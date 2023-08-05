Buffalo Bros - TCU 3015 S. University Dr
Food Menu
Appetizers
Bison French Onion Dip
Bison french onion dip served cold with ruffles potato chips.
Buffalo Chicken Soup
Chicken, onion, carrots, celery, & blue cheese crumbles in a creamy buffalo flavored broth.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, cream cheesen mozzarella, medium buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, & blue cheese dressing. Served with carrots, celery, & bread.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chicken tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce
Carrots & Celery
Carrot and celery sticks, served with choice of dipping sauce.
Cheddar Bacon Fries
Cheddar & bacon melted over fries. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Garlic Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
6 fried panko breaded dill pickle spears. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
5 poppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and pickled jalapeno. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 beer battered mozzarella sticks. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
4 potato skins loaded with cheddar, bacon & green onions. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Sampler Platter
2 loaded potato skins, 2 jalapeno poppers, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 fried pickles, carrots, & celery. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Chips, Salsa & Queso
Tortilla chips served w/ house made queso and salsa.
1/2 Garlic Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 Cheese Bread
Bread toasted with garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, parmesean, & oregano. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Classics
Sahlen's Hot Dog
Sahlen's brand beef/pork blend natural casing hot dog grilled and topped with ketchup, sweet relish, diced onion, Weber's mustard, & dill pickle. Served with fries.
Beef on Weck
Shaved Boars Head roast beef dipped in au jus on a kimmelweck roll topped with horseradish. Served with fries.
Bologna & Onion
All beef Boars Head bologna fried on the flatop with onions, American cheese, & Weber's horseradish mustard.
A-Bomb
Thinkly sliced steak, sausage patty, provolone cheese, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo.
Baked Royal
Griddled sausage patty, crispy capicola, American cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayo and then baked.
Stinger
Chicken finger tossed in Buffalo sauce and diced, tossed with thinkly sliced steak & provolone, and topped with lettuce, red onion & blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken fingers tossed in Buffalo sauce topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing.
Off the Grill
Bison Cheeseburger
8oz bison patty cooked to medium well, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo. Served with fries.
Spicy Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled blackened chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo. Served with fries.
The Bros Burger
2 4oz beef patties cooked smashburger style with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & buffalo remoulade. Served with fries.
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
12 Traditional Wings
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
24 Traditional Wings
Choice of 2 dipping sauces.
36 Traditional Wings
Choice of 3 dipping sauces.
50 Traditional Wings
Choice of 5 dipping sauces.
6 Boneless Wings
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
12 Boneless Wings
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
24 Boneless WIngs
Choice of 2 dipping sauces.
36 Boneless Wings
Choice of 3 dipping sauces.
50 Boneless Wings
Choice of 5 dipping sauces.
3 Fingers
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
6 Fingers
Choice of 1 dipping sauce.
12 Fingers
Choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Pizza
Pizza Slice
Choice of 5 slices per day.
13" CYO Small Pizza
18" CYO Large Pizza
House made pizza dough topped with marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese & dried oregano.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 13in Small
Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Hawaiian Pizza 13in Small
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
BBQ Chicken Pizzza 13in Small
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken breast, bacon, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza 13in Small
Olive oil, cracked black pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.
Supreme Pizza 13in Small
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan cheese, & oregano.
New Yorker Pizza 13in Small
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, fresh jalapenos, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Vegetarian Pizza 13in Small
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, toato, roasted red pepper, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Beef on Weck Pizza 13in Small
Horseradish cream sauce, roast beef dipped in au jus, & provolone cheese with a caraway seed & kosher salt crust(kimmelweck-style).
Steak & Cheese Pizza 13in Small
Olive oil, thinly sliced seared steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese & oregano.
Enchilada Pizza 13in Small
Refried beans, shredded chicken dipped in verde sauce, & mozzarella. Baked & topped with cilantro, diced radish, diced white onion, cojita cheese & sour cream
Meatlovers Pizza 13in Small
13" Half Specialty Pizza
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large
Blue cheese dressing, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Hawaiian Pizza Large
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, canadian bacon, pineapple, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza Large
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chicken breast, bacon, fresh jalapenos, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Tomato & Mozzarella Pizza Large
Olive oil, cracked black pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil.
18" Supreme Pizza Large
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, parmesan cheese, & oregano.
18" New Yorker Pizza Large
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, fresh jalapenos, onions, roasted red peppers, green peppers, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Vegetarian Pizza Large
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, toato, roasted red pepper, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Beef on Weck Pizza Large
Horseradish cream sauce, roast beef dipped in au jus, & provolone cheese with a caraway seed & kosher salt crust(kimmelweck-style).
18" Steak & Cheese Pizza Large
Olive oil, thinly sliced seared steak, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese & oregano.
18" Enchilada Pizza Large
Refried beans, shredded chicken dipped in verde sauce, & mozzarella. Baked & topped with cilantro, diced radish, diced white onion, cojita cheese & sour cream
18" Meatlovers Pizza Large
18" Half Specialty Pizza
Combo Specials
#1 10W&Fries
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
#2 10W&Fries&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
#3 20W&Fries
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.
#4 20W,Fries&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.
#5 20W&13"P
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.
#6 20W,13"P&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 2 dipping sauces.
#7 30W&18"P
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 3 dipping sauces.
#8 30W,18"P&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 3 dipping sauces.
#9 50W,Ff,&18"P
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 5 dipping sauces.
#10 50W,Ff,18"P&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings. Comes with 5 dipping sauces.
#11 4W,Slice&Soda
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings and one of our Daily Slices. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
#12 4W,Slice&Br
Your choice of traditional or boneless wings and one of our Daily Slices. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
Subs
The Italian
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard, Oil & Vinegar
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken fingers, marinara sauce & mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken Sub
Diced chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, cheddar cheese all tossed in BBQ sauce.
Meatball Parmesan
Sliced meatballs, marinara sauce, Mozzarella cheese, melted and served open faced.
Ham & Cheese
Griddled ham, & American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo.
BLT
Bacon stacked high with lettuce, tomato, American cheese & mayo.
Turkey Club
Sliced Boars Head turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Steak & Cheese
Thinly sliced steak, provolone cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms, & mayo.
Create Your Own Sub
Your choice of meat & cheese and then build it from there!
Desserts
Warm Fudge Brownie
Warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry.
Ice Cream Sundae
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream on top of a bad of caramel sauce topped with chocolate and strawberry syrup with a cherry on top.
Fried Dough
Fried dough tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with caramel sauce on the side.
1/2 Fried Dough
Fried dough tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with caramel sauce on the side.
Ice Cream Float
Vanilla ice cream topped with Birch Beer(or soft drink of choice). Served in a frozen schooner.
Milk Shake
Your choice of vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or caramel. Served in a frozen schooner.
Ice Cream
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream.