grilled and topped with ketchup, sweet relish, diced onion, Weber's mustard, & dill pickle. Served with fries.

Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$9.99

Shaved Boars Head roast beef dipped in au jus on a kimmelweck roll topped with horseradish. Served with fries.

Bologna & Onion

Bologna & Onion

$10.99

All beef Boars Head bologna fried on the flatop with onions, American cheese, & Weber's horseradish mustard.

A-Bomb

A-Bomb

$14.99

Thinkly sliced steak, sausage patty, provolone cheese, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo.

Baked Royal

Baked Royal

$13.99

Griddled sausage patty, crispy capicola, American cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo and then baked.

Stinger

Stinger

$14.99

Chicken finger tossed in Buffalo sauce and diced, tossed with thinkly sliced steak & provolone, and topped with lettuce, red onion & blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Finger Sub

Chicken Finger Sub

$13.99

Chicken fingers tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing.

Off the Grill

Bison Cheeseburger

Bison Cheeseburger

$15.99

8oz bison patty cooked to medium well, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo. Served with fries.

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$13.99

Grilled blackened chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo. Served with fries.

The Bros Burger

The Bros Burger

$13.99

2 4oz beef patties cooked smashburger style with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & buffalo remoulade. Served with fries.

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$10.99

Choice of 1 dipping sauce.

12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$20.99

Choice of 1 dipping sauce.

24 Traditional Wings

24 Traditional Wings

$38.99

Choice of 2 dipping sauces.

36 Traditional Wings

36 Traditional Wings

$55.99

Choice of 3 dipping sauces.

50 Traditional Wings

50 Traditional Wings

$74.99

Choice of 5 dipping sauces.

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$10.99

Choice of 1 dipping sauce.

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$20.99

Choice of 1 dipping sauce.

24 Boneless WIngs

24 Boneless WIngs

$38.99

Choice of 2 dipping sauces.

36 Boneless Wings

36 Boneless Wings

$55.99

Choice of 3 dipping sauces.

50 Boneless Wings

50 Boneless Wings

$74.99

Choice of 5 dipping sauces.

3 Fingers

3 Fingers

$8.99

Choice of 1 dipping sauce.

6 Fingers

6 Fingers

$13.99

Choice of 1 dipping sauce.

12 Fingers

12 Fingers

$21.99

Choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Pizza

10" CYO Personal Pizza

10" CYO Personal Pizza

$11.99

House made pizza dough topped with marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & dried oregano.

13" CYO Small Pizza

13" CYO Small Pizza

$16.99
18" CYO Large Pizza

18" CYO Large Pizza

$20.99

House made pizza dough topped with marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & dried oregano.

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

$3.99

Choice of 5 slices per day.

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza Personal

$13.99

Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese & oregano.

10" Hawaiian Pizza Personal

$13.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza Personal

$13.99

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken breast, bacon, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.

10" Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza Personal

$13.99

Olive oil, cracked black pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.

10" Supreme Pizza Personal

$14.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan cheese, & oregano.

10" New Yorker Pizza Personal

$14.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, fresh jalapenos, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, parmesan cheese & oregano.

10" Vegetarian Pizza Personal

$14.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, tomato, roasted red pepper, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese & oregano.

10" Beef on Weck Pizza Personal

$14.99

Horseradish cream sauce, roast beef dipped in au jus, & provolone cheese with a caraway seed & kosher salt crust(kimmelweck-style).

10" Steak & Cheese Pizza Personal

$14.99

Olive oil, thinly sliced seared steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese & oregano.

10" Meatlovers Pizza Personal

$15.99
10" Half Specialty

10" Half Specialty

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 13in Small

$19.99

Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese & oregano.

Hawaiian Pizza 13in Small

$19.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.

BBQ Chicken Pizzza 13in Small

$19.99

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken breast, bacon, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.

Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza 13in Small

$19.99

Olive oil, cracked black pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.

Supreme Pizza 13in Small

$21.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan cheese, & oregano.

New Yorker Pizza 13in Small

$21.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, fresh jalapenos, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, parmesan cheese & oregano.

Vegetarian Pizza 13in Small

$21.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, toato, roasted red pepper, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese & oregano.

Beef on Weck Pizza 13in Small

$21.99

Horseradish cream sauce, roast beef dipped in au jus, & provolone cheese with a caraway seed & kosher salt crust(kimmelweck-style).

Steak & Cheese Pizza 13in Small

$21.99

Olive oil, thinly sliced seared steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese & oregano.

Meatlovers Pizza 13in Small

$23.99
13" Half Specialty Pizza

13" Half Specialty Pizza

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large

$27.99

Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese & oregano.

18" Hawaiian Pizza Large

$27.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$27.99

BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken breast, bacon, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.

18" Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza Large

$27.99

Olive oil, cracked black pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.

18" Supreme Pizza Large

$31.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan cheese, & oregano.

18" New Yorker Pizza Large

$31.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, fresh jalapenos, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, parmesan cheese & oregano.

18" Vegetarian Pizza Large

$31.99

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, toato, roasted red pepper, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese & oregano.

18" Beef on Weck Pizza Large

$31.99

Horseradish cream sauce, roast beef dipped in au jus, & provolone cheese with a caraway seed & kosher salt crust(kimmelweck-style).

18" Steak & Cheese Pizza Large

$31.99

Olive oil, thinly sliced seared steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese & oregano.

18" Meatlovers Pizza Large

$33.99
18" Half Specialty Pizza

18" Half Specialty Pizza

Combo Specials

#1 10W&Fries

#1 10W&Fries

$17.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.

#2 10W&Fries&Br

#2 10W&Fries&Br

$17.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.

#3 20W&Fries

#3 20W&Fries

$32.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.

#4 20W,Fries&Br

#4 20W,Fries&Br

$32.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.

#5 20W&13"P

#5 20W&13"P

$47.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.

#6 20W,13"P&Br

#6 20W,13"P&Br

$47.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.

#7 30W&18"P

#7 30W&18"P

$67.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 3 dipping sauces.

#8 30W,18"P&Br

#8 30W,18"P&Br

$67.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 3 dipping sauces.

#9 50W,Ff,&18"P

#9 50W,Ff,&18"P

$96.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 5 dipping sauces.

#10 50W,Ff,18"P&Br

#10 50W,Ff,18"P&Br

$96.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 5 dipping sauces.

#11 4W,Slice&Soda

#11 4W,Slice&Soda

$11.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings and one of our Daily Slices. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.

#12 4W,Slice&Br

#12 4W,Slice&Br

$11.99

Your choice of traditional or boneless wings and one of our Daily Slices. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.

Subs

The Italian

The Italian

$12.99

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Chicken fingers, marinara sauce & mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken Sub

BBQ Chicken Sub

$10.99

Diced chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar cheese all tossed in BBQ sauce.

Meatball Parmesan

Meatball Parmesan

$10.99

Sliced meatballs, marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, melted and served open faced.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Griddled ham, & American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo.

BLT

BLT

$9.99

Bacon stacked high with lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.99

Sliced Boars Head turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Thinly sliced steak, provolone cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms, & mayo.

Create Your Own Sub

Create Your Own Sub

$9.99

Your choice of meat & cheese and then build it from there!

Desserts

Warm Fudge Brownie

Warm Fudge Brownie

$4.99

Warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry.

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Three scoops of vanilla ice cream on top of a bad of caramel sauce topped with chocolate and strawberry syrup with a cherry on top.

Fried Dough

Fried Dough

$4.99

Fried dough tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with caramel sauce on the side.

1/2 Fried Dough

1/2 Fried Dough

$3.00

Fried dough tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with caramel sauce on the side.

Ice Cream Float

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream topped with Birch Beer(or soft drink of choice). Served in a frozen schooner.

Milk Shake

$4.99

Your choice of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or caramel. Served in a frozen schooner.

Ice Cream

$2.99

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Hand torn fresh lettuce with your choice of 3 toppings and 1 cup of dressing.

Small Salad

Small Salad

$5.99

Hand torn fresh lettuce with your choice of 6 toppings and 2 cups of dressing.

Large Salad

Large Salad

$8.99

Hand torn fresh lettuce with your choice of 6 toppings and 2 cups of dressing.

N/A Beverages

Birch Beer

$2.75

Bottle of Water

$2.75

Can of Tomato Juice

$2.75
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75

Loganberry

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Minueragua

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Extras

Fries

Fries

$2.99

Side Ruffles

$1.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Additional Food Items

Additional Sauce

1 Finger

$3.00

1 Pickle

$0.25

1 Wing

$1.99

3 Boneless

Beef Patty

$5.00

Bison Patty

$9.00

Blackened Chicken Breast

$6.00

SD Carrots

$1.00

SD Celery

$1.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Meat

$4.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Topping

$0.75

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Ruffles

$1.00

Dressings

Ranch

$0.85

Blue Cheese

$0.85

Plain Ranch

$0.85

Chipotle Ranch

$0.85

Hot

$0.85

Medium

$0.85

Mild

$0.85

Suicide

$0.85

Cajun

$0.85

Dry Cajun

$0.85

BBQ

$0.85

Garlic Parmesan

$0.85

Lemon Pepper

$0.85

Caesar

$0.85

Honey Mustard

$0.85

House Balsamic

$0.85

Mustard

$0.85

Weber's Mustard

$0.85

Mayo

$0.85

Buffalo Ramoulade

$0.85

Horse Radish Cream

$0.85

Marinara

$0.85

Liquid Butter

$0.85

Sour Cream

$0.85

Strawberry

$0.85

Caramel

$0.85

Chocolate

$0.85

Honey

$0.85

Queso

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$0.85

Au Ju

$0.85

Beer Menu

Pilsners/Light Lagers

Bud Light

Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV

Miller Lite

Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU

Coors Light

Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU

Mich Ultra

Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU

Coors Light bottle

$4.75

Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU

Miller Lite bottle

$4.75

Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU

Bud Light bottle

$4.75

Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-6 IBU

Mich Ultra bottle

$5.00

Lager-American Light-4.2% ABV-10 IBU

Molson

Lager-American Canadian-5% ABV-15 IBU

Molson bottle

$5.00

Lager-American Canadian-5% ABV-15 IBU

Labatt Light bottle

$5.00

Lager-American Canadian Light-4% ABV-10 IBU

Labatt Blue bottle

$5.00

Pilsner-4.7% ABV-12 IBU

Kingsville Light Eh Lager

Lager-American Light-4% ABV-9 IBU

Budweiser bottle

$4.75

Lager-American-5% ABV-12 IBU

Coors Banquet bottle

$4.75

Lager-American-5% ABV-15 IBU

Lone Star bottle

$5.00

Lager-American-4.72% ABV-10 IBU

Stella bottle

$5.50

Pilsner-Brewed as a Christmas beer in Leuven, named Stella for the Star of Christmas-5% ABV-24 IBU

Mexican Lagers

Dos XX

Lager-Mexican-4.2% ABV-10 IBU

Dos XX bottle

$5.50

Lager-Mexican-4.2% ABV-10 IBU

Corona bottle

$5.50

Lager-Mexican-4.5% ABV-18 IBU

Modelo bottle

$5.50

Blonde/Kolsch

Brew Dizzy Blonde

Blonde Ale-light & refreshing-5% ABV-21 IBU

Karbach Love Street

Kolsch-Refreshing blonde-4.9% ABV-20 IBU

Saint Arnold Lawnmower

Kolsch-German style sweet malty body w/ citrus hop character-4.9% ABV-20 IBU

Shiner Blonde

Lager-American light-4% ABV-9 IBU

Voodoo Beach Gear

Blonde Ale-Apricots-5.6% ABV

Martin House Sweet Magnolia

Imperial Blonde with Honey and Vanilla 8%

Wild Acre Watermelon Blonde

Saint Arnold Lawnmower Tall Boy

$6.50

Kolsch-German style sweet malty body w/ citrus hop character-4.9% ABV-20 IBU

Wheat/Hefeweizen

False Idol Fenris Park

Wheat-Hefeweizen-5% ABV

Revolver Blood & Honey

Wheat-Unfiltered golden ale w/ blood orange-7% ABV

3 Nations Royal Blood

Wheat-Belgian style witbier w/ citrus blood orange-5.5% ABV-25 IBU

Specialty/Hybrid

Shiner Prickly Pear

Fruit Beer-Organic prickly pear cactus, tart and slightly sweet-4.9% ABV

Rahr Paleta De Mango

Kolsch-Mango, Chili, lime-5% ABV-20 IBU

Kona Big Wave

Golden Ale-Lightly roasted honey malt-4.4% ABV

Martin House Melted Cookie Dough

Golden Ale-Lactose, vanilla, salt, and cookie dough flavoring-6.5% ABV

Martin House Day Break

Specialty Grain-Breakfast beer w/ barley, wheat, oats, and rye finished w/ honey and milk sugar-5% ABV-20 IBU

903 Live Laugh Fluff

Cream Ale-Martin House colab w/ marshmallow cream, peanut butter, and banana-7% ABV

Dogfish Head Citrus Squall

Genesee Cream Ale can

$5.00

Cream Ale-Flavor of an ale w/ smoothness of a lager-5.2% ABV-9 IBU

Amber/Bock/Red

Yuengling

Lager-American Amber/Red-4.5% ABV-12 IBU

Shiner Bock

Out of stock

Bock-Roasted nuts & caramel-4.4% ABV-13 IBU

Pegasus City Cannoneer

Red Ale-American Amber w/ caramel aroma-7.4% ABV

Kingsville Czech Lager

Lager- Amber/Red-5% ABV-20% IBU

Brew Aleworks Charleston Amber

Red Ale-American amber w/ sweet, toasty caramel flavors-5.9% ABV-34 IBU

Ziegenbock bottle

$4.75

Lager-American Amber/Red-4.9% ABV

IPA/Pale Ale

Peticolas Sit Down or Ill Sit You Down

IPA-Imperial Double IPA-10% ABV-90 IBU

512 Nitro IPA

IPA-Dry-hopped American IPA w/ stone fruit & vanilla-7%ABV-65 IBU

Manhattan Project Half Life

IPA-New England/Hazy-6.2% ABV-33 IBU

Hop & Sting Masterminds

IPA-New England/Hazy-7.7% ABV-30 IBU

Bitter Sisters Cat Fight

IPA-Bold, Citrusy, American-6.66% ABV-62 IBU

Brew Jitterbug Pale Ale

Pale Ale-New England/Hazy-5% ABV-16 IBU

Karbach Hopadillo

Kolsch-Refreshing blonde-4.9% ABV-20 IBU

Community Citra Slice

Hop & Sting Galactic Haze

IPA-New England/Hazy-7.7% ABV-30 IBU

Stouts/Porters

Guinness

$7.00

Stout-Irish Dry-4.2% ABV-23 IBU

Saloon Door Tasty AF Nitro

Stout-Peanut butter & chocolate milk stout, slightly sweet-6% ABV-25 IBU

DuClaw PastryArchy Cookies & Cream

Stout-Chocolatey cookie crumbles in vanilla ice cream-8% ABV-38 IBU

3 Nations Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Stout-Imperial, double milk-9% ABV

Kingsville Barrel Aged Stout

Stout-Deep roast with oak, vanilla, dry cocoa-6.7% ABV-10 IBU

Cider

Austin East Cider Texas Honey

Cider-Apple, honey, creamy, caramel-5% ABV

Bishop Crackberry

Cider-Cranberry & blackberry-6% ABV

Bishop Pineapple Paradise

Cider-Pineapple & tart, honeyed apples-5%ABV

Bishop Painkiller

Cider-Pineapples, oranges, & coconuts-6% ABV

Austin East Cider Original Dry Cider can

$5.50

Cider-Crisp Apple-5% ABV

Austin East Cider Mike's Hot Honey Imperial Cider can

$5.50

Cider-Sweet-8.3% ABV

Austin East Cider Blood Orange Cider can

$5.50

Cider-Blood Orange-5% ABV

Trinity Cider Mangonada

Hard Seltzer

Martin House Awesome Sauce Cherry Coconut Sour Seltzer can

$6.50

Hard Seltzer-Cherry, Coconut, Sour-5%ABV

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava Seltzer bottle

$5.75

Hard Seltzer-Stawberry & Guava-4.7% ABV

Sour

Martin House Big Surge

Sour-Blue Coconut w/ lactose & vanilla-7.5% ABV

DuClaw Unicorn Farts

Sour-glittered sour ale w/ cereal mashed in-5.5% ABV-10 IBU

Hop & Sting Aint It Funky

Sour-Peach, Vanilla, Cream-5.6% ABV-8 IBU

Martin House Outbreak

Sour-Strawberry, banana & lactose-10% ABV

3 Nations Tigers Blood Sucker Punch

Sour-Watermelon, Strawberry, & Coconut-4.5% ABV-5 IBU

Martin House Orange County

Martin House True Love can

$6.50

Sour-Raspberry-5.2% ABV-4 IBU

Strong Ales/Tripels

Real Ale Devils Backbone

Belgian Tripel-Pale golden color w/ spicy hops & belgian yeast-8.1% ABV-35 IBU

N/A

Heineken 0 N/A bottle

$5.75

Non-alcoholic Lager-0% ABV-0 IBU

Sam Adams Just the Haze NA can

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic IPA-0.5% ABV

Flights

Staff Picks/CYO

$12.00

Rotational

For the Love of Hops (IPAs)

Funky Fresh (Specialty/Hybrids)

Mixed Brews

Snake Bite

Guiness layered on a cider (AEC TX Honey)

Black & Tan

$7.00

Guiness layered on a Pale Ale (Brew Jitterbug)

Beach Bum

$7.00

Merch/Misc

Merch

Buffalo Bills Mug

$35.00

Buffalo Bills T-Shirt

$25.00

Buffalo Bros Hoodie

$32.50

Buffalo Bros T-Shirt

$22.00

Bonnell's Book

$30.00

Buffalo Bros T-Shirt 2XL+

$24.00

Guiness Glass

$15.00

Waters Book

$35.00

Online Ordering Menu

10" Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 10"

$13.99

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$10.99